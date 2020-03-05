NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash, an operating business of IAC (Nasdaq: IAC), will attend the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida at the Breakers Hotel on Monday, March 9, 2020. Neil Vogel, Chief Executive Officer of Dotdash, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:35 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the chat will be made available to the public and a replay of the webcast will be available at http://www.iac.com/Investors/ for a period of 90 days.
About Dotdash
Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest publishers online, and its brands are among the fastest-growing in their respective categories. Dotdash brands include Verywell, The Spruce, The Balance, Investopedia, Lifewire, TripSavvy, Byrdie, MyDomaine, Brides, Liquor.com, TreeHugger, Mother Nature Network, and ThoughtCo. Dotdash is an operating business of IAC.
About IAC
IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership of both Match Group, which includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid and Hinge, and ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.