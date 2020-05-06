WINDSOR, Conn., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Dougherty Mortgage LLC, a full-service nationwide mortgage banking firm, has selected SS&C as a technology and services partner. SS&C will provide cloud-based software and services for loan origination, servicing, asset management, investor reporting, insurance compliance and document management.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Dougherty Mortgage, together with its affiliates, comprises more than 250 professionals operating from nine offices. Together they provide mortgage banking, brokerage and investment banking services nationwide. Dougherty Mortgage originates over $1 billion in real estate loans annually and services more than $7 billion in loans.
"Having one end-to-end system to support our servicing operations was an important consideration in our quest to be a leader in this space," said David Juran, President of Dougherty Mortgage. "Expertise, customer service focus and commitment to continuous technology innovation were just some of the main reasons we chose to partner with SS&C."
SS&C's integrated offering supports all commercial/multifamily loan products and complex investor structures. The solution supports Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, HUD, CMBS, Construction, Life Insurance Company, and Bridge loans and Participations. Precision LM will provide full loan lifecycle management while AWD will deliver an integrated digital process automation and document management solution. The combination will optimize workflows associated with insurance compliance and other mission-critical loan servicing processes.
"Our goal is to be the leading provider of loan servicing technology to the Agency/Multifamily market by delivering solutions that enable our clients to compete and operate more efficiently in a changing business climate," said Stan Szczepanik, Managing Director, SS&C Technologies. "We believe that SS&C is uniquely positioned to achieve this via the tight integration of two of our industry leading platforms -- Precision LM for commercial/multifamily loan servicing and AWD for business process management."
About Dougherty Mortgage
Dougherty Mortgage LLC is a full-service, nationwide mortgage banking firm, an approved FHA MAP and LEAN lender, as well as a Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) lender, offering a variety of loan products for the acquisition, refinance, construction or rehabilitation of various property types. In addition, Dougherty Mortgage LLC provides loan servicing on their mortgages and is an approved Ginnie Mae seller/servicer, currently servicing in excess of $7.1 billion of loans. Dougherty Mortgage LLC has also been awarded designation as a lender/partner with USDA under the Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program. Based in Minneapolis, Dougherty Mortgage also has offices in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.
