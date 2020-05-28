LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Domos Rossmore LLC, an Atlanta-based residential developer, has formed a joint venture with Beverly Hills-based ESI Ventures, with the purchase of 410 North Rossmore in Hancock Park. Domos Rossmore LLC intends to reconfigure the property to bring the building up to current city codes and invigorate the living spaces while preserving the building's classic exterior.
410 North Rossmore, constructed in 1930, is adjacent to several internationally noted historic properties such as the El Royale and the Wilshire Country Club. "We purchased this property with the goal of providing an updated, code-compliant building with reimagined units and amenities," states Daniel Alexander, principal, Domos Rossmore LLC. "To honor the building's original architectural context, we will preserve its authentic facade." John Labib and Associates has been hired to navigate the seismic safety upgrades of the building, adhering to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.
Domos Rossmore LLC sought an architectural team with multifamily housing expertise, as well as experience in preservation and restoration. After reviewing RFPs from several noted firms, Alexander and his team selected Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects (LOHA) to lead the architectural and engineering efforts for the project. Richard Loring, acting as Director of Design and Construction for the Domos Rossmore LLC team, has a long and collaborative work history with LOHA.
The reconfigurations will include the addition of at least three floors with studio, one-bedroom, and co-living apartments, providing the building with attainable rental space. This business model strives to give Angelenos earning a median income viable housing options. In co-living suites residents have private bedrooms and baths but share kitchen and living room facilities. The project, now in its entitlement and forthcoming construction phase, will take approximately 36 months to complete.
In the next few months, Domos Rossmore LLC intends to release LOHA's design plan, as it is completed. Real-time updates can be viewed at 410 North Rossmore as the project progresses.
Domos Rossmore LLC
Domos Rossmore LLC is a team of forward-thinking developers focused on building attainable communities for the way people live in the 21st century. With a combined experience of over 30 years, investments in over 10,000+ units owned and managed to-date and management of a $550M+ portfolio, principals at Domos Rossmore LLC have a proven track record of reimagining residential housing. Domos Rossmore LLC works to improve urban communities and is committed to providing consistent attainable living options for its residents. The Domos Rossmore LLC business model supports community building, tenant enrichment, and retention.
