RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced an unaudited net income determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, of $682 million ($0.82 per share) compared with a net gain of $1.0 billion ($1.21 per share) for the same period in 2019. Reported earnings were a net loss, for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, of $401 million ($0.57 per share) compared with a net gain of $1.4 billion ($1.62 per share) for the same period in 2019.
Operating earnings for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, were $672 million ($0.81 per share), compared with operating earnings of $852 million ($1.02 per share) for the same period in 2019. Operating earnings for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, were $3.0 billion ($3.54 per share) compared with operating earnings of $2.9 billion ($3.53 per share) for the same period in 2019.
The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, was primarily attributable to a net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment and the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project and charges associated with the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia.
Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.
Guidance
Dominion Energy expects 2021 operating earnings in the range of $3.70 to $4.00 per share.
First-quarter 2021 operating earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.15 per share.
Webcast today
The company will host its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results. The call is expected to last between 60 and 90 minutes.
A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.
For individuals that prefer to join via telephone, domestic callers should dial 1-800-341-6228 and international callers should dial 1-334-777-6993. The passcode for the telephonic earnings call is 26118983#. Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day Feb. 12. A telephonic replay of the earnings call will be available beginning at about 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 12. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing 1-877-919-4059. International callers should dial 1-334-323-0140. The PIN for the replay is 21194578.
Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings
Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.
In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.
About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including forecasted operating earnings first-quarter and full-year 2021 and beyond which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; extraordinary external events, such as the current pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including those related to climate change; cost of environmental compliance; changes in implementation and enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for acquisitions and divestitures; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures, and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed sale of Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, including the ability to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals and the terms and conditions of such regulatory approvals; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; fluctuations in interest rates; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; and capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Dominion Energy, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income *
Unaudited (GAAP Based)
(millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating Revenue
$ 3,521
$ 3,895
$ 14,172
$ 14,401
Operating Expenses
Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases
485
635
2,243
2,885
Purchased electric capacity
17
14
53
88
Purchased gas
328
440
889
1,560
Other operations and maintenance1
1,046
1,115
5,729
5,158
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
581
570
2,332
2,283
Other taxes
208
185
871
883
Total operating expenses
2,665
2,959
12,117
12,857
Income from operations
856
936
2,055
1,544
Other income
406
285
733
811
Interest and related charges
241
353
1,377
1,486
Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income tax expense
1,021
868
1,411
869
Income tax expense
206
48
83
209
Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests
815
820
1,328
660
Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest
(125)
190
(1,878)
716
Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests
$ 690
$ 1,010
$ (550)
$ 1,376
Noncontrolling interests
8
1
(149)
18
Net Income (loss) attributable to Dominion Energy
$ 682
$ 1,009
$ (401)
$ 1,358
Reported Income per common share from continuing operations - diluted
$0.98
$0.99
$1.82
$0.75
Reported Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations - diluted
(0.16)
0.22
(2.39)
0.87
Reported earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
$0.82
$1.21
($0.57)
$1.62
Average shares outstanding, diluted
812.8
826.3
831.0
808.9
1)
Includes impairment of assets and related charges and gains on sale of assets.
*
The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.
Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings
Unaudited
(millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31,
2020
2019
Change
REPORTED EARNINGS1
$ 682
$ 1,009
$ (327)
Pre-tax loss (income)2
(452)
(24)
(428)
Income tax2
442
(133)
575
Adjustments to reported earnings
(10)
(157)
147
OPERATING EARNINGS
$ 672
$ 852
$ (180)
By segment:
Dominion Energy Virginia
412
403
9
Gas Distribution
185
173
12
Dominion Energy South Carolina
93
98
(5)
Contracted Assets
107
164
(57)
Corporate and Other
(125)
14
(139)
$ 672
$ 852
$ (180)
Earnings Per Share (EPS):3
REPORTED EARNINGS 1
$ 0.82
$ 1.21
$ (0.39)
Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax)
(0.01)
(0.19)
0.18
OPERATING EARNINGS
$ 0.81
$ 1.02
$ (0.21)
By segment:
Dominion Energy Virginia
0.51
0.49
0.02
Gas Distribution
0.23
0.21
0.02
Dominion Energy South Carolina
0.11
0.12
(0.01)
Contracted Assets
0.13
0.20
(0.07)
Corporate and Other
(0.17)
-
(0.17)
$ 0.81
$ 1.02
$ (0.21)
Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted)
812.8
826.3
(millions, except earnings per share)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2020
2019
Change
REPORTED EARNINGS1
$ (401)
$ 1,358
$(1,759)
Pre-tax loss (income)2
4,120
1,943
2,177
Income tax2
(713)
(426)
(287)
Adjustments to reported earnings
3,407
1,517
1,890
OPERATING EARNINGS
$ 3,006
$ 2,875
$ 131
By segment:
Dominion Energy Virginia
1,891
1,786
105
Gas Distribution
560
487
73
Dominion Energy South Carolina
419
430
(11)
Contracted Assets
402
460
(58)
Corporate and Other
(266)
(288)
22
$ 3,006
$ 2,875
$ 131
Earnings Per Share (EPS):3
REPORTED EARNINGS1
$ (0.57)
$ 1.62
$ (2.19)
Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax)
4.11
1.91
2.20
OPERATING EARNINGS
$ 3.54
$ 3.53
$ 0.01
By segment:
Dominion Energy Virginia
2.28
2.21
0.07
Gas Distribution
0.67
0.60
0.07
Dominion Energy South Carolina
0.51
0.53
(0.02)
Contracted Assets
0.48
0.57
(0.09)
Corporate and Other
(0.40)
(0.38)
(0.02)
$ 3.54
$ 3.53
$ 0.01
Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted)
831.0
808.9
1)
Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
2)
Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com.
3)
The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the fair value adjustment required for the diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the fair value adjustment required for the diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.
Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2020 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings
2020 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2020)
The $4.1 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2020 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:
- $2.4 billion net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment as well as the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.
- $840 million of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia and $257 million of charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.
- $626 million for an impairment charge attributable to Dominion Energy's interests in certain merchant solar generation facilities and a contract termination charge in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.
- $238 million of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, including $117 million associated with litigation.
(millions, except per share amounts)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
YTD 20203
Reported earnings (loss)
($270)
($1,169)
$356
$682
($401)
Adjustments to reported earnings 1:
Pre-tax loss (income)
1,265
2,448
859
(452)
4,120
Income tax
(207)
(649)
(299)
442
(713)
1,058
1,799
560
(10)
3,407
Operating earnings
$788
$630
$916
$672
$3,006
Common shares outstanding (average, diluted)
838.2
839.4
833.8
812.8
831.0
Reported earnings (loss) per share 2
($0.34)
($1.52)
$0.41
$0.82
($0.57)
Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2
1.26
2.25
0.67
(0.01)
4.11
Operating earnings per share 2
$0.92
$0.73
$1.08
$0.81
$3.54
1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
YTD 2020
Pre-tax loss (income):
Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment *
(161)
2,691
90
(217)
2,403
Regulated asset retirements and other charges
768
44
200
96
1,108
Charges associated with interests in merchant renewable generation facilities
0
0
626
0
626
Merger and integration-related costs
51
22
77
88
238
Net (gain) loss on NDT funds
538
(393)
(190)
(290)
(335)
Liability management and financing
31
18
13
0
62
Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities
37
32
(46)
(140)
(117)
Other **
1
34
89
11
135
$1,265
$2,448
$859
($452)
$4,120
Income tax expense (benefit):
Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings ***
(224)
(649)
(230)
442
(661)
Other
17
0
(69)
0
(52)
($207)
($649)
($299)
$442
($713)
*
Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.
**
Includes social justice commitments and Tropical Storm Isaias.
***
Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate.
2)
The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31, September 30 or December 31. For the three months ended June 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $92 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.
3)
YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.
Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2019 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings
2019 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2019)
The $1.9 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2019 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:
- $2.4 billion of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting $1 billion for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, $383 million associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes $111 million for employee benefit plan curtailment), and $641 million associated with litigation.
- $769 million of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination.
- $612 million of net income from discontinued operations primarily associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment.
- $113 million benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of Virginia legislation in March.
- $553 million net gain related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.
Dominion Energy also recorded $194 million tax charge for certain income tax-related regulatory assets acquired in the SCANA Combination for which Dominion Energy committed to forgo recovery.
(millions, except per share amounts)
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
YTD 20193
Reported earnings (loss)
($680)
$54
$975
$1,009
$1,358
Adjustments to reported earnings 1:
Pre-tax loss (income)
1,484
504
(21)
(24)
1,943
Income tax
(111)
(174)
(8)
(133)
(426)
1,373
330
(29)
(157)
1,517
Operating earnings
$693
$384
$946
$852
$2,875
Common shares outstanding (average, diluted)
793.1
802.5
813.0
826.3
808.9
Reported earnings (loss) per share 2
($0.86)
$0.07
$1.17
$1.21
$1.62
Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2
1.73
0.41
(0.02)
(0.19)
1.91
Operating earnings per share 2
$0.87
$0.48
$1.15
$1.02
$3.53
1)Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
YTD 2019
Pre-tax loss (income):
Merger and integration-related costs
1,428
497
59
376
2,360
Regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations
547
197
47
(22)
769
Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment *
(154)
(117)
(125)
(216)
(612)
Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs
(113)
0
0
0
(113)
Net gain on NDT funds
(253)
(83)
(28)
(189)
(553)
Other
29
10
26
27
92
$1,484
$504
($21)
($24)
$1,943
Income tax expense (benefit):
Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings **
(279)
(174)
(8)
(145)
(606)
Write-off EDIT regulatory assets (SCANA)
198
0
0
(4)
194
Other
(30)
0
0
16
(14)
($111)
($174)
($8)
($133)
($426)
*
Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.
**
Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate.
2)
The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended June 30. For the three months ended September 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $13 million. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million per quarter associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June of 2019 and $2 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December of 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.
3)
YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.
Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 2020 Earnings to 2019
Preliminary, Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(millions, except EPS)
December 31,
December 31,
2020 vs. 2019
2020 vs. 2019
Increase / (Decrease)
Increase / (Decrease)
Reconciling Items
Amount
EPS
Amount
EPS
Change in reported earnings (GAAP)
($327)
($0.39)
($1,759)
($2.19)
Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1
(428)
2,177
Change in Income tax 1
575
(287)
Adjustments to reported earnings
$147
$0.18
$1,890
$2.20
Change in consolidated operating earnings
($180)
($0.21)
$131
$0.01
Dominion Energy Virginia
Regulated electric sales:
Weather
($24)
($0.03)
($74)
($0.09)
Other
(2)
0.00
(20)
(0.02)
Rider equity return
11
0.01
87
0.10
Electric capacity
(5)
(0.01)
22
0.03
Select operations and maintenance expense2
14
0.02
61
0.08
Depreciation & amortization
9
0.01
42
0.05
Renewable energy investment tax credits
29
0.04
19
0.02
Other
(23)
(0.03)
(32)
(0.04)
Share dilution
0.01
(0.06)
Change in contribution to operating earnings
$9
$0.02
$105
$0.07
Gas Distribution
Regulated gas sales:
Weather
($1)
(0.00)
($2)
($0.00)
Other
(1)
(0.00)
11
0.01
Select operations and maintenance expense2
2
0.00
14
0.02
Interest expense, net
11
0.01
36
0.04
Other
1
0.00
14
0.02
Share dilution
0.00
(0.02)
Change in contribution to operating earnings
$12
$0.02
$73
$0.07
Dominion Energy South Carolina
Regulated electric sales:
Weather
$8
$0.01
($15)
($0.02)
Other
(17)
(0.02)
(8)
(0.01)
Regulated gas sales
4
0.00
12
0.02
Interest expense, net
(3)
(0.00)
17
0.02
Other
3
0.00
(17)
(0.02)
Share dilution
0.00
(0.01)
Change in contribution to operating earnings
($5)
($0.01)
($11)
($0.02)
Contracted Assets
Margin
($35)
($0.04)
($46)
($0.06)
Select operations and maintenance expense2
(30)
(0.04)
(29)
(0.04)
Renewable energy investment tax credits
10
0.01
17
0.02
Interest expense, net
0
0.00
13
0.02
Other
(2)
(0.00)
(13)
(0.02)
Share dilution
0.00
(0.01)
Change in contribution to operating earnings
($57)
($0.07)
($58)
($0.09)
Corporate and Other
Share dilution and other
($139)
($0.17)
$22
($0.02)
Change in contribution to operating earnings
($139)
($0.17)
$22
($0.02)
Change in consolidated operating earnings
($180)
($0.21)
$131
$0.01
Change in adjustments included in reported earnings1
($147)
($0.18)
($1,890)
($2.20)
Change in consolidated reported earnings
($327)
($0.39)
($1,759)
($2.19)
1)
Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com.
2)
Includes salaries, wages, and benefits and outage expenses (DEV and Contracted Assets segments).
Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-301227412.html
SOURCE Dominion Energy