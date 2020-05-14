TORONTO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Bennett Jones is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominique Hussey to Vice Chair and Toronto Managing Partner. Dominique leads the Intellectual Property Litigation practice group at Bennett Jones and is co-head of the firm's Innovation, Technology and Branding practice group. She has served as the Lead Director of the firm's Partnership Board for the past four years.
"Dominique is an outstanding leader in her field and in developing the firm's strategic direction. Our Toronto office and our firm will greatly benefit from Dominique's tremendous leadership skills and vision," said Hugh MacKinnon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bennett Jones.
Dominique will continue to serve clients as one of Canada's leading IP litigators and advisors. Her practice involves all aspects of IP litigation and dispute resolution, with particular emphasis on litigation involving pharmaceutical and biotech patents, and trademarks. In her advisory practice, she counsels on a range of trademark, patent, copyright, trade secret, advertising, and regulatory matters.
Before joining Bennett Jones, Dominique practised at a large law firm in New York, where she provided litigation and counselling services to pharmaceutical and consumer products companies in the areas of patents, trade secrets and false advertising, with a particular focus on pharmaceutical patent litigation.
Recognized as a leading intellectual property litigator in international and Canadian legal directories, Dominique was named an Outstanding Practitioner in Patent Law in Canada by Managing Intellectual Property (MIP) in their 2020 America Awards.
Former Toronto Managing Partner Stephen Bowman will now serve as the firm's Vice Chair and Managing Partner, People and Talent. Stephen served as managing partner in Toronto for more than 13 years and was instrumental in the growth and development of the Toronto office and to the success of the firm as a whole.
About Bennett Jones
Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to more than 400 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.