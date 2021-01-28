DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
($ in millions, except per share data)
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$
1,780
$
1,776
—
%
$
6,684
$
7,136
(6)
%
Net earnings 1
182
168
8
%
683
678
1
%
Diluted EPS
1.25
1.15
9
%
4.70
4.61
2
%
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
(2)
%
(7)
%
Adjusted net earnings 2
225
226
—
%
824
872
(5)
%
Adjusted diluted EPS
1.55
1.54
1
%
5.67
5.93
(4)
%
1
Q4 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $16.5 million and $14.2 million, respectively. Q4 2019 also includes a $18.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt. Full year 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $40.7 million and $25.4 million, respectively. Full year 2020 also includes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of Chino, and full year 2019 includes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder as well as a $18.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt.
2
Q4 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.3 million and $25.1 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $16.5 million and $14.2 million, respectively. Q4 2019 also excludes a $18.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt. Full year 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $104.1 million and $103.6 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $40.7 million and $25.4 million, respectively. Full year 2020 also excludes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of Chino, and full year 2019 excludes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder as well as a $18.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $1.8 billion, a slight increase compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year (-2% organic). GAAP net earnings of $182 million increased 8%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.25 was up 9%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $225 million declined slightly, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.55 was up 1% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.
For the full year ended December 31, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $6.7 billion, a decline of 6% compared to the prior year (-7% organic). GAAP net earnings of $683 million increased 1%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $4.70 increased 2% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $824 million declined 5%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.67 was down 4% versus the prior year.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover delivered solid results in the fourth quarter despite lingering economic and operational effects of the pandemic. Our efficiency and productivity initiatives drove improvement in segment margins and cash flow metrics despite lower revenue for the full year. We advanced our operational priorities with notable progress in the center-led digital, operational, and shared back office and engineering capabilities. These initiatives have contributed to our recent results and will continue to drive improvement ahead. Our strong execution was complemented by disciplined capital allocation, including several strategic bolt-on acquisitions that enhance our businesses with new capabilities and attractive end-market exposures.
"Improving market conditions coupled with a robust demand backlog enable us to look into 2021 with constructive optimism. With continued progress in our ongoing productivity and cost initiatives, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver robust top-line growth, margin expansion and EPS accretion in 2021. We also enter the year with a healthy balance sheet that will continue to support organic and inorganic capital deployment to continue enhancing our portfolio."
"We are pleased to have 2020 in the rear view mirror for all the obvious reasons. On behalf of Dover Corporation's Board of Directors, I would like to thank our entire team for their extraordinary efforts in the past 12 months. We were given a unique opportunity to demonstrate the resilience of the Dover team and our business portfolio in 2020, and we can all be proud of the results we achieved together."
FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:
In 2021, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $5.42 to $5.62 (adjusted EPS of $6.25 to $6.45), based on full year revenue growth of 8% to 10% (5% to 6% on an organic basis). A full reconciliation between forecasted GAAP and forecasted adjusted measures is included as an exhibit herein.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
1,780,390
$
1,775,589
$
6,683,760
$
7,136,397
Cost of goods and services
1,128,941
1,124,274
4,209,741
4,515,459
Gross profit
651,449
651,315
2,474,019
2,620,938
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
405,520
403,223
1,541,032
1,599,098
Loss on assets held for sale
—
—
—
46,946
Operating earnings
245,929
248,092
932,987
974,894
Interest expense
28,234
30,846
111,937
125,818
Interest income
(700)
(1,428)
(3,571)
(4,526)
Gain on sale of a business
—
—
(5,213)
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
23,543
—
23,543
Other income, net
(2,013)
(1,891)
(11,900)
(12,950)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
220,408
197,022
841,734
843,009
Provision for income taxes
38,302
28,900
158,283
165,091
Net earnings
$
182,106
$
168,122
$
683,451
$
677,918
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.27
$
1.16
$
4.74
$
4.67
Diluted
$
1.25
$
1.15
$
4.70
$
4.61
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
143,954
144,966
144,050
145,198
Diluted
145,355
146,790
145,393
146,992
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.50
$
0.49
$
1.97
$
1.94
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$
408,160
$
342,380
$
386,562
$
394,175
$
1,531,277
$
418,851
$
429,928
$
426,689
$
422,089
$
1,697,557
Fueling Solutions
359,982
326,495
380,511
409,294
1,476,282
373,050
390,586
411,769
444,772
1,620,177
Imaging & Identification
256,765
227,977
265,690
287,746
1,038,178
268,354
266,588
275,109
274,420
1,084,471
Pumps & Process Solutions
319,536
309,095
347,875
347,497
1,324,003
330,219
338,924
341,337
328,048
1,338,528
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
311,913
293,527
368,395
342,255
1,316,090
334,643
385,474
370,335
306,165
1,396,617
Intra-segment eliminations
(417)
(299)
(777)
(577)
(2,070)
(360)
(794)
106
95
(953)
Total consolidated revenue
$
1,655,939
$
1,499,175
$
1,748,256
$
1,780,390
$
6,683,760
$
1,724,757
$
1,810,706
$
1,825,345
$
1,775,589
$
7,136,397
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products
$
69,094
$
47,702
$
64,890
$
56,481
$
238,167
$
67,119
$
77,129
$
74,367
$
73,233
$
291,848
Fueling Solutions
53,498
47,214
66,601
69,661
236,974
37,230
52,637
68,069
73,937
231,873
Imaging & Identification
51,482
38,046
51,928
52,017
193,473
55,955
54,641
61,655
57,233
229,484
Pumps & Process Solutions 1
66,079
67,702
89,786
81,709
305,276
14,991
76,278
77,433
71,379
240,081
Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2
23,529
11,459
40,159
27,725
102,872
24,807
44,375
35,211
14,439
118,832
Total segment earnings (EBIT)
263,682
212,123
313,364
287,593
1,076,762
200,102
305,060
316,735
290,221
1,112,118
Corporate expense / other3
24,097
27,311
35,603
39,651
126,662
30,866
24,512
28,658
63,781
147,817
Interest expense
27,268
28,711
27,724
28,234
111,937
31,808
31,754
31,410
30,846
125,818
Interest income
(1,183)
(728)
(960)
(700)
(3,571)
(890)
(945)
(1,263)
(1,428)
(4,526)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
213,500
156,829
250,997
220,408
841,734
138,318
249,739
257,930
197,022
843,009
Provision for income taxes
37,221
32,063
50,697
38,302
158,283
32,613
51,654
51,924
28,900
165,091
Net earnings
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
200,300
$
182,106
$
683,451
$
105,705
$
198,085
$
206,006
$
168,122
$
677,918
SEGMENT MARGIN
Engineered Products
16.9 %
13.9 %
16.8 %
14.3 %
15.6 %
16.0 %
17.9 %
17.4 %
17.4 %
17.2 %
Fueling Solutions
14.9 %
14.5 %
17.5 %
17.0 %
16.1 %
10.0 %
13.5 %
16.5 %
16.6 %
14.3 %
Imaging & Identification
20.1 %
16.7 %
19.5 %
18.1 %
18.6 %
20.9 %
20.5 %
22.4 %
20.9 %
21.2 %
Pumps & Process Solutions 1
20.7 %
21.9 %
25.8 %
23.5 %
23.1 %
4.5 %
22.5 %
22.7 %
21.8 %
17.9 %
Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2
7.5 %
3.9 %
10.9 %
8.1 %
7.8 %
7.4 %
11.5 %
9.5 %
4.7 %
8.5 %
Total segment operating margin
15.9 %
14.1 %
17.9 %
16.2 %
16.1 %
11.6 %
16.8 %
17.4 %
16.3 %
15.6 %
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE
Engineered Products
$
10,122
$
9,722
$
10,717
$
12,042
$
42,603
$
10,359
$
10,452
$
10,095
$
10,126
$
41,032
Fueling Solutions
18,339
17,968
18,014
18,482
72,803
17,879
18,945
18,744
19,477
75,045
Imaging & Identification
8,769
9,224
9,809
10,576
38,378
7,435
7,413
7,360
8,322
30,530
Pumps & Process Solutions
18,336
17,572
17,206
19,077
72,191
17,548
16,201
16,018
17,817
67,584
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
11,548
11,421
12,081
11,491
46,541
13,011
12,777
13,047
12,525
51,360
Corporate
1,638
1,696
1,662
1,539
6,535
1,506
1,981
1,523
1,726
6,736
Total depreciation and amortization expense
$
68,752
$
67,603
$
69,489
$
73,207
$
279,051
$
67,738
$
67,769
$
66,787
$
69,993
$
272,287
1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l.
2 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain, respectively, on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"). Q2 and FY 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.
3 Q4 and FY 2019 include a $23,543 loss on early extinguishment of debt.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.22
$
0.87
$
1.39
$
1.27
$
4.74
$
0.73
$
1.36
$
1.42
$
1.16
$
4.67
Diluted
$
1.21
$
0.86
$
1.38
$
1.25
$
4.70
$
0.72
$
1.35
$
1.40
$
1.15
$
4.61
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
200,300
$
182,106
$
683,451
$
105,705
$
198,085
$
206,006
$
168,122
$
677,918
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
144,259
143,955
144,032
143,954
144,050
145,087
145,366
145,372
144,966
145,198
Diluted
145,782
144,995
145,289
145,355
145,393
146,911
147,179
147,051
146,790
146,992
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)(in thousands)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
513,075
$
397,253
Receivables, net of allowances
1,137,223
1,217,190
Inventories, net
835,804
806,141
Prepaid and other current assets
133,085
127,846
Property, plant and equipment, net
897,326
842,318
Goodwill
4,072,542
3,783,347
Intangible assets, net
1,083,772
1,055,014
Other assets and deferred charges
479,247
440,368
Total assets
$
9,152,074
$
8,669,477
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Notes payable
$
—
$
84,700
Payables, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,738,798
1,663,391
Deferred taxes and other non-current liabilities
918,674
903,010
Long-term debt
3,108,829
2,985,716
Stockholders' equity
3,385,773
3,032,660
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
9,152,074
$
8,669,477
DOVER CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Operating activities:
Net earnings
$
683,451
$
677,918
Loss on assets held for sale
—
46,946
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
23,543
Depreciation and amortization
279,051
272,287
Stock-based compensation
25,026
29,702
Contributions to employee benefit plans
(19,801)
(21,436)
Gain on sale of businesses
(5,213)
—
Net change in assets and liabilities
142,296
(83,654)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,104,810
945,306
Investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(165,692)
(186,804)
Acquisitions (net of cash and cash equivalents acquired)
(335,786)
(215,687)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
7,207
4,168
Proceeds from the sale of businesses
15,400
24,218
Other
(2,508)
(10,150)
Net cash used in investing activities
(481,379)
(384,255)
Financing activities:
Change in commercial paper and notes payable, net
(84,700)
(135,650)
Net increase in long-term debt
—
42,357
Dividends to stockholders
(284,312)
(282,197)
Purchase of common stock
(106,279)
(143,280)
Payments to settle employee tax obligations on exercise
(28,476)
(37,370)
Other
(2,523)
(1,902)
Net cash used in financing activities
(506,290)
(558,042)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1,319)
(1,977)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
115,822
1,032
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
397,253
396,221
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
513,075
$
397,253
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
Adjusted net earnings:
Net earnings
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
200,300
$
182,106
$
683,451
$
105,705
$
198,085
$
206,006
$
168,122
$
677,918
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
34,062
34,101
35,325
35,027
138,515
35,635
34,997
34,244
33,460
138,336
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(8,411)
(8,451)
(8,810)
(8,695)
(34,367)
(8,964)
(8,777)
(8,624)
(8,403)
(34,768)
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
7,859
16,840
5,848
20,925
51,472
3,963
6,457
3,807
17,926
32,153
Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2
(1,605)
(3,452)
(1,343)
(4,402)
(10,802)
(861)
(1,377)
(806)
(3,745)
(6,789)
Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax 4
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
23,543
23,543
Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax impact 2
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(5,163)
(5,163)
Loss on assets held for sale 5
—
—
—
—
—
46,946
—
—
—
46,946
(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6
(6,551)
781
557
—
(5,213)
—
—
—
—
—
(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2
1,592
(190)
(135)
—
1,267
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted net earnings
$
203,225
$
164,395
$
231,742
$
224,961
$
824,323
$
182,424
$
229,385
$
234,627
$
225,740
$
872,176
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.21
$
0.86
$
1.38
$
1.25
$
4.70
$
0.72
$
1.35
$
1.40
$
1.15
$
4.61
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
0.23
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.95
0.24
0.24
0.23
0.23
0.94
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.24)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.24)
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
0.05
0.12
0.04
0.14
0.35
0.03
0.04
0.03
0.12
0.22
Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.07)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.06)
Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax 4
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.16
0.16
Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax impact 2
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.04)
(0.04)
Loss on assets held for sale 5
—
—
—
—
—
0.32
—
—
—
0.32
(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6
(0.04)
—
—
—
(0.03)
—
—
—
—
—
(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2
0.01
—
—
—
0.01
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
$
1.39
$
1.13
$
1.60
$
1.55
$
5.67
$
1.24
$
1.56
$
1.60
$
1.54
$
5.93
1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.
4 Represents a loss on early extinguishment of €300,000 2.125% notes due 2020 and $450,000 4.30% notes due 2021.
5 Represents a loss on assets held for sale of Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Under local law, no tax benefit is realized from the loss on the sale of a wholly-owned business.
6 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment, including working capital adjustments.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
69,094
$
47,702
$
64,890
$
56,481
$
238,167
$
67,119
$
77,129
$
74,367
$
73,233
$
291,848
Rightsizing and other costs
361
4,169
2,375
4,625
11,530
80
1,125
590
1,355
3,150
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
69,455
51,871
67,265
61,106
249,697
67,199
78,254
74,957
74,588
294,998
Adjusted EBIT %
17.0 %
15.2 %
17.4 %
15.5 %
16.3 %
16.0 %
18.2 %
17.6 %
17.7 %
17.4 %
Adjusted D&A 2
10,122
9,722
10,651
10,193
40,688
10,359
9,855
10,095
10,126
40,435
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
79,577
$
61,593
$
77,916
$
71,299
$
290,385
$
77,558
$
88,109
$
85,052
$
84,714
$
335,433
Adjusted EBITDA %
19.5 %
18.0 %
20.2 %
18.1 %
19.0 %
18.5 %
20.5 %
19.9 %
20.1 %
19.8 %
Fueling Solutions:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
53,498
$
47,214
$
66,601
$
69,661
$
236,974
$
37,230
$
52,637
$
68,069
$
73,937
$
231,873
Rightsizing and other costs
1,493
868
1,615
2,727
6,703
752
1,768
811
1,554
4,885
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
54,991
48,082
68,216
72,388
243,677
37,982
54,405
68,880
75,491
236,758
Adjusted EBIT %
15.3 %
14.7 %
17.9 %
17.7 %
16.5 %
10.2 %
13.9 %
16.7 %
17.0 %
14.6 %
Adjusted D&A 2
18,339
17,783
18,014
18,225
72,361
17,879
18,945
18,744
19,477
75,045
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
73,330
$
65,865
$
86,230
$
90,613
$
316,038
$
55,861
$
73,350
$
87,624
$
94,968
$
311,803
Adjusted EBITDA %
20.4 %
20.2 %
22.7 %
22.1 %
21.4 %
15.0 %
18.8 %
21.3 %
21.4 %
19.2 %
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
51,482
$
38,046
$
51,928
$
52,017
$
193,473
$
55,955
$
54,641
$
61,655
$
57,233
$
229,484
Rightsizing and other costs
264
(527)
99
6,191
6,027
389
1,268
301
4,392
6,350
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
51,746
37,519
52,027
58,208
199,500
56,344
55,909
61,956
61,625
235,834
Adjusted EBIT %
20.2 %
16.5 %
19.6 %
20.2 %
19.2 %
21.0 %
21.0 %
22.5 %
22.5 %
21.7 %
Adjusted D&A 2
8,769
9,224
9,809
10,201
38,003
7,336
7,317
7,286
7,892
29,831
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
60,515
$
46,743
$
61,836
$
68,409
$
237,503
$
63,680
$
63,226
$
69,242
$
69,517
$
265,665
Adjusted EBITDA %
23.6 %
20.5 %
23.3 %
23.8 %
22.9 %
23.7 %
23.7 %
25.2 %
25.3 %
24.5 %
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
66,079
$
67,702
$
89,786
$
81,709
$
305,276
$
14,991
$
76,278
$
77,433
$
71,379
$
240,081
Rightsizing and other costs
3,846
4,691
1,771
3,128
13,436
414
903
943
3,868
6,128
Loss on assets held for sale 1
—
—
—
—
—
46,946
—
—
—
46,946
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
69,925
72,393
91,557
84,837
318,712
62,351
77,181
78,376
75,247
293,155
Adjusted EBIT %
21.9 %
23.4 %
26.3 %
24.4 %
24.1 %
18.9 %
22.8 %
23.0 %
22.9 %
21.9 %
Adjusted D&A 2
16,230
16,816
17,206
17,565
67,817
17,548
16,199
16,018
17,004
66,769
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
86,155
$
89,209
$
108,763
$
102,402
$
386,529
$
79,899
$
93,380
$
94,394
$
92,251
$
359,924
Adjusted EBITDA %
27.0 %
28.9 %
31.3 %
29.5 %
29.2 %
24.2 %
27.6 %
27.7 %
28.1 %
26.9 %
Refrigeration & Food Equipment:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
23,529
$
11,459
$
40,159
$
27,725
$
102,872
$
24,807
$
44,375
$
35,211
$
14,439
$
118,832
Rightsizing and other costs
704
6,016
(971)
726
6,475
2,293
666
840
2,243
6,042
(Gain) loss on disposition 3
(6,551)
781
557
—
(5,213)
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
17,682
18,256
39,745
28,451
104,134
27,100
45,041
36,051
16,682
124,874
Adjusted EBIT %
5.7 %
6.2 %
10.8 %
8.3 %
7.9 %
8.1 %
11.7 %
9.7 %
5.4 %
8.9 %
Adjusted D&A 2
11,548
11,421
12,081
11,491
46,541
13,011
12,777
13,047
12,525
51,360
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
29,230
$
29,677
$
51,826
$
39,942
$
150,675
$
40,111
$
57,818
$
49,098
$
29,207
$
176,234
Adjusted EBITDA %
9.4 %
10.1 %
14.1 %
11.7 %
11.4 %
12.0 %
15.0 %
13.3 %
9.5 %
12.6 %
Total Segments:
Segment earnings (EBIT) 4
$
263,682
$
212,123
$
313,364
$
287,593
$
1,076,762
$
200,102
$
305,060
$
316,735
$
290,221
$
1,112,118
Rightsizing and other costs
6,668
15,217
4,889
17,397
44,171
3,928
5,730
3,485
13,412
26,555
Loss on assets held for sale 1
—
—
—
—
—
46,946
—
—
—
46,946
(Gain) loss on disposition 3
(6,551)
781
557
—
(5,213)
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBIT - Segment 5
263,799
228,121
318,810
304,990
1,115,720
250,976
310,790
320,220
303,633
1,185,619
Adjusted EBIT % 4
15.9 %
15.2 %
18.2 %
17.1 %
16.7 %
14.5 %
17.2 %
17.5 %
17.1 %
16.6 %
Adjusted D&A 2
65,008
64,966
67,761
67,675
265,410
66,133
65,093
65,190
67,024
263,440
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment 5
$
328,807
$
293,087
$
386,571
$
372,665
$
1,381,130
$
317,109
$
375,883
$
385,410
$
370,657
$
1,449,059
Adjusted EBITDA % 5
19.9 %
19.5 %
22.1 %
20.9 %
20.7 %
18.4 %
20.7 %
21.1 %
20.9 %
20.3 %
1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder.
2 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.
3 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively.
4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.
5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
(1.9)
%
(20.1)
%
(10.4)
%
(8.8)
%
(10.3)
%
Fueling Solutions
(2.6)
%
(14.8)
%
(7.9)
%
(9.4)
%
(8.8)
%
Imaging & Identification
(4.3)
%
(14.0)
%
(7.6)
%
(2.9)
%
(7.2)
%
Pumps & Process Solutions
(1.1)
%
(8.8)
%
(0.9)
%
1.8
%
(2.3)
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
(4.3)
%
(20.2)
%
2.6
%
13.2
%
(3.0)
%
Total Organic
(2.7)
%
(16.0)
%
(5.1)
%
(2.3)
%
(6.6)
%
Acquisitions
0.8
%
0.7
%
1.0
%
1.2
%
1.0
%
Dispositions
(0.7)
%
(0.7)
%
(0.8)
%
(0.5)
%
(0.7)
%
Currency translation
(1.4)
%
(1.2)
%
0.7
%
1.9
%
—
%
Total*
(4.0)
%
—
%
(17.2)
%
(4.2)
%
0.3
%
(6.3)
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4 YTD
Organic
United States
3.5
%
(10.3)
%
(4.2)
%
(1.0)
%
(3.1)
%
Other Americas
(4.7)
%
(33.5)
%
(4.7)
%
(1.4)
%
(12.1)
%
Europe
(7.4)
%
(19.5)
%
(4.2)
%
(2.5)
%
(8.5)
%
Asia
(19.2)
%
(14.3)
%
(10.1)
%
(11.4)
%
(13.5)
%
Other
(8.8)
%
(33.1)
%
(5.8)
%
10.9
%
(9.3)
%
Total Organic
(2.7)
%
(16.0)
%
(5.1)
%
(2.3)
%
(6.6)
%
Acquisitions
0.8
%
0.7
%
1.0
%
1.2
%
1.0
%
Dispositions
(0.7)
%
(0.7)
%
(0.8)
%
(0.5)
%
(0.7)
%
Currency translation
(1.4)
%
(1.2)
%
0.7
%
1.9
%
—
%
Total*
(4.0)
%
(17.2)
%
(4.2)
%
0.3
%
(6.3)
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Adjusted Guidance Reconciliation
2020 Actual
2021 Guidance
Adjusted net earnings per share*:
Net earnings (GAAP)
$
4.70
$5.42 - $5.62
Acquisition-related amortization, net
0.72
0.72
Rightsizing and other costs, net
0.28
0.11
Gain on disposition, net
(0.03)
—
Adjusted net earnings (Non-GAAP)
$
5.67
$6.25 - $6.45
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$
414,972
$
278,373
$
381,139
$
484,002
$
1,558,486
$
427,697
$
397,420
$
426,059
$
457,145
$
1,708,321
Fueling Solutions
373,070
311,498
383,902
403,400
1,471,870
343,083
394,256
450,727
425,698
1,613,764
Imaging & Identification
272,604
221,315
266,423
304,756
1,065,098
267,762
264,175
284,527
276,451
1,092,915
Pumps & Process Solutions
369,403
275,872
323,801
365,262
1,334,338
369,801
375,905
329,642
318,482
1,393,830
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
355,157
326,400
449,549
379,393
1,510,499
376,998
384,365
323,422
361,970
1,446,755
Intra-segment eliminations
(375)
(460)
(926)
(425)
(2,186)
(725)
(490)
(528)
872
(871)
Total consolidated bookings
$
1,784,831
$
1,412,998
$
1,803,888
$
1,936,388
$
6,938,105
$
1,784,616
$
1,815,631
$
1,813,849
$
1,840,618
$
7,254,714
BACKLOG
Engineered Products
$
453,867
$
378,874
$
373,458
$
463,701
$
451,335
$
418,154
$
416,025
$
452,142
Fueling Solutions
211,518
199,305
204,574
201,521
185,847
186,202
223,081
205,842
Imaging & Identification
170,119
168,904
171,158
192,785
118,177
116,810
121,877
125,775
Pumps & Process Solutions
397,969
379,090
361,631
390,238
353,066
378,427
361,478
353,073
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
356,133
390,368
472,140
510,498
311,632
310,454
262,870
320,577
Intra-segment eliminations
(159)
(367)
(269)
(192)
(403)
(141)
(252)
(249)
Total consolidated backlog
$
1,589,447
$
1,516,174
$
1,582,692
$
1,758,551
$
1,419,654
$
1,409,906
$
1,385,079
$
1,457,160
Bookings Growth Factors
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
(2.3)
%
(29.8)
%
(11.6)
%
3.3
%
(9.5)
%
Fueling Solutions
9.5
%
(18.2)
%
(14.2)
%
(6.0)
%
(8.0)
%
Imaging & Identification
0.3
%
(16.5)
%
(9.9)
%
0.7
%
(6.3)
%
Pumps & Process Solutions
2.2
%
(25.7)
%
(3.7)
%
10.8
%
(4.8)
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
(4.2)
%
(11.6)
%
41.3
%
5.6
%
6.5
%
Total Organic
0.9
%
(20.6)
%
(1.1)
%
2.4
%
(4.6)
%
Acquisitions
1.0
%
0.7
%
0.8
%
1.5
%
1.0
%
Dispositions
(0.7)
%
(0.6)
%
(0.6)
%
(0.4)
%
(0.6)
%
Currency translation
(1.2)
%
(1.7)
%
0.4
%
1.7
%
(0.2)
%
Total*
—
%
(22.2)
%
(0.5)
%
5.2
%
(4.4)
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020
(Amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)
Acquisitions
During the fourth quarter of 2020 the Company completed the acquisition of Innovative Control Systems, Inc. ("ICS") within the Fueling Solutions segment for a total consideration of $77.0 million, net of cash acquired. For the full year 2020, the Company acquired six businesses in separate transactions for total consideration of $335.8 million, net of cash acquired. The businesses were acquired to complement and expand upon existing operations within the Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification and Pumps & Process Solutions segments.
Discontinued and Disposed Businesses
The Company did not dispose of any businesses during the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, the Company completed the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which generated total cash proceeds of $15.4 million. This sale resulted in a pre-tax gain on sale of $5.2 million included within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment. The sale does not represent a strategic shift that will have a major effect on operations and financial results and, therefore, did not qualify for presentation as a discontinued operation.
Rightsizing and Other Costs
During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, rightsizing activities included restructuring charges of $18.1 million and $44.5 million, respectively, and other costs of $2.8 million and $7.0 million, respectively. For the full year 2020, restructuring expense was comprised primarily of new actions executed in response to lower demand driven by COVID-19 as well as continuing broad-based selling, general and administrative expense reduction initiatives and broad-based operational efficiency initiatives focusing on footprint consolidation, and operational optimization and IT centralization. Other costs were comprised primarily of charges related to restructuring actions and asset charges, principally due to a $3.6 million write off of assets, partially offset by a $1.7 million gain on sale of assets in our Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment as a result of restructuring actions.
($ in millions)
2020
2019
Q4
FY
Q4
FY
Engineered Products
$
4.6
$
11.5
$
1.4
$
3.2
Fueling Solutions
2.7
6.7
1.6
4.9
Imaging & Identification
6.2
6.0
4.4
6.4
Pumps & Process Solutions
3.1
13.4
3.9
6.1
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
0.7
6.5
2.2
6.0
Corporate
3.5
7.3
4.5
5.6
Total*
$
20.9
$
51.5
$
17.9
$
32.2
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Tax Rate
The effective tax rate was 17.4% and 14.7% for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. On a full year basis, the effective tax rate for 2020 and 2019 was 18.8% and 19.6%, respectively. The 2020 tax rate was primarily driven by the release of reserves due to the statute of limitations expiration and the tax deduction for share-based awards. The 2019 tax rate was primarily driven by the tax deduction for share-based awards and other favorable discrete items, partially offset by the exclusion of capital losses on a disposition of a business under local tax law.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020
(Amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)
Share Repurchases
During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company purchased approximately 1.0 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $106.3 million, or $108.54 per share. In November 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new standing share repurchase authorization, whereby the Company may repurchase up to 20 million shares beginning on January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023.
Capitalization
The following table provides a reconciliation of total debt and net debt to net capitalization to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:
Net Debt to Net Capitalization Ratio (Non-GAAP)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Commercial paper
$
—
$
84,700
Long-term debt
3,108,829
2,985,716
Total debt
3,108,829
3,070,416
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(513,075)
(397,253)
Net debt
2,595,754
2,673,163
Add: Stockholders' equity
3,385,773
3,032,660
Net capitalization
$
5,981,527
$
5,705,823
Net debt to net capitalization
43.4
%
46.8
%
Quarterly Cash Flow
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
Net Cash Flows Provided
Operating activities
$
75,863
$
271,809
$
339,247
$
417,891
$
1,104,810
$
24,524
$
208,709
$
350,865
$
361,208
$
945,306
Investing activities
(230,511)
(67,763)
(64,724)
(118,381)
(481,379)
(217,690)
(69,755)
(48,612)
(48,198)
(384,255)
Financing activities
280,954
(67,458)
(496,832)
(222,954)
(506,290)
36,067
(60,596)
(277,901)
(255,612)
(558,042)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
Cash flow from operating activities
$
75,863
$
271,809
$
339,247
$
417,891
$
1,104,810
$
24,524
$
208,709
$
350,865
$
361,208
$
945,306
Less: Capital expenditures
(40,172)
(38,999)
(44,393)
(42,128)
(165,692)
(37,122)
(53,970)
(46,184)
(49,528)
(186,804)
Free cash flow *
$
35,691
$
232,810
$
294,854
$
375,763
$
939,118
$
(12,598)
$
154,739
$
304,681
$
311,680
$
758,502
Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue
2.2
%
15.5
%
16.9
%
21.1
%
14.1
%
(0.7)
%
8.5
%
16.7
%
17.6
%
10.6
%
Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings
20.2
%
186.6
%
147.2
%
206.3
%
137.4
%
(11.9)
%
78.1
%
147.9
%
185.4
%
111.9
%
* FY 2020 cash flow from operating activities reflects benefits from permitted deferrals of tax payments, most significantly in Q2, Q3, and Q4 and advanced payments on contracts, most significantly in Q3.
Non-GAAP Disclosures
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, net debt, net capitalization, net debt to net capitalization ratios, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, debt or equity, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale and gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.
Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.
Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs, a 2019 loss on assets held for sale and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.
Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Net debt represents total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. Net capitalization represents net debt plus stockholders' equity. Net debt to net capitalization ratio equals net debt divided by net capitalization. Management believes the net debt to net capitalization ratio is useful to assess our overall financial leverage and capacity.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.
Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.
We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
