MODESTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doris Youmara is a graduate of Whittier College where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. She went on to earn her Juris Doctorate from Arizona Summit Law School. During law school, she was awarded the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Trial Practice (the highest grade in the class) and was the Founder of the Veterans Law Students Association.
Attorney Youmara has been admitted to practice in all state courts in California, in addition to the United States District Courts for the Northern and Eastern Districts of California, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
Ms. Youmara is well-known for her volunteer work and involvement with the Assyrian community. She associates herself with many organizations and nonprofits throughout California as a way to serve and give back to those around her. In other words, she has a strong drive to help people, which is a good trait for a personal injury attorney to have.
While practicing law with the professional team at Curtis Legal Group, she will be focusing on personal injury cases, such as motor vehicle accidents, workplace accidents, premises liability, and more. Her determination and trial experience will greatly benefit her team and those she represents on behalf of the firm.
About Curtis Legal Group
Curtis Legal Group is a personal injury law firm serving residents in Northern California with a primary focus is on personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, and wrongful death cases. This law firm is staffed with professional and highly skilled individuals that have years of experience in the field.
To learn more about Curtis Legal Group, visit their website at https://curtislegalgroup.com/, contact their office via telephone at 1-800-LAW-3080, or email info@curtislegalgroup.com.
Offices are conveniently located in Sacramento, Modesto, Stockton, and Fresno.
Media Contact
Ralph S. Curtis, Curtis Legal Group, 209-521-1800, info@curtislegalgroup.com
SOURCE Curtis Legal Group