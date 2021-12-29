(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

 By Dover, Engineered Controls International, LLC

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Engineered Controls International, LLC ("RegO"), which will become part of the OPW Global ("OPW") operating unit within Dover's Fueling Solutions segment.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com. 

Investor Contacts:                                                   

Media Contact:                                 

Andrey Galiuk                                                            

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President – Corporate Development                 

Vice President – Communications

and Investor Relations                                               

(630) 743-5039

(630) 743-5131                                                          

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

agaliuk@dovercorp.com







Jack Dickens



Director - Corporate Development and Investor Relations



(630) 743-2566



jdickens@dovercorp.com



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-completes-acquisition-of-engineered-controls-international-llc-301451552.html

SOURCE Dover

