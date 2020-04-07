MELVILLE, N.Y., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas A. Greenspan, a commercial real estate veteran with broad experience in bankruptcy and restructuring cases, has joined A&G Real Estate Partners as a Managing Director.
Greenspan, 36, brings to A&G's growing Melville, Long Island, headquarters more than 10 years of experience in various sectors of commercial real estate, including the last eight as a Vice President at New York-based Keen-Summit Capital Partners. During that time, he handled in-depth real estate analysis, real estate dispositions, lease negotiations and bankruptcy sales across a broad range of sectors throughout the United States. Sectors served included specialty retail, grocery, restaurant, services, healthcare, warehouse/industrial, multi-family housing, hospitality and recreation.
"Doug's diverse experience with small, medium and large companies in all sectors is especially critical as we work with our clients on transitional real estate strategies during the COVID-19 crisis and, then post-pandemic long term planning," said Andy Graiser, Co-President of A&G. "Doug has a well-earned reputation in our industry as a talented, highly motivated real estate professional. He's an excellent addition to our deep bench of experts who routinely work on behalf of both distressed and healthy clients."
A&G Co-President Emilio Amendola added: "Beyond bringing a successful track record of property sales, Doug is recognized as an expert negotiator in lease restructuring projects. He has been responsible for saving his retail, restaurant and healthcare clients millions of dollars through intelligent approaches to real estate. His exceptionally strong network of relationships in the restructuring community will be a valuable addition to A&G's clients."
Greenspan, who earned his MBA from George Washington University with a focus on real estate, is co-chair of the Turnaround Management Association's NextGen Committee, New York City Chapter. He is a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute as well as the International Council of Shopping Centers.
About A&G Real Estate Partners
A&G is a team of seasoned commercial real estate professionals and subject matter experts that delivers strategies designed to yield the highest possible value for clients' real estate. Key areas of expertise include real estate strategy, lease restructurings, dispositions, due diligence, valuations, and facilitation of growth opportunities. Utilizing its marketing knowledge, reputation and advanced technology, A&G has advised prominent corporations and non-profits in both healthy and distressed situations. Founded in 2012, A&G is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., with offices throughout the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.agrep.com/
