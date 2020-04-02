LOWELL, Mass., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, a leader in magnetic engineering technology for electro-magnetic motors, today announced that sales in the water pump industry will be led by VP of Sales and Business Development, Dorian Davies, based out of our UK office in Cardiff.
CEO and President Nick Grewal says, "We are lucky to have Dorian join ePropelled with his vast knowledge and industry connections. Also, his proven track record of developing sales channels is crucial to our next phase of growth and to help bring our company to its rightful place as a leading company in propulsion markets."
Dorian has been involved in the swimming pool and hot tub industry for over 30 years, working in frontline sales and marketing roles for some of the world's biggest names in swimming pools, hot tubs, sauna and steam. With experience in both B2B and B2C environments, he is one of the most recognized faces in the industry, Dorian serves on the committee of BISHTA (The British and Irish Spa & Hot Tub Association), and has had many articles on selling and marketing published in the trade press over the years.
Dorian says, "ePropelled has some of the most revolutionary and innovative products to come to market at a pivotal time in the evolution of the global economy, backed by a wonderful team of people; I relish the opportunity of working with this team to make ePropelled a household name in the markets we serve."
About ePropelled:
ePropelled is a leader in magnetic engineering innovations that define the future of electric propulsion. Our patented intelligent motors and generators are software controlled and create new levels of energy and system-level efficiencies in aviation, aerospace and electric vehicles, as well as in industrial and HVAC applications. For more information, please visit www.ePropelled.com.
