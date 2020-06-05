NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented advised NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), a San Diego-based medical device company that creates and distributes products for surgical treatment of spine disorders, in its offering of US$400 million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2023. NuVasive also granted to the initial purchasers of the convertible notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional US$50 million principal amount of the notes.
DLA Piper also recently represented NuVasive in a separate US$450 million convertible senior notes offering and advised the company in connection with an amendment to its US$550 million credit agreement, led by Bank of America.
"Our experience collaborating with life sciences companies in complex capital markets transactions was a significant asset in our representation of NuVasive in its latest capital raise," said Larry Nishnick, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team. "It was a pleasure to again partner with our client NuVasive to secure funding that will allow it to continue developing life-changing medical devices."
In addition to Nishnick (San Diego), the DLA Piper team advising NuVasive included partners Jamie Knox, Gregory Ruback, Drew Young (all of New York) and Marc Horwitz (Chicago); and associates Drew Valentine (Austin/New York) and Chen Zhang (Austin).
