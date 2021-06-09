DNAtrix Logo (PRNewsfoto/DNAtrix)

HOUSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DNAtrix, a biotech company advancing virus-driven immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that the company will present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 1:20 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation is available for access in the Newsroom section of DNAtrix's website at https://www.dnatrix.com/newsroom/. An archived replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the day of the event. 

About DNAtrix

DNAtrix is a privately held biotech company developing virus-driven immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its proprietary adenovirus platform is based on an engineered version of the common cold virus that is designed to selectively infect and kill cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed. The company's lead product candidate is DNX-2401, which will enter into a global pivotal Phase 3 clinical study for patients with recurrent glioblastoma. DNX-2401 is also being evaluated in a Phase 1 study for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, for which it has received FDA Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. A second product candidate, DNX-2440, is in Phase 1 clinical testing in patients with colorectal and other cancers with liver metastasis. The company's investors include Morningside Ventures and Mercury Fund. For more information, please visit the company website at www.DNAtrix.com

Investor and Media Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Alexandra Santos

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

