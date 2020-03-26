NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing webinar series covering the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on businesses and sectors around the world, DLA Piper is pleased to announce the following complimentary webinars:
- March 26 – COVID-19: tax policy update
- March 26 – Federal stimulus update: details on the rescue plan and opportunities for small business to keep employees employed and paid
- April 1 - FERC and CFTC record retention regulations for US commodities marketing and trading firms
- April 2 - Risk management essentials: the imperative for proactive cyber risk management
Past webinars can also be found at DLA Piper's Coronavirus Resource Center, which serves as a central repository for guidance and other important information for companies across jurisdictions and industries as they deal with the issues and challenges confronting their businesses and workforces as a result of COVID-19 outbreak. Past webinar topics have included employment law issues in Latin America, employment issues for US employers, and the effects of COVID-19 on supply chain contracts, among many others.
In addition to information about upcoming events, recordings of prior webinars and alerts and other publications, the Coronavirus Resource Center contains materials covering a broad range of topics, including:
- Corporate Governance, Disclosure and Risk Management
- Finance, Restructuring and Transactions
- Government and Regulatory
- Insurance, Real Estate and Commercial Contracts
- Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Distribution
- Workforce and Employment
