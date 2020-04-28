DENVER, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Donor Alliance, the federally designated organ procurement organization serving Colorado and most of Wyoming, announced Jennifer Muriett will assume the role of chief operating officer on June 1. She will succeed Jennifer Prinz, who will become president and chief executive officer following the upcoming retirement of Sue Dunn, the organization's president and CEO of 15 years.
Muriett brings more than two decades of experience in organ and tissue donation and transplantation to the role. Most recently, she was the Director of Organ Recovery Services for Donor Network of Arizona where she helped increase the number of organ donors by more than 300%. She is also currently the Vice Chair of the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) ethics committee, member of the Alliance Leadership and Innovation Council and an at-large member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) organ procurement organization committee.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to Donor Alliance's senior leadership team," said Jennifer Prinz, incoming president and CEO of Donor Alliance. "Jennifer shares our commitment to continuous performance improvement in an effort to save more lives through donation and transplantation. Her track record of increasing organ and tissue donation in Arizona speaks to her leadership ability and passion for this lifesaving work."
Muriett is a Certified Procurement Transplant Coordinator (CPTC) and a Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN). She holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Phoenix, and a Master of Science in nursing, with a leadership emphasis, from Grand Canyon University.
About Donor Alliance
Donor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. As the organ and tissue procurement agency for Colorado and most of Wyoming, Donor Alliance serves more than 5.8 million residents and more than 100 hospitals. Donor Alliance adheres to the highest medical, regulatory and ethical standards, and meets every performance standard. By respectfully working with the families of organ and tissue donors, maintaining partnerships with hospitals, educating residents on the life-saving benefits of donation and inspiring them to sign up on the state's donor registry, Donor Alliance is able to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Colorado and Wyoming boast some of the highest rates of donor registration in the country, which directly translates to more lives saved and healed through organ and tissue transplantation. Donor Alliance is one of 58 federally designated organizations of its kind in the United States. For more information visit DonorAlliance.org or the Donate Life Colorado or Donate Life Wyoming Facebook pages.
