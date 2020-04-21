DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Three Months Ended March 31,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2020
2019
% Change
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$
1,656
$
1,725
(4.0)
%
Net earnings
176
106
66.8
%
Diluted EPS
1.21
0.72
68.1
%
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue decline
(2.7)
%
Adjusted net earnings 1
203
182
11.4
%
Adjusted diluted EPS
1.39
1.24
12.1
%
1 For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, adjusted net earnings excluded after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $25.7 million and $26.7 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $6.3 million and $3.1 million, respectively. In addition, the three months ended March 31, 2020, also excluded a $5.0 million non-cash after-tax gain on the sale of the Chino branch of The AMS Group, and the three months ended March 31, 2019 excluded a $46.9 million non-cash after-tax loss on assets held for sale related to Finder.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $1.7 billion, a decline of 4% (-3% organic) compared to the first quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $176 million increased 67%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.21 was up 68%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $203 million grew 11%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.39 was up 12% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our first quarter results are entirely attributable to the perseverance of Dover's employees as they diligently continued to serve our customers in this challenging environment, which unfortunately deteriorated progressively through the quarter. We anticipate that the challenge will not be over soon, but we will gather the collective strength of our resilient business portfolio, sound financial position, and the resolve of our entire Dover team to continue to serve both our internal and external partners.
"As we expected, Q1 top-line was weaker year-over-year given a challenging comparable period, which was exacerbated by the pandemic-related challenges, particularly in China and Italy, and increasingly difficult trading conditions in the capital goods and textiles sectors of the global economy. Bookings were flat year-over-year in the quarter yielding an increased backlog compared to the same time last year, providing some support ahead of what we expect to be a difficult second quarter. Despite our lower revenue in the quarter, we increased segment margins and grew absolute net earnings as a result of carryover benefits from our productivity initiatives and prudent debt refinancing undertaken in late 2019. This has been augmented by additional cost actions carried out as the quarter progressed.
"In the first quarter we started facing headwinds associated with the outbreak of COVID-19, which led to operational interruptions and increased business uncertainty. Our foremost focus has been on the health and safety of our employees and partners, as well as on supporting the many important societal functions through our portfolio of businesses, such as retail fueling, food retail, food packaging, biopharma, municipal waste removal and many others. We remained largely operational in the US and most of Europe through Q1, although our facilities were down in China, Italy, India and Malaysia for several weeks during the quarter.
"We are approaching the uncertainty and challenges in the second quarter and the rest of 2020 with resolve and from a position of strength given our strong balance sheet and operational execution momentum, and we are taking additional steps to manage through these times. Where appropriate, our businesses are reducing production capacity to prevailing demand conditions and we have taken steps across the portfolio and at the corporate center to reduce our controllable costs. We are keenly focused on working capital management as demonstrated by our first quarter cash flow results and have initiated a capital spending plan review that has resulted in a materially lower full year capital expense forecast, without deferring strategic ongoing initiatives. Additionally, in the spirit of prudent liquidity management, we have drawn a $500M portion of our revolver facility considering the current commercial paper market conditions, even though we have no long-term debt maturities until 2025.
"We are confident in Dover's ability to navigate the challenging environment with a sense of responsibility to our teams, customers, partners and shareholders. Dover has a long and tested history of cash flow generation and we are further stepping up our capital management discipline without changing our strategic allocation priorities."
2020 GUIDANCE UPDATE:
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting negative impact to the global demand environment we are unable to forecast with certainty the effect on Dover's financial and operational results, which could be material, and as such, Dover's previously communicated guidance for full year 2020 revenue growth and adjusted EPS has been suspended. Our objective is to reinstate guidance for the remainder of the year with our Q2 2020 earnings announcement.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 results and outlook for 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's first quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, operations, business, liquidity and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FIRST QUARTER 2020
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Revenue
$
1,655,939
$
1,724,757
Cost of goods and services
1,043,696
1,101,215
Gross profit
612,243
623,542
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
386,941
408,466
Loss on assets held for sale
—
46,946
Operating earnings
225,302
168,130
Interest expense
27,268
31,808
Interest income
(1,183)
(890)
Gain on sale of a business
(6,551)
—
Other income, net
(7,732)
(1,106)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
213,500
138,318
Provision for income taxes
37,221
32,613
Net earnings
$
176,279
$
105,705
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.22
$
0.73
Diluted
$
1.21
$
0.72
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
144,259
145,087
Diluted
145,782
146,911
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.49
$
0.48
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2020
2019
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$
408,160
$
418,851
$
429,928
$
426,689
$
422,089
$
1,697,557
Fueling Solutions
359,982
373,050
390,586
411,769
444,772
1,620,177
Imaging & Identification
256,765
268,354
266,588
275,109
274,420
1,084,471
Pumps & Process Solutions
319,536
330,219
338,924
341,337
328,048
1,338,528
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
311,913
334,643
385,474
370,335
306,165
1,396,617
Intra-segment eliminations
(417)
(360)
(794)
106
95
(953)
Total consolidated revenue
$
1,655,939
$
1,724,757
$
1,810,706
$
1,825,345
$
1,775,589
$
7,136,397
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products
$
69,094
$
67,119
$
77,129
$
74,367
$
73,233
$
291,848
Fueling Solutions
53,498
37,230
52,637
68,069
73,937
231,873
Imaging & Identification
51,482
55,955
54,641
61,655
57,233
229,484
Pumps & Process Solutions 1
66,079
14,991
76,278
77,433
71,379
240,081
Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2
23,529
24,807
44,375
35,211
14,439
118,832
Total segment earnings (EBIT)
263,682
200,102
305,060
316,735
290,221
1,112,118
Corporate expense / other 3
24,097
30,866
24,512
28,658
63,781
147,817
Interest expense
27,268
31,808
31,754
31,410
30,846
125,818
Interest income
(1,183)
(890)
(945)
(1,263)
(1,428)
(4,526)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
213,500
138,318
249,739
257,930
197,022
843,009
Provision for income taxes
37,221
32,613
51,654
51,924
28,900
165,091
Net earnings
$
176,279
$
105,705
$
198,085
$
206,006
$
168,122
$
677,918
SEGMENT MARGIN
Engineered Products
16.9
%
16.0
%
17.9
%
17.4
%
17.4
%
17.2
%
Fueling Solutions
14.9
%
10.0
%
13.5
%
16.5
%
16.6
%
14.3
%
Imaging & Identification
20.1
%
20.9
%
20.5
%
22.4
%
20.9
%
21.2
%
Pumps & Process Solutions 1
20.7
%
4.5
%
22.5
%
22.7
%
21.8
%
17.9
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2
7.5
%
7.4
%
11.5
%
9.5
%
4.7
%
8.5
%
Total segment operating margin
15.9
%
11.6
%
16.8
%
17.4
%
16.3
%
15.6
%
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE
Engineered Products
$
10,122
$
10,359
$
10,452
$
10,095
$
10,126
$
41,032
Fueling Solutions
18,339
17,879
18,945
18,744
19,477
75,045
Imaging & Identification
8,769
7,435
7,413
7,360
8,322
30,530
Pumps & Process Solutions
18,336
17,548
16,201
16,018
17,817
67,584
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
11,548
13,011
12,777
13,047
12,525
51,360
Corporate
1,638
1,506
1,981
1,523
1,726
6,736
Total depreciation and amortization expense
$
68,752
$
67,738
$
67,769
$
66,787
$
69,993
$
272,287
1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l.
2 Q1 2020 includes a $6,551 gain on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino").
3 Q4 and FY 2019 include a $23,543 loss on early extinguishment of debt.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2020
2019
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.22
$
0.73
$
1.36
$
1.42
$
1.16
$
4.67
Diluted
$
1.21
$
0.72
$
1.35
$
1.40
$
1.15
$
4.61
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings
$
176,279
$
105,705
$
198,085
$
206,006
$
168,122
$
677,918
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
144,259
145,087
145,366
145,372
144,966
145,198
Diluted
145,782
146,911
147,179
147,051
146,790
146,992
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2020
2019
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
Adjusted net earnings:
Net earnings
$
176,279
$
105,705
$
198,085
$
206,006
$
168,122
$
677,918
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
34,062
35,635
34,997
34,244
33,460
138,336
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(8,411)
(8,964)
(8,777)
(8,624)
(8,403)
(34,768)
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
7,859
3,963
6,457
3,807
17,926
32,153
Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2
(1,605)
(861)
(1,377)
(806)
(3,745)
(6,789)
Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax 4
—
—
—
—
23,543
23,543
Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax impact 2
—
—
—
—
(5,163)
(5,163)
Loss on assets held for sale 5
—
46,946
—
—
—
46,946
Gain on disposition, pre-tax 6
(6,551)
—
—
—
—
—
Gain on disposition, tax-impact 2
1,592
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted net earnings
$
203,225
$
182,424
$
229,385
$
234,627
$
225,740
$
872,176
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.21
$
0.72
$
1.35
$
1.40
$
1.15
$
4.61
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
0.23
0.24
0.24
0.23
0.23
0.94
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.24)
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
0.05
0.03
0.04
0.03
0.12
0.22
Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.06)
Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax 4
—
—
—
—
0.16
0.16
Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax impact 2
—
—
—
—
(0.04)
(0.04)
Loss on assets held for sale 5
—
0.32
—
—
—
0.32
Gain on disposition, pre-tax 6
(0.04)
—
—
—
—
—
Gain on disposition, tax-impact 2
0.01
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
$
1.39
$
1.24
$
1.56
$
1.60
$
1.54
$
5.93
1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other associated asset charges.
4 Represents a loss on early extinguishment of €300,000 2.125% notes due 2020 and $450,000 4.30% notes due 2021.
5 Represents a loss on assets held for sale of Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Under local law, no tax benefit is realized from the loss on the sale of a wholly-owned business.
6 Represents a gain on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2020
2019
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
69,094
$
67,119
$
77,129
$
74,367
$
73,233
$
291,848
Rightsizing and other costs
361
80
1,125
590
1,355
3,150
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
69,455
67,199
78,254
74,957
74,588
294,998
Adjusted EBIT %
17.0
%
16.0
%
18.2
%
17.6
%
17.7
%
17.4
%
Adjusted D&A 2
10,122
10,359
9,855
10,095
10,126
40,435
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
$
79,577
$
77,558
$
88,109
$
85,052
$
84,714
$
335,433
Adjusted EBITDA %
19.5
%
18.5
%
20.5
%
19.9
%
20.1
%
19.8
%
Fueling Solutions:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
53,498
$
37,230
$
52,637
$
68,069
$
73,937
$
231,873
Rightsizing and other costs
1,493
752
1,768
811
1,554
4,885
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
54,991
37,982
54,405
68,880
75,491
236,758
Adjusted EBIT %
15.3
%
10.2
%
13.9
%
16.7
%
17.0
%
14.6
%
Adjusted D&A 2
18,339
17,879
18,945
18,744
19,477
75,045
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
$
73,330
$
55,861
$
73,350
$
87,624
$
94,968
$
311,803
Adjusted EBITDA %
20.4
%
15.0
%
18.8
%
21.3
%
21.4
%
19.2
%
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
51,482
$
55,955
$
54,641
$
61,655
$
57,233
$
229,484
Rightsizing and other costs
264
389
1,268
301
4,392
6,350
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
51,746
56,344
55,909
61,956
61,625
235,834
Adjusted EBIT %
20.2
%
21.0
%
21.0
%
22.5
%
22.5
%
21.7
%
Adjusted D&A 2
8,769
7,336
7,317
7,286
7,892
29,831
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
$
60,515
$
63,680
$
63,226
$
69,242
$
69,517
$
265,665
Adjusted EBITDA %
23.6
%
23.7
%
23.7
%
25.2
%
25.3
%
24.5
%
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
66,079
$
14,991
$
76,278
$
77,433
$
71,379
$
240,081
Rightsizing and other costs
3,846
414
903
943
3,868
6,128
Loss on assets held for sale 1
—
46,946
—
—
—
46,946
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
69,925
62,351
77,181
78,376
75,247
293,155
Adjusted EBIT %
21.9
%
18.9
%
22.8
%
23.0
%
22.9
%
21.9
%
Adjusted D&A 2
16,230
17,548
16,199
16,018
17,004
66,769
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
$
86,155
$
79,899
$
93,380
$
94,394
$
92,251
$
359,924
Adjusted EBITDA %
27.0
%
24.2
%
27.6
%
27.7
%
28.1
%
26.9
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
23,529
$
24,807
$
44,375
$
35,211
$
14,439
$
118,832
Rightsizing and other costs
704
2,293
666
840
2,243
6,042
Gain on disposition 3
(6,551)
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
17,682
27,100
45,041
36,051
16,682
124,874
Adjusted EBIT %
5.7
%
8.1
%
11.7
%
9.7
%
5.4
%
8.9
%
Adjusted D&A 2
11,548
13,011
12,777
13,047
12,525
51,360
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
$
29,230
$
40,111
$
57,818
$
49,098
$
29,207
$
176,234
Adjusted EBITDA %
9.4
%
12.0
%
15.0
%
13.3
%
9.5
%
12.6
%
Total Segments:
Segment earnings (EBIT) 4
$
263,682
$
200,102
$
305,060
$
316,735
$
290,221
$
1,112,118
Rightsizing and other costs
6,668
3,928
5,730
3,485
13,412
26,555
Loss on assets held for sale 1
—
46,946
—
—
—
46,946
Gain on disposition 3
(6,551)
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBIT - Segment 5
263,799
250,976
310,790
320,220
303,633
1,185,619
Adjusted EBIT % 4
15.9
%
14.5
%
17.2
%
17.5
%
17.1
%
16.6
%
Adjusted D&A 2
65,008
66,133
65,093
65,190
67,024
263,440
Adjusted EBITDA - segment 5
$
328,807
$
317,109
$
375,883
$
385,410
$
370,657
$
1,449,059
Adjusted EBITDA % 5
19.9
%
18.4
%
20.7
%
21.1
%
20.9
%
20.3
%
1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder.
2 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.
3 Q1 2020 includes a $6,551 gain on sale of a business for AMS Chino.
4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.
5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2020
Q1
Organic
Engineered Products
(1.9)
%
Fueling Solutions
(2.6)
%
Imaging & Identification
(4.3)
%
Pumps & Process Solutions
(1.1)
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
(4.3)
%
Total Organic
(2.7)
%
Acquisitions
0.8
%
Dispositions
(0.7)
%
Currency translation
(1.4)
%
Total*
(4.0)
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2020
Q1
Organic
United States
3.5
%
Other Americas
(4.7)
%
Europe
(7.4)
%
Asia
(19.2)
%
Other
(8.8)
%
Total Organic
(2.7)
%
Acquisitions
0.8
%
Dispositions
(0.7)
%
Currency translation
(1.4)
%
Total*
(4.0)
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Quarterly Cash Flow
2020
2019
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$
75,863
$
24,524
$
208,709
$
350,865
$
361,208
$
945,306
Investing activities
(230,511)
(217,690)
(69,755)
(48,612)
(48,198)
(384,255)
Financing activities
280,954
36,067
(60,596)
(277,901)
(255,612)
(558,042)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2020
2019
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
Cash flow from operating activities
$
75,863
$
24,524
$
208,709
$
350,865
$
361,208
$
945,306
Less: Capital expenditures
(40,172)
(37,122)
(53,970)
(46,184)
(49,528)
(186,804)
Free cash flow
$
35,691
$
(12,598)
$
154,739
$
304,681
$
311,680
$
758,502
Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue
2.2
%
(0.7)
%
8.5
%
16.7
%
17.6
%
10.6
%
Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings
20.2
%
(11.9)
%
78.1
%
147.9
%
185.4
%
111.9
%
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2020
2019
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$
414,972
$
427,697
$
397,420
$
426,059
$
457,145
$
1,708,321
Fueling Solutions
373,070
343,083
394,256
450,727
425,698
1,613,764
Imaging & Identification
272,604
267,762
264,175
284,527
276,451
1,092,915
Pumps & Process Solutions
369,403
369,801
375,905
329,642
318,482
1,393,830
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
355,157
376,998
384,365
323,422
361,970
1,446,755
Intra-segment eliminations
(375)
(725)
(490)
(528)
872
(871)
Total consolidated bookings
$
1,784,831
$
1,784,616
$
1,815,631
$
1,813,849
$
1,840,618
$
7,254,714
BACKLOG
Engineered Products
$
453,867
$
451,335
$
418,154
$
416,025
$
452,142
Fueling Solutions
211,518
185,847
186,202
223,081
205,842
Imaging & Identification
170,119
118,177
116,810
121,877
125,775
Pumps & Process Solutions
397,969
353,066
378,427
361,478
353,073
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
356,133
311,632
310,454
262,870
320,577
Intra-segment eliminations
(159)
(403)
(141)
(252)
(249)
Total consolidated backlog
$
1,589,447
$
1,419,654
$
1,409,906
$
1,385,079
$
1,457,160
Bookings Growth Factors
2020
Q1
Organic
Engineered Products
(2.3)
%
Fueling Solutions
9.5
%
Imaging & Identification
0.3
%
Pumps & Process Solutions
2.2
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
(4.2)
%
Total Organic
0.9
%
Acquisitions
1.0
%
Dispositions
(0.7)
%
Currency translation
(1.2)
%
Total*
—
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
COVID-19
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") a pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak and associated counter-acting measures implemented by governments around the world, as well as increased business uncertainty, are having an adverse impact on our financial results. Refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 21, 2020 for additional discussion.
Non-GAAP Measures Definitions
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale, and a gain on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.
Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.
Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs, a 2019 loss on assets held for sale and a 2020 gain on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.
Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.
Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.
We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
