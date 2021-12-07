NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Education nonprofit DonorsChoose announced today that Alix Guerrier will succeed founder Charles Best as the next CEO of DonorsChoose beginning in March 2022. Guerrier, a former teacher, is currently the CEO of the first and largest nonprofit giving platform, GlobalGiving, and previously served as co-founder and president of education curriculum platform LearnZillion. Best and Guerrier shared the news with the DonorsChoose community via a video message today.
"Alix is a proven leader who, among other achievements, founded LearnZillion as a force for good for educators and grew resources for nonprofits around the world at GlobalGiving," said Theresia Gouw, chair of the DonorsChoose Board of Directors. "We're thrilled to have Alix take the helm of DonorsChoose during such a pivotal moment for teachers and students, helping us deliver on our mission to ensure students in every community have the materials and experiences that make for a great education."
"As a former teacher and someone who spent much of his career working with teachers, I've seen how powerful it can be when educators have the resources and support of others to help their students learn and grow," said Guerrier. "I've long been inspired by Charles, his team, and this incredible platform for delivering resources and goodwill into America's classrooms. I'm honored to become a part of the DonorsChoose team."
Founded in 2000 by Best from his Bronx, New York classroom, DonorsChoose has helped over 670,000 U.S. public school teachers raise $1.2 billion to fund 2.1 million classroom requests. Over his 21-year tenure, Best oversaw the expansion of the site to support every U.S. public school, as well as a variety of new categories of teacher and student needs, including racial justice and representation, health and wellness, mental health, and disaster relief requests. In June, Best will join the DonorsChoose board of directors.
"Having been a classroom teacher, a K-12 education practice expert, a pioneering edtech entrepreneur, and a successful crowdfunding leader, Alix could not be better prepared to lead DonorsChoose," said Best. "He has a deep love and understanding of teachers, having experienced many of their challenges firsthand. I can't wait to see how DonorsChoose rises to new challenges and advocates for teachers' most pressing needs under Alix's leadership."
Early in his career, Guerrier became a middle and high school math and science teacher in California. He then served as an expert in McKinsey & Company's Education Practice before co-founding LearnZillion, where he served as president for seven years. A graduate of New Haven Public Schools in Connecticut, Guerrier has an AB in physics from Harvard University, and dual masters degrees in education and business administration from Stanford University.
Donna Callejon becomes interim CEO of GlobalGiving
A founding architect and steadfast pillar of GlobalGiving, Donna Callejon, will serve as its interim CEO, effective today.
Callejon joined GlobalGiving in 2003, one year after its launch, and she has been a formative force in multiple executive roles over the last 18 years, most recently serving as the executive lead of GlobalGiving's multi-million-dollar global disaster response program.
"I am proud to continue my service to the GlobalGiving community in a new capacity, and I am excited to use this opportunity to press forward important initiatives underway at GlobalGiving to put communities in the driver's seat of change," Callejon said.
Prior to leading GlobalGiving's disaster and crisis response program, Callejon built and led GlobalGiving's corporate partnerships and vetting and grants teams, which last year set new records for impact, sending $66 million in gifts and grants to nearly 3,000 world-changing nonprofits across the globe.
About GlobalGiving
GlobalGiving is a (501)(c)(3) nonprofit that makes it easy and safe to give to local projects around the world, while providing fellow nonprofits with the tools, training, and support they need to thrive. Since 2002, the GlobalGiving community has raised more than $600 million from 1+ million donors for 31,000 projects in 175+ countries. To learn more, visit http://www.globalgiving.org.
About DonorsChoose
DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, more than 5 million people and partners have contributed $1.2 billion to support 2.1 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit http://www.donorschoose.org.
