NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dove Medical Press is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Edgar Alfonso Romero-Sandoval , as the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Pain Research. Professor Romero-Sandoval is currently Associate Professor in Anesthesiology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston Salem, NC (U.S.). The Romero-Sandoval laboratory explores neuroimmune interactions in surgical and neuropathic pain and neuropathies induced by diabetes or chemotherapy. The current major focus of this lab is placed on phenotypic changes in immune cells governed by endoplasmic reticulum or mitochondria function and dysfunction. An additional area of study is the endocannabinoid system in the context of pain and how the cannabis market in the U.S. is shaped and could affect cannabis user patients.
The journal's Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Michael Schatman, commented : "I am thrilled that Dr. Alfonso Romero-Sandoval has accepted my invitation to become Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Pain Research. Alfonso was my first Associate Editor-in-Chief, and has been a loyal and productive lieutenant for the past 5 years in that capacity. He is the consummate scientist, and his work at the Wake Forest School of Medicine Department of Anesthesiology, particularly on the resolution of post-operative surgical pain, is gaining international attention. With the recent expansion of the Journal of Pain Research, Dr. Romero-Sandoval will continue to serve in the role of Section Head Editor of the Pre-Clinical/Scientific section while assisting me in the day-to-day running of the Journal."
About The Journal of Pain Research
The Journal of Pain Research is an international, peer-reviewed, open access, online journal that welcomes laboratory and clinical findings in the fields of pain research and the prevention and management of pain. Original research, reviews, symposium reports, hypothesis formation and commentaries are all considered for publication.
This journal is a member of and subscribes to the principles of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE).
The Journal of Pain Research is the official journal of the American Society of Pain & Neuroscience.
About Dove Medical Press
Dove Medical Press Ltd is part of Taylor & Francis Group, the Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC.
We specialize in the publication of Open Access peer-reviewed journals across the broad spectrum of science, technology and especially medicine.
Dove Medical Press was founded in 2003 with the objective of combining the highest editorial standards with the 'best of breed' new publishing technologies. We have offices in Manchester and London in the United Kingdom, representatives in Princeton, New Jersey in the United States, and our editorial offices are in Auckland, New Zealand.
