WUHAN, China, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020
Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total net revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 37.0% to RMB2,546.5 million (US$373.3 million) from RMB1,858.5 million in the same period of 2019.
- Gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 16.6% to RMB369.4 million (US$54.2 million) from RMB316.8 million in the same period of 2019, implying a gross margin of 14.5% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 17.0% in the same period of 2019.
- Net income in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB59.6 million (US$8.7 million), compared with a net loss of RMB165.4 million in the same period of 2019, implying a net margin of 2.3% in the third quarter of 2020.
- Adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB98.7 million (US$14.5 million), compared with RMB72.2 million in the same period of 2019, implying an adjusted net margin of 3.9% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 3.9% in the same period of 2019.
- Average MAUs in the third quarter of 2020 were 194.0 million, compared with 163.6 million in the same period of 2019.
- Average mobile MAUs in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 14.4% to 59.6 million from 52.1 million in the same period of 2019.
- Quarterly average paying user count in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 12.7% to 7.9 million from 7.0 million in the same period of 2019.
Mr. Shaojie Chen, Chief Executive Officer of DouYu, commented, "During the third quarter of 2020, we continued to deliver solid operational results, as our total MAUs and mobile MAUs reached record highs, further demonstrating our ability to maintain steady business growth despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to solidify our industry-leading position through our continuous production of quality content and improvements to our eSports platform."
Mr. Hao Cao, Vice President of DouYu, commented, "We sustained our revenue growth trajectory during the third quarter of 2020. At the same time, we increased our investments in content to maintain continuous content upgrades. Going forward, we plan to further improve our monetization capabilities, enhance our platform's operating efficiency, and generate more long-term value for our shareholders."
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total net revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 37.0% to RMB2,546.5 million (US$373.3 million) from RMB1,858.5 million in the same period of 2019, primarily driven by the increase in live streaming revenues.
Live streaming revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 41.3% to RMB2,348.7 million (US$344.3 million) from RMB1,662.4 million in the same period of 2019. This increase was primarily due to the Company's optimization of its platform's interactive features to further cultivate the paying habits of its existing users as well as its continuous refinement of event models to attract new paying users.
Advertising and other revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased to RMB197.8 million (US$29.0 million) from RMB196.1 million in the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the Company's enhanced brand recognition and the corresponding increase in demand for streamers' integrated advertising and promotion solutions.
Cost of revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 41.2% to RMB2,177.1 million (US$319.1 million) from RMB1,541.7 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to the increases in revenue sharing fees and content costs.
Revenue sharing fees and content costs in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 48.9% to RMB1,949.1 million (US$285.7 million) from RMB1,308.8 million in the same period of 2019. Such increase was primarily due to the following reasons: 1) increases in revenue sharing fees, which were mainly attributable to increased total net revenues and higher incentives paid to streamers during certain notable fans events, 2) increases in investment in quality streamers in overseas markets, such as Japan, which was in line with the Company's content expansion initiatives, 3) increases in eSports-related content costs and broadcast rights expenses as the Company ramped up its content production and broadcast initiatives for the second half of 2020.
Bandwidth costs in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 12.1% to RMB169.1 million (US$24.8 million) from RMB150.8 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to the Company's increased user growth and improved user engagement, which were partially offset by the efficiency improvements resulting from the Company's technical upgrades.
Gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 16.6% to RMB369.4 million (US$54.2 million) from RMB316.8 million in the same period of 2019. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 14.5%, compared with 17.0% in the same period of 2019.
Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 7.5% to RMB160.3 million (US$23.5 million) from RMB173.2 million in the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses recognized in the third quarter of 2019 following the Company's IPO.
Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 8.6% to RMB109.6 million (US$16.1 million) from RMB119.9 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses recognized in the third quarter of 2019 following the Company's IPO, which was partially offset by both the increase in expenditures for the research and development of new products and increased headcount of the Company's overseas research and development personnel.
General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 59.6% to RMB94.2 million (US$13.8 million) from RMB232.9 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses recognized in the third quarter of 2019 following the Company's IPO, which was partially offset by the increase in professional service fees.
Other operating income, net in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB32.5 million (US$4.8 million), compared with RMB11.8 million in the same period of 2019.
Income from operations in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB37.9 million (US$5.6 million), compared with an operating loss of RMB197.4 million in the same period of 2019.
Adjusted operating income[1] in the third quarter of 2020, which includes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 130.7% to RMB71.2 million (US$10.4 million) from RMB30.8 million in the same period of 2019.
Income tax expenses in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019 were nil due to the Company's cumulative net losses and the resulting tax loss carryforward.
Net income in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB59.6 million (US$8.7 million), compared with a net loss of RMB165.4 million in the same period of 2019.
Adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2020, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, share of income in equity method investments, and impairment loss of investments, was RMB98.7 million (US$14.5 million), compared with RMB72.2 million in the same period of 2019, implying an adjusted net margin of 3.9% for the third quarter of 2020.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB0.27 (US$0.04) and RMB0.26 (US$0.04) respectively. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the third quarter of 2020 were RMB0.39 (US$0.06) and RMB0.39 (US$0.06) respectively.
Recent Development
On October 12, 2020, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with HUYA Inc. ("Huya"), Tiger Company Ltd., a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Huya, and, solely for the limited purposes set forth therein, Nectarine Investment Limited ("Tencent"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, DouYu will be combined with and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Huya through a stock-for-stock merger. Upon completion, the shareholders of Huya and DouYu immediately prior to the Merger, respectively, will each hold approximately 50% of the total ordinary shares of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.
Concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement, DouYu and Tencent entered into a Reassignment Agreement, pursuant to which Tencent will assign its interests in the game live streaming business operated by the Tencent group under the "Penguin e-Sports" brand to DouYu for a total consideration of US$500 million.
The Merger, which is currently expected to close during the first half of 2021, is subject to customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the Merger will be completed during the first half of 2021 or at all.
In connection with the proposed merger transaction pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Huya has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form F-4 that will include a proxy statement of DouYu that also constitutes a prospectus of Huya relating to Class A ordinary shares and American depositary shares of Huya to be offered as merger consideration in the Merger. In connection with the proposed merger transaction pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, DouYu has filed with the SEC a Schedule 13E-3 transaction statement. Huya and DouYu urge investors and security holders to read the proxy statement/prospectus and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety, because they will contain important information about Huya, DouYu, the Penguin Business and the Merger. Investors and security holders may obtain the registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
[1] "Adjusted operating income" is defined as operating income adding back share-based compensation expenses. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
[2] Every ten ADSs represent one ordinary share.
About DouYu International Holdings Limited
Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted operating income (loss) is calculated as operating income (loss) adjusted for share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted net income is calculated as net loss adjusted for share-based compensation expenses, share of income (loss) in equity method investments and impairment loss on investments. Adjusted net income attributable to DouYu is calculated as net income attributable to DouYu adjusted for share-based compensation expenses, share of income (loss) in equity method investments and impairment loss of investments. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share. The Company adjusted the non-cash impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) share of income (loss) in equity method investments and (iii) impairment loss of investments to understand and evaluate the Company's core operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for, or superior to, such metrics in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8220 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 25, 2020, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled in U.S. dollars at that rate on September 25, 2020, or at any other rate.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
In addition to factors previously disclosed in Huya and DouYu's documents filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements and information or historical performance: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of Huya and DouYu to terminate the definitive merger agreement between Huya and DouYu; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Huya, DouYu or their respective shareholders or directors; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the merger, including the risk that regulatory approvals required for the merger are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that are material and adverse to Huya's or DouYu's business; a delay in closing the merger; the ability to obtain approval by DouYu's shareholders on the expected terms and schedule; business disruptions from the proposed merger that will harm Huya's or DouYu's business, including current plans and operations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the merger; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact Huya's or DouYu's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the ability of Huya or DouYu to retain and hire key personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Class A ordinary shares of Huya following the merger; the continued availability of capital and financing following the merger; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which Huya and DouYu operate; changes in Huya's or DouYu's anticipated revenue and income; changes in DouYu's operating or other expenses; the degree to which Huya or DouYu encounters competition; and general political, economic and market conditions.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31
As of September 30
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$(1)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
8,091,990
5,774,863
846,506
Restricted cash
42,903
61,587
9,028
Short-term bank deposits
-
1,960,121
287,324
Short-term investments
-
100,000
14,658
Accounts receivable, net(2)
188,100
184,049
26,979
Prepayments(2)
50,304
80,707
11,830
Amounts due from related parties
24,044
16,435
2,409
Other current assets
204,310
385,325
56,483
Total current assets
8,601,651
8,563,087
1,255,217
Property and equipment, net
38,909
39,659
5,813
Intangible assets, net
198,057
164,240
24,075
Long-term bank deposits
-
100,000
14,658
Investments(2)
225,534
520,566
76,307
Goodwill
30,973
13,498
1,979
Right-of-use assets, net(3)
-
73,581
10,786
Other non-current assets
8,547
19,484
2,856
Total non-current assets
502,020
931,028
136,474
TOTAL ASSETS
9,103,671
9,494,115
1,391,691
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts Payable
890,039
1,278,663
187,432
Advances from customers
17,135
30,432
4,461
Deferred revenue
195,983
208,411
30,550
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
392,347
259,125
37,984
Amounts due to related parties
298,733
216,340
31,712
Lease liabilities due within one year(3)
-
40,607
5,952
Total current liabilities
1,794,237
2,033,578
298,091
Lease liabilities(3)
-
20,878
3,060
Deferred revenue
46,070
35,336
5,180
Total non-current liabilities
46,070
56,214
8,240
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,840,307
2,089,792
306,331
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader.
(2) The Group adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13, "Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326):
(3) The Group adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)" and its amendments on
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31
As of September 30
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$(1)
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
22
23
3
Treasury shares
(168,567)
(695,098)
(101,891)
Additional paid-in capital
10,324,278
10,466,667
1,534,252
Accumulated deficit
(3,348,718)
(2,666,364)
(390,848)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
434,894
272,976
40,015
Total DouYu Shareholders' equity
7,241,909
7,378,204
1,081,531
Non-controlling interests
21,455
26,119
3,829
Total Shareholders' Equity
7,263,364
7,404,323
1,085,360
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
9,103,671
9,494,115
1,391,691
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2020
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$(1)
RMB
RMB
US$(1)
Net Revenues
1,858,476
2,508,152
2,546,489
373,276
5,220,328
7,332,676
1,074,857
Cost of revenues
(1,541,670)
(1,985,270)
(2,177,056)
(319,123)
(4,399,344)
(5,954,507)
(872,839)
Gross profit
316,806
522,882
369,433
54,153
820,984
1,378,169
202,018
Operating expenses (2)
Sales and marketing expenses
(173,249)
(142,058)
(160,251)
(23,490)
(464,577)
(409,665)
(60,051)
Research and development expenses
(119,862)
(94,920)
(109,585)
(16,063)
(283,686)
(297,394)
(43,593)
General and administrative expenses
(232,907)
(79,470)
(94,187)
(13,806)
(369,710)
(258,237)
(37,854)
Other operating income, net
11,840
32,454
32,538
4,770
41,222
81,570
11,957
Total operating expenses
(514,178)
(283,994)
(331,485)
(48,589)
(1,076,751)
(883,726)
(129,541)
Income (loss) from operations
(197,372)
238,888
37,948
5,564
(255,767)
494,443
72,477
Other expenses, net
(11,104)
(8,382)
(5,591)
(820)
(14,982)
(23,991)
(3,517)
Foreign exchange gains
-
-
-
-
32,045
-
-
Interest Income, net
42,118
50,106
26,982
3,955
111,236
122,132
17,903
Income (loss) before income taxes
(166,358)
280,612
59,339
8,699
(127,468)
592,584
86,863
Income tax expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share of income in equity method
958
15,132
264
39
3,375
17,288
2,534
Gain on disposal of investment or
-
23,526
-
-
-
23,526
3,449
Net income (loss)
(165,400)
319,270
59,603
8,738
(124,093)
633,398
92,846
Less: Net loss attributable to non-
(763)
(16,775)
(26,257)
(3,849)
(2,247)
(48,956)
(7,176)
Net income (loss) attributable to DouYu
(164,637)
336,045
85,860
12,587
(121,846)
682,354
100,022
Net income (loss)per ordinary share
Basic
(5.88)
10.56
2.68
0.39
(8.29)
21.40
3.14
Diluted
(5.88)
10.23
2.59
0.38
(8.29)
20.69
3.03
Net income (loss)per ADS(3)
Basic
(0.59)
1.06
0.27
0.04
(0.83)
2.14
0.31
Diluted
(0.59)
1.02
0.26
0.04
(0.83)
2.07
0.30
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net income (loss) per ordinary share
Basic
27,992,342
31,828,405
32,001,509
32,001,509
14,706,641
31,892,915
31,892,915
Diluted
27,992,342
32,864,145
33,089,461
33,089,461
14,706,641
32,976,547
32,976,547
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS(2)
Basic
279,923,419
318,284,051
320,015,091
320,015,091
147,066,406
318,929,150
318,929,150
Diluted
279,923,419
328,641,453
330,894,613
330,894,613
147,066,406
329,765,469
329,765,469
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from
(2) Share-based compensation expenses was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2020
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$(1)
RMB
RMB
US$(1)
Research and development expenses
33,289
5,575
5,515
808
33,289
16,653
2,441
Sales and marketing expenses
15,754
1,148
1,234
181
15,754
3,556
521
General and administrative expenses
179,173
27,130
26,460
3,879
224,386
88,704
13,003
(3) Every ten ADSs represent one ordinary share.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2020
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$(1)
RMB
RMB
US$(1)
Income (loss) from operations
(197,372)
238,888
37,948
5,564
(255,767)
494,443
72,477
Add:
Share-based compensation expenses
228,216
33,853
33,209
4,868
273,429
108,913
15,965
Adjusted Operating income (loss)
30,844
272,741
71,157
10,432
17,662
603,356
88,442
Net income (loss)
(165,400)
319,270
59,603
8,738
(124,093)
633,398
92,846
Add:
Share-based compensation expenses
228,216
33,853
33,209
4,868
273,429
108,913
15,965
Share of income in equity method
(958)
(15,132)
(264)
(39)
(3,375)
(17,288)
(2,534)
Gain on disposal of investment or
-
(23,526)
-
-
-
(23,526)
(3,449)
Impairment loss of investment
10,311
8,400
6,171
905
14,101
17,017
2,494
Adjusted net income (loss)
72,169
322,865
98,719
14,472
160,062
718,514
105,323
Net income (loss) attributable to DouYu
(164,637)
336,045
85,860
12,587
(121,846)
682,354
100,022
Add:
Share-based compensation expenses
228,216
33,853
33,209
4,868
273,429
108,913
15,965
Share of income in equity method
(958)
(15,132)
(264)
(39)
(3,375)
(17,288)
(2,534)
Gain on disposal of investment or
-
(23,526)
-
-
-
(23,526)
(3,449)
Impairment loss of investment
10,311
8,400
6,171
905
14,101
17,017
2,494
Adjusted net income attributable to DouYu
72,932
339,640
124,976
18,321
162,309
767,470
112,499
Adjusted net income per ordinary
Basic
2.61
10.67
3.91
0.57
11.04
24.06
3.53
Diluted
2.61
10.67
3.91
0.57
11.04
24.06
3.53
Adjusted net income per ADS(2)
Basic
0.26
1.07
0.39
0.06
1.10
2.41
0.35
Diluted
0.26
1.07
0.39
0.06
1.10
2.41
0.35
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating adjusted net income per ordinary share
Basic
27,992,342
31,828,405
32,001,509
32,001,509
14,706,641
31,892,915
31,892,915
Diluted
27,992,342
31,828,405
32,001,509
32,001,509
14,706,641
31,892,915
31,892,915
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income per ADS(2)
Basic
279,923,419
318,284,051
320,015,091
320,015,091
147,066,406
318,929,150
318,929,150
Diluted
279,923,419
318,284,051
320,015,091
320,015,091
147,066,406
318,929,150
318,929,150
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from
(2) Every ten ADSs represent one ordinary share.