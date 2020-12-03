SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 eSignature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020.
"As companies accelerate the digital transformation of their business and agreement processes, DocuSign's role as an essential cloud platform continues to grow," said Dan Springer, DocuSign CEO. "Our Q3 results reflect that tailwind, as well as the immediate and long-term value that customers see from eSignature and our broader Agreement Cloud."
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $382.9 million, an increase of 53% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $366.6 million, an increase of 54% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $16.3 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year.
- Billings were $440.4 million, an increase of 63% year-over-year.
- GAAP gross margin was 74% compared to 75% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 79% in both comparative periods.
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.31 on 186 million shares outstanding compared to $0.26 on 178 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.22 on 206 million shares outstanding compared to $0.11 on 191 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $57.4 million compared to $1.9 million net cash used in operating activities in the same period last year.
- Free cash flow was $38.1 million compared to negative $14.1 million in the same period last year.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $675.6 million at the end of the quarter.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."
Operational and Other Financial Highlights
- DocuSign Agreement Cloud 2020 Product Release 3. DocuSign announced more than a dozen new product capabilities to help customers get remote work done faster and easier. This includes:
- eSignature for Slack which enables users to send and sign important documents from directly within Slack;
- Drawing which streamlines processes by enabling a sender or signer to upload an image and leave free-form markups on the image;
- Agreement Actions which allow admins to easily configure rules to automate common post-signature actions; and
- iOS App Updates which includes an improved user experience and new features (including drag-and-drop tagging) for DocuSign's eSignature app for iOS.
- New Products. DocuSign continues to expand the Agreement Cloud with new products that make agreement processes smarter, faster, and more secure.
- DocuSign Analyzer helps customers negotiate better agreements, faster. It applies the AI-powered advanced contract analytics of DocuSign Insight to incoming contracts, accelerating contract review and negotiation while helping to manage risk.
- DocuSign CLM+ adds AI-driven analytics from DocuSign Analyzer and Insight to DocuSign's market-leading CLM solution. This combination empowers organizations to automate manual tasks, orchestrate complex workflows and eliminate unnecessary risks intelligently by embedding analytics and machine learning across every stage of the agreement lifecycle.
- DocuSign Monitor helps protect agreements with round-the-clock activity tracking. It uses advanced analytics to provide near real-time alerts—empowering security teams to detect unusual account activity, investigate incidents and respond to verified threats.
- DocuSign Quote Gen for Salesforce CPQ+ allows Salesforce CPQ customers to leverage Gen for Salesforce as their document-generation solution within CPQ+.
Outlook
The company currently expects the following guidance:
▪ Quarter ending January 31, 2021 (in millions, except percentages):
Total revenue
$404
to
$408
Subscription revenue
$384
to
$388
Billings
$512
to
$522
Non-GAAP gross margin
78%
to
80%
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
42%
to
44%
Non-GAAP research and development
14%
to
16%
Non-GAAP general and administrative
9%
to
11%
Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)
$(1)
to
$1
Provision for income taxes
$2
to
$3
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
205
to
210
▪ Year ending January 31, 2021 (in millions, except percentages):
Total revenue
$1,426
to
$1,430
Subscription revenue
$1,355
to
$1,359
Billings
$1,700
to
$1,710
Non-GAAP gross margin
78%
to
80%
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
44%
to
46%
Non-GAAP research and development
13%
to
15%
Non-GAAP general and administrative
9%
to
11%
Non-GAAP interest and other income
$3
to
$5
Provision for income taxes
$7
to
$8
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
200
to
205
The company has not reconciled its expectations of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.
Webcast Conference Call Information
The company will host a conference call on December 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) December 17, 2020 using the passcode 13713254.
About DocuSign
DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 820,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.
For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements under "Outlook" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as customer growth, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the benefits of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud and enhancements to it, additions to the Agreement Cloud suite of products, and the anticipated benefits of the acquisition and integration of Seal Software and Liveoak Technologies. They also include statements about our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations. These statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
These risks include, among other things, risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations as well as the businesses of our customers and partners and the economy as a whole; our ability to estimate the size of our total addressable market; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses, achieve and maintain future profitability, attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; the effects of increased competition in our market and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationship with developers; our ability to expand our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for, execute on, integrate the operations of and realize the anticipated benefits of potential acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to satisfy our liquidity needs; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 filed on March 27, 2020, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 filed on September 4, 2020, and other filings that we make from time to time with the with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.
Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible senior notes issued in September 2018, acquisition-related expenses, and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods.
Free cash flows: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.
Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
DOCUSIGN, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Subscription
$
366,617
$
238,072
$
971,182
$
660,341
Professional services and other
16,306
11,430
50,967
38,735
Total revenue
382,923
249,502
1,022,149
699,076
Cost of revenue:
Subscription
69,905
43,178
186,645
115,769
Professional services and other
27,926
18,786
75,833
59,390
Total cost of revenue
97,831
61,964
262,478
175,159
Gross profit
285,092
187,538
759,671
523,917
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
209,944
149,231
576,729
430,053
Research and development
73,362
48,758
191,387
133,458
General and administrative
50,256
33,546
140,513
111,562
Total operating expenses
333,562
231,535
908,629
675,073
Loss from operations
(48,470)
(43,997)
(148,958)
(151,156)
Interest expense
(7,769)
(7,364)
(23,013)
(21,793)
Interest income and other income (expense), net
(311)
5,801
6,032
15,549
Loss before provision for income taxes
(56,550)
(45,560)
(165,939)
(157,400)
Provision for income taxes
1,941
1,038
4,916
3,552
Net loss
$
(58,491)
$
(46,598)
$
(170,855)
$
(160,952)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.31)
$
(0.26)
$
(0.92)
$
(0.92)
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
186,423
178,314
184,767
175,303
Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue—subscription
$
5,777
$
3,534
$
14,655
$
8,931
Cost of revenue—professional services and other
6,005
3,616
15,355
11,877
Sales and marketing
36,881
24,649
93,851
68,693
Research and development
18,896
11,679
45,562
30,959
General and administrative
13,361
9,258
33,815
30,339
DOCUSIGN, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
October 31, 2020
January 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
374,984
$
241,203
Investments—current
223,590
414,939
Restricted cash
281
280
Accounts receivable, net
261,085
237,841
Contract assets—current
22,477
12,502
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
47,343
37,125
Total current assets
929,760
943,890
Investments—noncurrent
76,782
239,729
Property and equipment, net
159,652
128,293
Operating lease right-of-use assets
160,362
149,833
Goodwill
348,504
194,882
Intangible assets, net
128,414
56,500
Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent
225,115
153,333
Other assets—noncurrent
22,530
24,678
Total assets
$
2,051,119
$
1,891,138
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
32,309
$
28,144
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
59,752
54,344
Accrued compensation
114,221
83,189
Contract liabilities—current
686,185
507,560
Operating lease liabilities—current
30,633
20,728
Total current liabilities
923,100
693,965
Convertible senior notes, net
486,149
465,321
Contract liabilities—noncurrent
14,717
11,478
Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent
169,078
162,432
Deferred tax liability—noncurrent
7,974
4,920
Other liabilities—noncurrent
24,069
6,695
Total liabilities
1,625,087
1,344,811
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
19
18
Treasury stock
(1,048)
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,736,241
1,685,167
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,140)
(1,673)
Accumulated deficit
(1,308,040)
(1,137,185)
Total stockholders' equity
426,032
546,327
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,051,119
$
1,891,138
DOCUSIGN, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(58,491)
$
(46,598)
$
(170,855)
$
(160,952)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
19,479
12,655
51,455
36,916
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
25,593
18,211
70,787
49,360
Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs
7,044
6,645
20,828
19,647
Non-cash operating lease costs
6,963
4,980
20,082
13,843
Stock-based compensation expense
80,920
52,736
203,238
150,799
Deferred income taxes
(766)
14
(1,050)
42
Other
1,699
229
1,206
(2,142)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(36,583)
(20,812)
(11,429)
15,084
Contract assets
(5,460)
(2,318)
(3,890)
(7,223)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,553
(341)
(1,835)
(2,036)
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
(52,225)
(27,899)
(144,639)
(77,800)
Other assets
(331)
(33)
(6,463)
926
Accounts payable
(2,620)
718
3,655
2,306
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
10,242
(9,811)
21,952
4,691
Accrued compensation
688
(9,120)
23,553
(6,693)
Contract liabilities
65,034
22,563
172,520
44,309
Operating lease liabilities
(7,296)
(3,688)
(14,394)
(10,886)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
57,443
(1,869)
234,721
70,191
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash
—
—
(180,370)
—
Purchases of marketable securities
(68,982)
(223,048)
(80,649)
(753,934)
Sales of marketable securities
—
—
28,986
—
Maturities of marketable securities
103,366
216,261
404,782
460,710
Purchases of strategic investments
(5,300)
—
(5,300)
(15,500)
Purchases of other investments
—
—
(3,241)
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(19,393)
(12,280)
(64,144)
(42,071)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
9,691
(19,067)
100,064
(350,795)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement
(113,417)
(39,310)
(247,277)
(125,288)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,945
19,815
14,983
62,263
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
16,269
13,309
29,859
23,872
Net cash used in financing activities
(95,203)
(6,186)
(202,435)
(39,153)
Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,208)
810
1,432
(310)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(29,277)
(26,312)
133,782
(320,067)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
404,542
224,423
241,483
518,178
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
375,265
$
198,111
$
375,265
$
198,111
DOCUSIGN, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP gross profit
$
285,092
$
187,538
$
759,671
$
523,917
Add: Stock-based compensation
11,782
7,150
30,010
20,808
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
3,376
1,348
7,856
4,356
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
1,676
715
4,450
1,908
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
301,926
$
196,751
$
801,987
$
550,989
GAAP gross margin
74
%
75
%
74
%
75
%
Non-GAAP adjustments
5
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
79
%
79
%
78
%
79
%
GAAP subscription gross profit
$
296,712
$
194,894
$
784,537
$
544,572
Add: Stock-based compensation
5,777
3,534
14,655
8,931
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
3,376
1,348
7,856
4,356
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
722
337
2,183
769
Non-GAAP subscription gross profit
$
306,587
$
200,113
$
809,231
$
558,628
GAAP subscription gross margin
81
%
82
%
81
%
82
%
Non-GAAP adjustments
3
%
2
%
2
%
3
%
Non-GAAP subscription gross margin
84
%
84
%
83
%
85
%
GAAP professional services and other gross loss
$
(11,620)
$
(7,356)
$
(24,866)
$
(20,655)
Add: Stock-based compensation
6,005
3,616
15,355
11,877
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
954
378
2,267
1,139
Non-GAAP professional services and other gross loss
$
(4,661)
$
(3,362)
$
(7,244)
$
(7,639)
GAAP professional services and other gross margin
(71)
%
(64)
%
(49)
%
(53)
%
Non-GAAP adjustments
42
%
35
%
35
%
33
%
Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin
(29)
%
(29)
%
(14)
%
(20)
%
Reconciliation of operating expenses:
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP sales and marketing
$
209,944
$
149,231
$
576,729
$
430,053
Less: Stock-based compensation
(36,881)
(24,649)
(93,851)
(68,693)
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
(3,981)
(2,957)
(11,176)
(9,102)
Less: Acquisition-related expenses
—
—
(186)
—
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(4,125)
(1,682)
(10,992)
(5,610)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$
164,957
$
119,943
$
460,524
$
346,648
GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue
55
%
60
%
56
%
62
%
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue
43
%
48
%
45
%
50
%
GAAP research and development
$
73,362
$
48,758
$
191,387
$
133,458
Less: Stock-based compensation
(18,896)
(11,679)
(45,562)
(30,959)
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(1,752)
(712)
(5,317)
(2,888)
Non-GAAP research and development
$
52,714
$
36,367
$
140,508
$
99,611
GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue
19
%
20
%
19
%
19
%
Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue
14
%
15
%
14
%
14
%
GAAP general and administrative
$
50,256
$
33,546
$
140,513
$
111,562
Less: Stock-based compensation
(13,361)
(9,258)
(33,815)
(30,339)
Less: Acquisition-related expenses
(336)
—
(7,776)
—
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(1,406)
(735)
(4,007)
(3,057)
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$
35,153
$
23,553
$
94,915
$
78,166
GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue
13
%
13
%
14
%
16
%
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue
9
%
9
%
9
%
11
%
Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP loss from operations
$
(48,470)
$
(43,997)
$
(148,958)
$
(151,156)
Add: Stock-based compensation
80,920
52,736
203,238
150,799
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
7,357
4,305
19,032
13,458
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
336
—
7,962
—
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
8,959
3,844
24,766
13,463
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
49,102
$
16,888
$
106,040
$
26,564
GAAP operating margin
(13)
%
(18)
%
(15)
%
(22)
%
Non-GAAP adjustments
26
%
25
%
25
%
26
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
13
%
7
%
10
%
4
%
Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net loss
$
(58,491)
$
(46,598)
$
(170,855)
$
(160,952)
Add: Stock-based compensation
80,920
52,736
203,238
150,799
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
7,357
4,305
19,032
13,458
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
336
—
7,962
—
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
8,959
3,844
24,766
13,463
Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
7,044
6,645
20,828
19,647
Non-GAAP net income
$
46,125
$
20,932
$
104,971
$
36,415
Numerator:
Non-GAAP net income
$
46,125
$
20,932
$
104,971
$
36,415
Denominator:
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
186,423
178,314
184,767
175,303
Effect of dilutive securities
19,425
12,478
17,623
14,503
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
205,848
190,792
202,390
189,806
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.31)
$
(0.26)
$
(0.92)
$
(0.92)
Non-GAAP net income per share, basic
0.25
0.12
0.57
0.21
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
0.22
0.11
0.52
0.19
Computation of free cash flow:
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
57,443
$
(1,869)
$
234,721
$
70,191
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(19,393)
(12,280)
(64,144)
(42,071)
Non-GAAP free cash flow
$
38,050
$
(14,149)
$
170,577
$
28,120
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
9,691
$
(19,067)
$
100,064
$
(350,795)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(95,203)
$
(6,186)
$
(202,435)
$
(39,153)
Computation of billings:
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
382,923
$
249,502
$
1,022,149
$
699,076
Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period
702,691
435,898
702,691
435,898
Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period
(638,790)
(412,953)
(522,201)
(390,887)
Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period
20,395
17,757
15,082
13,436
Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period
(26,808)
(20,805)
(26,808)
(20,805)
Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable by acquisitions
—
—
6,589
—
Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability contributed by acquisitions
—
—
(9,344)
—
Non-GAAP billings
$
440,411
$
269,399
$
1,188,158
$
736,718