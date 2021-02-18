SAVAGE, Minn., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DoALL Sawing Products announces the third webinar in a series covering general maintenance on bandsaws. This webinar is designed to train professionals to optimize their bandsaw for peak performance.
The webinar will be presented by Patrick Schmidt, DoALL Regional Sales Manager. Schmidt has over 27 years of experience within DoALL, and has provided solutions for many of the leading manufacturing firms across the globe. Schmidt's extensive knowledge will inform the audience how to optimize your bandsaw for peak performance.
Make sure to register for the DoALL General Maintenance Webinar on the DoALL Sawing Products website. Any questions or comments can be submitted prior to the event and will be either addressed during the webinar, or by a product specialist.
The webinar session will be broadcasted on February 24, 2021 at 2 PM Central Time (CT) and will be 30 minutes in length.
DoALL Sawing Products will be hosting a variety webinars over the upcoming weeks, which will cover other sawing topics, such as coolants and fluids, sawing techniques, and how to choose the best sawing machine for your facility.
DoALL Sawing Products was founded in 1927 by Leighton A. Wilkie; who invented and manufactured the first metal cutting band saw in 1933. With over 90 years of manufacturing history in the Minneapolis, MN area, the DoALL brand has been known for innovation from day one. With the most complete line of band saws, blades and fluids in the industry, DoALL offers industrial sawing machines for high production, general-purpose, miter cutting, vertical contour, and custom engineered sawing solutions.
Media Contact
Attn: Cherie DeBrule, DoALL Sawing Products, (952) 895-6483, cdebrule@doallsaws.com
SOURCE DoALL Sawing Products