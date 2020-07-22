DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$
1,499
$
1,811
(17)
%
$
3,155
$
3,535
(11)
%
Net earnings 1
125
198
(37)
%
301
304
(1)
%
Diluted EPS
0.86
1.35
(36)
%
2.07
2.07
—
%
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
(16)
%
(10)
%
Adjusted net earnings 2
164
229
(28)
%
368
412
(11)
%
Adjusted diluted EPS
1.13
1.56
(28)
%
2.53
2.80
(10)
%
1 Q2 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $13.4 million and $5.1 million, respectively. Q2 2020 also includes a $0.6 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Q2 year-to-date 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $19.6 million and $8.2 million, respectively. Q2 year-to-date 2020 also includes a $4.4 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino, and year-to-date 2019 includes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder.
2 Q2 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $25.7 million and $26.2 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $13.4 million and $5.1 million, respectively. Q2 2020 also excludes a $0.6 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Q2 year-to-date 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $51.3 million and $52.9 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $19.6 million and $8.2 million, respectively. Q2 year-to-date 2020 also excludes a $4.4 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino, and year-to-date 2019 excludes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $1.5 billion, a decline of 17% (-16% organic) compared to the second quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $125 million decreased 37%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86 was down 36%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $164 million declined 28%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.13 was down 28% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $3.2 billion, a decline of 11% (-10% organic) compared to the first six months of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $301 million decreased 1%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.07 was flat year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $368 million declined 11%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.53 was down 10% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "We are proud of our work and results in the second quarter. Economic uncertainty and operational disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic slowed activity across many markets and made the operating environment undeniably challenging. Our businesses have navigated the quarter well, as we focused on what was and remains within our control: diligently managing our costs and cash flow, providing a safe working environment for our associates and supporting our customers with the critical products they needed to keep their essential operations running.
"As we expected, activity declined across a majority of the markets we serve, albeit the impact varied widely across our diverse portfolio with many businesses proving their profitability and cash flow resilience in challenging conditions. Demand conditions in textile printing, foodservice, below-ground fueling, food retail and automotive aftermarket were particularly challenged, partially offset by relative resilience in biopharma, aerospace & defense, heat exchangers and marking & coding. We remain positioned well for the second half with a higher backlog compared to this time last year, driven by our longer cycle businesses and sequential intra-quarter improvement in many shorter cycle businesses.
"Global lockdowns, travel restrictions, proactive production curtailments and reduced volumes created a challenging operating environment in the second quarter, but our cost controls and continued execution of our multi-year productivity program resulted in a satisfactory decremental margin performance, positioning us well to reach or exceed our annual conversion margin target.
"Looking forward, the demand outlook for the remainder of the year remains uncertain, with activity across most markets improving but not back to business-as-usual. As a result of our improved demand visibility into the third quarter, and our solid margin performance year-to-date, we are making the decision to reinstate our annual guidance, though with a wider range than usual for the mid-year reflecting the fluidity of market conditions. We retain additional flexibility to adjust our cost base if macroeconomic conditions in the second half of the year necessitate a response."
FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE REINSTATED:
In 2020, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $4.16 to $4.41 ($5.00 to $5.25 on an adjusted basis). A full reconciliation between forecasted GAAP and forecasted adjusted EPS is included as an exhibit herein.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter and year-to-date 2020 results as well as updated 2020 guidance at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 A.M. Central Time) on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's second quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - SECOND QUARTER 2020
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
1,499,175
$
1,810,706
$
3,155,114
$
3,535,463
Cost of goods and services
947,577
1,138,113
1,991,273
2,239,328
Gross profit
551,598
672,593
1,163,841
1,296,135
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
366,740
396,634
753,681
805,100
Loss on assets held for sale
—
—
—
46,946
Operating earnings
184,858
275,959
410,160
444,089
Interest expense
28,711
31,754
55,979
63,562
Interest income
(728)
(945)
(1,911)
(1,835)
Loss (gain) on sale of a business
781
—
(5,770)
—
Other income, net
(735)
(4,589)
(8,467)
(5,695)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
156,829
249,739
370,329
388,057
Provision for income taxes
32,063
51,654
69,284
84,267
Net earnings
$
124,766
$
198,085
$
301,045
$
303,790
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.87
$
1.36
$
2.09
$
2.09
Diluted
$
0.86
$
1.35
$
2.07
$
2.07
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
143,955
145,366
144,107
145,227
Diluted
144,995
147,179
145,359
147,041
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.49
$
0.48
$
0.98
$
0.96
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$
408,160
$
342,380
$
750,540
$
418,851
$
429,928
$
848,779
$
426,689
$
422,089
$
1,697,557
Fueling Solutions
359,982
326,495
686,477
373,050
390,586
763,636
411,769
444,772
1,620,177
Imaging &
256,765
227,977
484,742
268,354
266,588
534,942
275,109
274,420
1,084,471
Pumps & Process
319,536
309,095
628,631
330,219
338,924
669,143
341,337
328,048
1,338,528
Refrigeration & Food
311,913
293,527
605,440
334,643
385,474
720,117
370,335
306,165
1,396,617
Intra-segment
(417)
(299)
(716)
(360)
(794)
(1,154)
106
95
(953)
Total consolidated
$
1,655,939
$1,499,175
$3,155,114
$
1,724,757
$
1,810,706
$
3,535,463
$
1,825,345
$
1,775,589
$
7,136,397
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered
$
69,094
$
47,702
$
116,796
$
67,119
$
77,129
$
144,248
$
74,367
$
73,233
$
291,848
Fueling Solutions
53,498
47,214
100,712
37,230
52,637
89,867
68,069
73,937
231,873
Imaging &
51,482
38,046
89,528
55,955
54,641
110,596
61,655
57,233
229,484
Pumps & Process
66,079
67,702
133,781
14,991
76,278
91,269
77,433
71,379
240,081
Refrigeration & Food
23,529
11,459
34,988
24,807
44,375
69,182
35,211
14,439
118,832
Total segment
263,682
212,123
475,805
200,102
305,060
505,162
316,735
290,221
1,112,118
Corporate expense /
24,097
27,311
51,408
30,866
24,512
55,378
28,658
63,781
147,817
Interest expense
27,268
28,711
55,979
31,808
31,754
63,562
31,410
30,846
125,818
Interest income
(1,183)
(728)
(1,911)
(890)
(945)
(1,835)
(1,263)
(1,428)
(4,526)
Earnings before
213,500
156,829
370,329
138,318
249,739
388,057
257,930
197,022
843,009
Provision for income
37,221
32,063
69,284
32,613
51,654
84,267
51,924
28,900
165,091
Net earnings
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
301,045
$
105,705
$
198,085
$
303,790
$
206,006
$
168,122
$
677,918
SEGMENT MARGIN
Engineered Products
16.9 %
13.9 %
15.6 %
16.0 %
17.9 %
17.0 %
17.4 %
17.4 %
17.2 %
Fueling Solutions
14.9 %
14.5 %
14.7 %
10.0 %
13.5 %
11.8 %
16.5 %
16.6 %
14.3 %
Imaging &
20.1 %
16.7 %
18.5 %
20.9 %
20.5 %
20.7 %
22.4 %
20.9 %
21.2 %
Pumps & Process
20.7 %
21.9 %
21.3 %
4.5 %
22.5 %
13.6 %
22.7 %
21.8 %
17.9 %
Refrigeration & Food
7.5 %
3.9 %
5.8 %
7.4 %
11.5 %
9.6 %
9.5 %
4.7 %
8.5 %
Total segment
15.9 %
14.1 %
15.1 %
11.6 %
16.8 %
14.3 %
17.4 %
16.3 %
15.6 %
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE
Engineered Products
$
10,122
$
9,722
$
19,844
$
10,359
$
10,452
$
20,811
$
10,095
$
10,126
$
41,032
Fueling Solutions
18,339
17,968
36,307
17,879
18,945
36,824
18,744
19,477
75,045
Imaging &
8,769
9,224
17,993
7,435
7,413
14,848
7,360
8,322
30,530
Pumps & Process
18,336
17,572
35,908
17,548
16,201
33,749
16,018
17,817
67,584
Refrigeration & Food
11,548
11,421
22,969
13,011
12,777
25,788
13,047
12,525
51,360
Corporate
1,638
1,696
3,334
1,506
1,981
3,487
1,523
1,726
6,736
Total depreciation
$
68,752
$
67,603
$
136,355
$
67,738
$
67,769
$
135,507
$
66,787
$
69,993
$
272,287
1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l.
2 Q1, Q2, and Q2 YTD includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense and a $5,770 net gain on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"), respectively. Q2 and Q2 YTD also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.
3 Q4 and FY 2019 include a $23,543 loss on early extinguishment of debt.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.22
$
0.87
$
2.09
$
0.73
$
1.36
$
2.09
$
1.42
$
1.16
$
4.67
Diluted
$
1.21
$
0.86
$
2.07
$
0.72
$
1.35
$
2.07
$
1.40
$
1.15
$
4.61
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
301,045
$
105,705
$
198,085
$
303,790
$
206,006
$
168,122
$
677,918
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
144,259
143,955
144,107
145,087
145,366
145,227
145,372
144,966
145,198
Diluted
145,782
144,995
145,359
146,911
147,179
147,041
147,051
146,790
146,992
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
Adjusted net earnings:
Net earnings
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
301,045
$
105,705
$
198,085
$
303,790
$
206,006
$
168,122
$
677,918
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-
34,062
34,101
68,163
35,635
34,997
70,632
34,244
33,460
138,336
Acquisition-related amortization, tax
(8,411)
(8,451)
(16,862)
(8,964)
(8,777)
(17,741)
(8,624)
(8,403)
(34,768)
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
7,859
16,840
24,699
3,963
6,457
10,420
3,807
17,926
32,153
Rightsizing and other costs, tax
(1,605)
(3,452)
(5,057)
(861)
(1,377)
(2,238)
(806)
(3,745)
(6,789)
Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
23,543
23,543
Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(5,163)
(5,163)
Loss on assets held for sale 5
—
—
—
46,946
—
46,946
—
—
46,946
(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6
(6,551)
781
(5,770)
—
—
—
—
—
—
(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2
1,592
(190)
1,402
—
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted net earnings
$
203,225
$
164,395
$
367,620
$
182,424
$
229,385
$
411,809
$
234,627
$
225,740
$
872,176
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.21
$
0.86
$
2.07
$
0.72
$
1.35
$
2.07
$
1.40
$
1.15
$
4.61
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-
0.23
0.24
0.47
0.24
0.24
0.48
0.23
0.23
0.94
Acquisition-related amortization, tax
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.12)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.12)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.24)
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
0.05
0.12
0.17
0.03
0.04
0.07
0.03
0.12
0.22
Rightsizing and other costs, tax
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.06)
Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.16
0.16
Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.04)
(0.04)
Loss on assets held for sale 5
—
—
—
0.32
—
0.32
—
—
0.32
(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6
(0.04)
—
(0.04)
—
—
—
—
—
—
(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2
0.01
—
0.01
—
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted diluted net earnings per
$
1.39
$
1.13
$
2.53
$
1.24
$
1.56
$
2.80
$
1.60
$
1.54
$
5.93
1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.
4 Represents a loss on early extinguishment of €300,000 2.125% notes due 2020 and $450,000 4.30% notes due 2021.
5 Represents a loss on assets held for sale of Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Under local law, no tax benefit is realized from the loss on the sale of a wholly-owned business.
6 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
69,094
$
47,702
$
116,796
$
67,119
$
77,129
$
144,248
$
74,367
$
73,233
$
291,848
Rightsizing and other costs
361
4,169
4,530
80
1,125
1,205
590
1,355
3,150
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
69,455
51,871
121,326
67,199
78,254
145,453
74,957
74,588
294,998
Adjusted EBIT %
17.0
%
15.2
%
16.2
%
16.0
%
18.2
%
17.1
%
17.6
%
17.7
%
17.4
%
Adjusted D&A 2
10,122
9,722
19,844
10,359
9,855
20,214
10,095
10,126
40,435
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
$
79,577
$
61,593
$
141,170
$
77,558
$
88,109
$
165,667
$
85,052
$
84,714
$
335,433
Adjusted EBITDA %
19.5
%
18.0
%
18.8
%
18.5
%
20.5
%
19.5
%
19.9
%
20.1
%
19.8
%
Fueling Solutions:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
53,498
$
47,214
$
100,712
$
37,230
$
52,637
$
89,867
$
68,069
$
73,937
$
231,873
Rightsizing and other costs
1,493
868
2,361
752
1,768
2,520
811
1,554
4,885
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
54,991
48,082
103,073
37,982
54,405
92,387
68,880
75,491
236,758
Adjusted EBIT %
15.3
%
14.7
%
15.0
%
10.2
%
13.9
%
12.1
%
16.7
%
17.0
%
14.6
%
Adjusted D&A 2
18,339
17,783
36,122
17,879
18,945
36,824
18,744
19,477
75,045
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
$
73,330
$
65,865
$
139,195
$
55,861
$
73,350
$
129,211
$
87,624
$
94,968
$
311,803
Adjusted EBITDA %
20.4
%
20.2
%
20.3
%
15.0
%
18.8
%
16.9
%
21.3
%
21.4
%
19.2
%
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
51,482
$
38,046
$
89,528
$
55,955
$
54,641
$
110,596
$
61,655
$
57,233
$
229,484
Rightsizing and other costs
264
(527)
(263)
389
1,268
1,657
301
4,392
6,350
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
51,746
37,519
89,265
56,344
55,909
112,253
61,956
61,625
235,834
Adjusted EBIT %
20.2
%
16.5
%
18.4
%
21.0
%
21.0
%
21.0
%
22.5
%
22.5
%
21.7
%
Adjusted D&A 2
8,769
9,224
17,993
7,336
7,317
14,653
7,286
7,892
29,831
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
$
60,515
$
46,743
$
107,258
$
63,680
$
63,226
$
126,906
$
69,242
$
69,517
$
265,665
Adjusted EBITDA %
23.6
%
20.5
%
22.1
%
23.7
%
23.7
%
23.7
%
25.2
%
25.3
%
24.5
%
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
66,079
$
67,702
$
133,781
$
14,991
$
76,278
$
91,269
$
77,433
$
71,379
$
240,081
Rightsizing and other costs
3,846
4,691
8,537
414
903
1,317
943
3,868
6,128
Loss on assets held for sale 1
—
—
—
46,946
—
46,946
—
—
46,946
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
69,925
72,393
142,318
62,351
77,181
139,532
78,376
75,247
293,155
Adjusted EBIT %
21.9
%
23.4
%
22.6
%
18.9
%
22.8
%
20.9
%
23.0
%
22.9
%
21.9
%
Adjusted D&A 2
16,230
16,816
33,046
17,548
16,199
33,747
16,018
17,004
66,769
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
$
86,155
$
89,209
$
175,364
$
79,899
$
93,380
$
173,279
$
94,394
$
92,251
$
359,924
Adjusted EBITDA %
27.0
%
28.9
%
27.9
%
24.2
%
27.6
%
25.9
%
27.7
%
28.1
%
26.9
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
23,529
$
11,459
$
34,988
$
24,807
$
44,375
$
69,182
$
35,211
$
14,439
$
118,832
Rightsizing and other costs
704
6,016
6,720
2,293
666
2,959
840
2,243
6,042
(Gain) loss on disposition 3
(6,551)
781
(5,770)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
17,682
18,256
35,938
27,100
45,041
72,141
36,051
16,682
124,874
Adjusted EBIT %
5.7
%
6.2
%
5.9
%
8.1
%
11.7
%
10.0
%
9.7
%
5.4
%
8.9
%
Adjusted D&A 2
11,548
11,421
22,969
13,011
12,777
25,788
13,047
12,525
51,360
Adjusted EBITDA - segment
$
29,230
$
29,677
$
58,907
$
40,111
$
57,818
$
97,929
$
49,098
$
29,207
$
176,234
Adjusted EBITDA %
9.4
%
10.1
%
9.7
%
12.0
%
15.0
%
13.6
%
13.3
%
9.5
%
12.6
%
Total Segments:
Segment earnings (EBIT) 4
$
263,682
$
212,123
$
475,805
$
200,102
$
305,060
$
505,162
$
316,735
$
290,221
$
1,112,118
Rightsizing and other costs
6,668
15,217
21,885
3,928
5,730
9,658
3,485
13,412
26,555
Loss on assets held for sale 1
—
—
—
46,946
—
46,946
—
—
46,946
(Gain) loss on disposition 3
(6,551)
781
(5,770)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBIT - Segment 5
263,799
228,121
491,920
250,976
310,790
561,766
320,220
303,633
1,185,619
Adjusted EBIT % 4
15.9
%
15.2
%
15.6
%
14.5
%
17.2
%
15.9
%
17.5
%
17.1
%
16.6
%
Adjusted D&A 2
65,008
64,966
129,974
66,133
65,093
131,226
65,190
67,024
263,440
Adjusted EBITDA - segment 5
$
328,807
$
293,087
$
621,894
$
317,109
$
375,883
$
692,992
$
385,410
$
370,657
$
1,449,059
Adjusted EBITDA % 5
19.9
%
19.5
%
19.7
%
18.4
%
20.7
%
19.6
%
21.1
%
20.9
%
20.3
%
1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder.
2 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.
3 Q1, Q2, and Q2 YTD includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense and a $5,770 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively.
4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.
5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2020
Q2
Q2 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
(20.1)
%
(11.1)
%
Fueling Solutions
(14.8)
%
(8.9)
%
Imaging & Identification
(14.0)
%
(9.2)
%
Pumps & Process Solutions
(8.8)
%
(5.0)
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
(20.2)
%
(12.8)
%
Total Organic
(16.0)
%
(9.5)
%
Acquisitions
0.7
%
0.8
%
Dispositions
(0.7)
%
(0.7)
%
Currency translation
(1.2)
%
(1.4)
%
Total*
(17.2)
%
(10.8)
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2020
Q2
Organic
United States
(10.3)
%
Other Americas
(33.5)
%
Europe
(19.5)
%
Asia
(14.3)
%
Other
(33.1)
%
Total Organic
(16.0)
%
Acquisitions
0.7
%
Dispositions
(0.7)
%
Currency translation
(1.2)
%
Total*
(17.2)
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation
Range
2020 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP)
$
4.16
$
4.41
Acquisition-related amortization, net
0.71
Rightsizing and other costs, net
0.16
Gain on disposition, net
(0.03)
2020 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)
$
5.00
$
5.25
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Quarterly Cash Flow
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used
Operating activities
$
75,863
$
271,809
$
347,672
$
24,524
$
208,709
$
233,233
$
350,865
$
361,208
$
945,306
Investing activities
(230,511)
(67,763)
(298,274)
(217,690)
(69,755)
(287,445)
(48,612)
(48,198)
(384,255)
Financing activities
280,954
(67,458)
213,496
36,067
(60,596)
(24,529)
(277,901)
(255,612)
(558,042)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
Cash flow from operating
$
75,863
$
271,809
$
347,672
$
24,524
$
208,709
$
233,233
$
350,865
$
361,208
$
945,306
Less: Capital expenditures
(40,172)
(38,999)
(79,171)
(37,122)
(53,970)
(91,092)
(46,184)
(49,528)
(186,804)
Free cash flow
$
35,691
$
232,810
$
268,501
$
(12,598)
$
154,739
$
142,141
$
304,681
$
311,680
$
758,502
Free cash flow as a
2.2
%
15.5
%
8.5
%
(0.7)
%
8.5
%
4.0
%
16.7
%
17.6
%
10.6
%
Free cash flow as a
20.2
%
186.6
%
89.2
%
(11.9)
%
78.1
%
46.8
%
147.9
%
185.4
%
111.9
%
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2020
2019
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2019
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$
414,972
$
278,373
$
693,345
$
427,697
$
397,420
$
825,117
$
426,059
$
457,145
$
1,708,321
Fueling Solutions
373,070
311,498
684,568
343,083
394,256
737,339
450,727
425,698
1,613,764
Imaging &
272,604
221,315
493,919
267,762
264,175
531,937
284,527
276,451
1,092,915
Pumps & Process
369,403
275,872
645,275
369,801
375,905
745,706
329,642
318,482
1,393,830
Refrigeration & Food
355,157
326,400
681,557
376,998
384,365
761,363
323,422
361,970
1,446,755
Intra-segment
(375)
(460)
(835)
(725)
(490)
(1,215)
(528)
872
(871)
Total consolidated
$
1,784,831
$
1,412,998
$
3,197,829
$
1,784,616
$
1,815,631
$
3,600,247
$
1,813,849
$
1,840,618
$
7,254,714
BACKLOG
Engineered Products
$
453,867
$
378,874
$
451,335
$
418,154
$
416,025
$
452,142
Fueling Solutions
211,518
199,305
185,847
186,202
223,081
205,842
Imaging &
170,119
168,904
118,177
116,810
121,877
125,775
Pumps & Process
397,969
379,090
353,066
378,427
361,478
353,073
Refrigeration & Food
356,133
390,368
311,632
310,454
262,870
320,577
Intra-segment
(159)
(367)
(403)
(141)
(252)
(249)
Total consolidated
$
1,589,447
$
1,516,174
$
1,419,654
$
1,409,906
$
1,385,079
$
1,457,160
Bookings Growth Factors
2020
Q2
Q2 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
(29.8)
%
(15.6)
%
Fueling Solutions
(18.2)
%
(5.3)
%
Imaging & Identification
(16.5)
%
(8.0)
%
Pumps & Process Solutions
(25.7)
%
(11.9)
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
(11.6)
%
(7.9)
%
Total Organic
(20.6)
%
(10.0)
%
Acquisitions
0.7
%
0.9
%
Dispositions
(0.6)
%
(0.7)
%
Currency translation
(1.7)
%
(1.4)
%
Total*
(22.2)
%
(11.2)
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Non-GAAP Measures Definitions
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale, and a gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.
Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.
Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs, a 2019 loss on assets held for sale and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.
Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.
Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.
We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
