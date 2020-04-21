Dover_Logo.jpg

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Three Months Ended March 31,

($ in millions, except per share data)


2020


2019


% Change

U.S. GAAP

Revenue


$

1,656



$

1,725



(4.0)

%

Net earnings 


176



106



66.8

%

Diluted EPS 


1.21



0.72



68.1

%








Non-GAAP

Organic revenue decline






(2.7)

%

Adjusted net earnings 1


203



182



11.4

%

Adjusted diluted EPS


1.39



1.24



12.1

%


1 For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, adjusted net earnings excluded after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $25.7 million and $26.7 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $6.3 million and $3.1 million, respectively. In addition, the three months ended March 31, 2020, also excluded a $5.0 million non-cash after-tax gain on the sale of the Chino branch of The AMS Group, and the three months ended March 31, 2019 excluded a $46.9 million non-cash after-tax loss on assets held for sale related to Finder.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $1.7 billion, a decline of 4% (-3% organic) compared to the first quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $176 million increased 67%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.21 was up 68%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $203 million grew 11%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.39 was up 12% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our first quarter results are entirely attributable to the perseverance of Dover's employees as they diligently continued to serve our customers in this challenging environment, which unfortunately deteriorated progressively through the quarter. We anticipate that the challenge will not be over soon, but we will gather the collective strength of our resilient business portfolio, sound financial position, and the resolve of our entire Dover team to continue to serve both our internal and external partners.

"As we expected, Q1 top-line was weaker year-over-year given a challenging comparable period, which was exacerbated by the pandemic-related challenges, particularly in China and Italy, and increasingly difficult trading conditions in the capital goods and textiles sectors of the global economy. Bookings were flat year-over-year in the quarter yielding an increased backlog compared to the same time last year, providing some support ahead of what we expect to be a difficult second quarter. Despite our lower revenue in the quarter, we increased segment margins and grew absolute net earnings as a result of carryover benefits from our productivity initiatives and prudent debt refinancing undertaken in late 2019. This has been augmented by additional cost actions carried out as the quarter progressed.

"In the first quarter we started facing headwinds associated with the outbreak of COVID-19, which led to operational interruptions and increased business uncertainty. Our foremost focus has been on the health and safety of our employees and partners, as well as on supporting the many important societal functions through our portfolio of businesses, such as retail fueling, food retail, food packaging, biopharma, municipal waste removal and many others.  We remained largely operational in the US and most of Europe through Q1, although our facilities were down in China, Italy, India and Malaysia for several weeks during the quarter.

"We are approaching the uncertainty and challenges in the second quarter and the rest of 2020 with resolve and from a position of strength given our strong balance sheet and operational execution momentum, and we are taking additional steps to manage through these times. Where appropriate, our businesses are reducing production capacity to prevailing demand conditions and we have taken steps across the portfolio and at the corporate center to reduce our controllable costs. We are keenly focused on working capital management as demonstrated by our first quarter cash flow results and have initiated a capital spending plan review that has resulted in a materially lower full year capital expense forecast, without deferring strategic ongoing initiatives. Additionally, in the spirit of prudent liquidity management, we have drawn a $500M portion of our revolver facility considering the current commercial paper market conditions, even though we have no long-term debt maturities until 2025.

"We are confident in Dover's ability to navigate the challenging environment with a sense of responsibility to our teams, customers, partners and shareholders. Dover has a long and tested history of cash flow generation and we are further stepping up our capital management discipline without changing our strategic allocation priorities."

2020 GUIDANCE UPDATE:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting negative impact to the global demand environment we are unable to forecast with certainty the effect on Dover's financial and operational results, which could be material, and as such, Dover's previously communicated guidance for full year 2020 revenue growth and adjusted EPS has been suspended. Our objective is to reinstate guidance for the remainder of the year with our Q2 2020 earnings announcement.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 results and outlook for 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's first quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, operations, business, liquidity and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FIRST QUARTER 2020


DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2020


2019

Revenue

$

1,655,939



$

1,724,757


Cost of goods and services

1,043,696



1,101,215


Gross profit

612,243



623,542


Selling, general, and administrative expenses

386,941



408,466


Loss on assets held for sale



46,946


Operating earnings

225,302



168,130


Interest expense

27,268



31,808


Interest income

(1,183)



(890)


Gain on sale of a business

(6,551)




Other income, net

(7,732)



(1,106)


Earnings before provision for income taxes

213,500



138,318


Provision for income taxes

37,221



32,613


Net earnings

$

176,279



$

105,705






Net earnings per share:




Basic

$

1.22



$

0.73


Diluted

$

1.21



$

0.72


Weighted average shares outstanding:




Basic

144,259



145,087


Diluted

145,782



146,911






Dividends paid per common share

$

0.49



$

0.48






* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.




 

 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)



2020


2019


Q1


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

REVENUE








Engineered Products

$

408,160



$

418,851


$

429,928


$

426,689


$

422,089


$

1,697,557


Fueling Solutions

359,982



373,050


390,586


411,769


444,772


1,620,177


Imaging & Identification

256,765



268,354


266,588


275,109


274,420


1,084,471


Pumps & Process Solutions

319,536



330,219


338,924


341,337


328,048


1,338,528


Refrigeration & Food Equipment

311,913



334,643


385,474


370,335


306,165


1,396,617


Intra-segment eliminations

(417)



(360)


(794)


106


95


(953)


Total consolidated revenue

$

1,655,939



$

1,724,757


$

1,810,706


$

1,825,345


$

1,775,589


$

7,136,397










NET EARNINGS








Segment Earnings:








Engineered Products

$

69,094



$

67,119


$

77,129


$

74,367


$

73,233


$

291,848


Fueling Solutions

53,498



37,230


52,637


68,069


73,937


231,873


Imaging & Identification

51,482



55,955


54,641


61,655


57,233


229,484


Pumps & Process Solutions 1

66,079



14,991


76,278


77,433


71,379


240,081


Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2

23,529



24,807


44,375


35,211


14,439


118,832


Total segment earnings (EBIT)

263,682



200,102


305,060


316,735


290,221


1,112,118


Corporate expense / other 3

24,097



30,866


24,512


28,658


63,781


147,817


Interest expense

27,268



31,808


31,754


31,410


30,846


125,818


Interest income

(1,183)



(890)


(945)


(1,263)


(1,428)


(4,526)


Earnings before provision for income taxes

213,500



138,318


249,739


257,930


197,022


843,009


Provision for income taxes

37,221



32,613


51,654


51,924


28,900


165,091


Net earnings

$

176,279



$

105,705


$

198,085


$

206,006


$

168,122


$

677,918










SEGMENT MARGIN







Engineered Products

16.9

%


16.0

%

17.9

%

17.4

%

17.4

%

17.2

%

Fueling Solutions

14.9

%


10.0

%

13.5

%

16.5

%

16.6

%

14.3

%

Imaging & Identification

20.1

%


20.9

%

20.5

%

22.4

%

20.9

%

21.2

%

Pumps & Process Solutions 1

20.7

%


4.5

%

22.5

%

22.7

%

21.8

%

17.9

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2

7.5

%


7.4

%

11.5

%

9.5

%

4.7

%

8.5

%

Total segment operating margin

15.9

%


11.6

%

16.8

%

17.4

%

16.3

%

15.6

%









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE

Engineered Products

$

10,122



$

10,359


$

10,452


$

10,095


$

10,126


$

41,032


Fueling Solutions

18,339



17,879


18,945


18,744


19,477


75,045


Imaging & Identification

8,769



7,435


7,413


7,360


8,322


30,530


Pumps & Process Solutions

18,336



17,548


16,201


16,018


17,817


67,584


Refrigeration & Food Equipment

11,548



13,011


12,777


13,047


12,525


51,360


Corporate

1,638



1,506


1,981


1,523


1,726


6,736


Total depreciation and amortization expense

$

68,752



$

67,738


$

67,769


$

66,787


$

69,993


$

272,287










1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l.

2 Q1 2020 includes a $6,551 gain on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino").

3 Q4 and FY 2019 include a $23,543 loss on early extinguishment of debt.

 

 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)


Earnings Per Share









2020


2019


Q1


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

Net earnings per share:








Basic

$

1.22



$

0.73


$

1.36


$

1.42


$

1.16


$

4.67


Diluted

$

1.21



$

0.72


$

1.35


$

1.40


$

1.15


$

4.61










Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:

Net earnings

$

176,279



$

105,705


$

198,085


$

206,006


$

168,122


$

677,918










Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

144,259



145,087


145,366


145,372


144,966


145,198


Diluted

145,782



146,911


147,179


147,051


146,790


146,992










* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.



 

 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)


Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2020


2019


Q1


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

Adjusted net earnings:








Net earnings

$

176,279



$

105,705


$

198,085


$

206,006


$

168,122


$

677,918


Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

34,062



35,635


34,997


34,244


33,460


138,336


Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(8,411)



(8,964)


(8,777)


(8,624)


(8,403)


(34,768)


Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3

7,859



3,963


6,457


3,807


17,926


32,153


Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2

(1,605)



(861)


(1,377)


(806)


(3,745)


(6,789)


Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax 4






23,543


23,543


Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax impact 2






(5,163)


(5,163)


Loss on assets held for sale 5



46,946





46,946


Gain on disposition, pre-tax 6

(6,551)








Gain on disposition, tax-impact 2

1,592








Adjusted net earnings

$

203,225



$

182,424


$

229,385


$

234,627


$

225,740


$

872,176










Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:







Diluted net earnings per share

$

1.21



$

0.72


$

1.35


$

1.40


$

1.15


$

4.61


Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

0.23



0.24


0.24


0.23


0.23


0.94


Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(0.06)



(0.06)


(0.06)


(0.06)


(0.06)


(0.24)


Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3

0.05



0.03


0.04


0.03


0.12


0.22


Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2

(0.01)



(0.01)


(0.01)


(0.01)


(0.03)


(0.06)


Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax 4






0.16


0.16


Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax impact 2






(0.04)


(0.04)


Loss on assets held for sale 5



0.32





0.32


Gain on disposition, pre-tax 6

(0.04)








Gain on disposition, tax-impact 2

0.01








Adjusted diluted net earnings per share

$

1.39



$

1.24


$

1.56


$

1.60


$

1.54


$

5.93










1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.

2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.

3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other associated asset charges.

4 Represents a loss on early extinguishment of €300,000 2.125% notes due 2020 and $450,000 4.30% notes due 2021.

5 Represents a loss on assets held for sale of Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Under local law, no tax benefit is realized from the loss on the sale of a wholly-owned business.

6 Represents a gain on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment.









* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

 

 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)


Non-GAAP Reconciliations


2020


2019


Q1


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA







Engineered Products:








Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

69,094



$

67,119


$

77,129


$

74,367


$

73,233


$

291,848


Rightsizing and other costs

361



80


1,125


590


1,355


3,150


Adjusted EBIT - Segment

69,455



67,199


78,254


74,957


74,588


294,998


Adjusted EBIT %

17.0

%


16.0

%

18.2

%

17.6

%

17.7

%

17.4

%

Adjusted D&A 2

10,122



10,359


9,855


10,095


10,126


40,435


Adjusted EBITDA - segment

$

79,577



$

77,558


$

88,109


$

85,052


$

84,714


$

335,433


Adjusted EBITDA %

19.5

%


18.5

%

20.5

%

19.9

%

20.1

%

19.8

%

Fueling Solutions:








Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

53,498



$

37,230


$

52,637


$

68,069


$

73,937


$

231,873


Rightsizing and other costs

1,493



752


1,768


811


1,554


4,885


Adjusted EBIT - Segment

54,991



37,982


54,405


68,880


75,491


236,758


Adjusted EBIT %

15.3

%


10.2

%

13.9

%

16.7

%

17.0

%

14.6

%

Adjusted D&A 2

18,339



17,879


18,945


18,744


19,477


75,045


Adjusted EBITDA - segment

$

73,330



$

55,861


$

73,350


$

87,624


$

94,968


$

311,803


Adjusted EBITDA %

20.4

%


15.0

%

18.8

%

21.3

%

21.4

%

19.2

%

Imaging & Identification:








Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

51,482



$

55,955


$

54,641


$

61,655


$

57,233


$

229,484


Rightsizing and other costs

264



389


1,268


301


4,392


6,350


Adjusted EBIT - Segment

51,746



56,344


55,909


61,956


61,625


235,834


Adjusted EBIT %

20.2

%


21.0

%

21.0

%

22.5

%

22.5

%

21.7

%

Adjusted D&A 2

8,769



7,336


7,317


7,286


7,892


29,831


Adjusted EBITDA - segment

$

60,515



$

63,680


$

63,226


$

69,242


$

69,517


$

265,665


Adjusted EBITDA %

23.6

%


23.7

%

23.7

%

25.2

%

25.3

%

24.5

%

Pumps & Process Solutions:








Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

66,079



$

14,991


$

76,278


$

77,433


$

71,379


$

240,081


Rightsizing and other costs

3,846



414


903


943


3,868


6,128


Loss on assets held for sale 1



46,946





46,946


Adjusted EBIT - Segment

69,925



62,351


77,181


78,376


75,247


293,155


Adjusted EBIT %

21.9

%


18.9

%

22.8

%

23.0

%

22.9

%

21.9

%

Adjusted D&A 2

16,230



17,548


16,199


16,018


17,004


66,769


Adjusted EBITDA - segment

$

86,155



$

79,899


$

93,380


$

94,394


$

92,251


$

359,924


Adjusted EBITDA %

27.0

%


24.2

%

27.6

%

27.7

%

28.1

%

26.9

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment:







Segment earnings (EBIT)

$

23,529



$

24,807


$

44,375


$

35,211


$

14,439


$

118,832


Rightsizing and other costs

704



2,293


666


840


2,243


6,042


Gain on disposition 3

(6,551)








Adjusted EBIT - Segment

17,682



27,100


45,041


36,051


16,682


124,874


Adjusted EBIT %

5.7

%


8.1

%

11.7

%

9.7

%

5.4

%

8.9

%

Adjusted D&A 2

11,548



13,011


12,777


13,047


12,525


51,360


Adjusted EBITDA - segment

$

29,230



$

40,111


$

57,818


$

49,098


$

29,207


$

176,234


Adjusted EBITDA %

9.4

%


12.0

%

15.0

%

13.3

%

9.5

%

12.6

%

Total Segments:







Segment earnings (EBIT) 4

$

263,682



$

200,102


$

305,060


$

316,735


$

290,221


$

1,112,118


Rightsizing and other costs

6,668



3,928


5,730


3,485


13,412


26,555


Loss on assets held for sale 1



46,946





46,946


Gain on disposition 3

(6,551)








Adjusted EBIT - Segment 5

263,799



250,976


310,790


320,220


303,633


1,185,619


Adjusted EBIT % 4

15.9

%


14.5

%

17.2

%

17.5

%

17.1

%

16.6

%

Adjusted D&A 2

65,008



66,133


65,093


65,190


67,024


263,440


Adjusted EBITDA - segment 5

$

328,807



$

317,109


$

375,883


$

385,410


$

370,657


$

1,449,059


Adjusted EBITDA % 5

19.9

%


18.4

%

20.7

%

21.1

%

20.9

%

20.3

%

1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder.

2 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.

3 Q1 2020 includes a $6,551 gain on sale of a business for AMS Chino.

4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.

5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.

 

 

DOVER CORPORATION

REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)


Non-GAAP Reconciliations


Revenue Growth Factors


2020


Q1

Organic


Engineered Products

(1.9)

%

Fueling Solutions

(2.6)

%

Imaging & Identification

(4.3)

%

Pumps & Process Solutions

(1.1)

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

(4.3)

%

Total Organic

(2.7)

%

Acquisitions

0.8

%

Dispositions

(0.7)

%

Currency translation

(1.4)

%

Total*

(4.0)

%

 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.



2020


Q1

Organic


United States

3.5

%

Other Americas

(4.7)

%

Europe

(7.4)

%

Asia

(19.2)

%

Other

(8.8)

%

Total Organic

(2.7)

%

Acquisitions

0.8

%

Dispositions

(0.7)

%

Currency translation

(1.4)

%

Total*

(4.0)

%

 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

 

 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)


Quarterly Cash Flow



2020


2019


Q1


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):








Operating activities

$

75,863



$

24,524


$

208,709


$

350,865


$

361,208


$

945,306


Investing activities

(230,511)



(217,690)


(69,755)


(48,612)


(48,198)


(384,255)


Financing activities

280,954



36,067


(60,596)


(277,901)


(255,612)


(558,042)



Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)


2020


2019


Q1


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

Cash flow from operating activities

$

75,863



$

24,524


$

208,709


$

350,865


$

361,208


$

945,306


Less: Capital expenditures

(40,172)



(37,122)


(53,970)


(46,184)


(49,528)


(186,804)


Free cash flow

$

35,691



$

(12,598)


$

154,739


$

304,681


$

311,680


$

758,502










Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue

2.2

%


(0.7)

%

8.5

%

16.7

%

17.6

%

10.6

%









Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings

20.2

%


(11.9)

%

78.1

%

147.9

%

185.4

%

111.9

%

 

 

DOVER CORPORATION

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(unaudited)(in thousands)



2020


2019


Q1


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2019

BOOKINGS
















Engineered Products

$

414,972



$

427,697


$

397,420


$

426,059


$

457,145


$

1,708,321


Fueling Solutions

373,070



343,083


394,256


450,727


425,698


1,613,764


Imaging & Identification

272,604



267,762


264,175


284,527


276,451


1,092,915


Pumps & Process Solutions

369,403



369,801


375,905


329,642


318,482


1,393,830


Refrigeration & Food Equipment

355,157



376,998


384,365


323,422


361,970


1,446,755


Intra-segment eliminations

(375)



(725)


(490)


(528)


872


(871)


Total consolidated bookings

$

1,784,831



$

1,784,616


$

1,815,631


$

1,813,849


$

1,840,618


$

7,254,714










BACKLOG
















Engineered Products

$

453,867



$

451,335


$

418,154


$

416,025


$

452,142



Fueling Solutions

211,518



185,847


186,202


223,081


205,842



Imaging & Identification

170,119



118,177


116,810


121,877


125,775



Pumps & Process Solutions

397,969



353,066


378,427


361,478


353,073



Refrigeration & Food Equipment

356,133



311,632


310,454


262,870


320,577



Intra-segment eliminations

(159)



(403)


(141)


(252)


(249)



Total consolidated backlog

$

1,589,447



$

1,419,654


$

1,409,906


$

1,385,079


$

1,457,160











 

Bookings Growth Factors



2020


Q1

Organic


Engineered Products

(2.3)

%

Fueling Solutions

9.5

%

Imaging & Identification

0.3

%

Pumps & Process Solutions

2.2

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

(4.2)

%

Total Organic

0.9

%

Acquisitions

1.0

%

Dispositions

(0.7)

%

Currency translation

(1.2)

%

Total*

%

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

 

COVID-19

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") a pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak and associated counter-acting measures implemented by governments around the world, as well as increased business uncertainty, are having an adverse impact on our financial results.  Refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 21, 2020 for additional discussion.

Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. 

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale, and a gain on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.

Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs, a 2019 loss on assets held for sale and a 2020 gain on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.  Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.

Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue.  Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends. 

Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

 

Investor Contact:


Media Contact:

Andrey Galiuk


Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President - Corporate Development


Vice President - Communications

and Investor Relations


(630) 743-5039

(630) 743-5131


asakowicz@dovercorp.com

agaliuk@dovercorp.com



