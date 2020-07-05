- Pro forma company combines premier state-regulated utility operations with comprehensive net zero targets including one of the nation's largest zero-carbon power generation investment programs - Upward revision to long-term operating earnings-per-share growth rate guidance - Rebased dividend to reflect revised model; peer-aligned payout and increased long-term growth rate - Improved credit profile and balance sheet position company for largest-ever capex plan - All-cash transaction valued at nearly $10 billion, including assumption of debt - Cash proceeds expected to be used to repurchase shares - Divestiture expected to close in fourth quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals