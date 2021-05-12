TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider, serving regulated markets including healthcare, financial services, and utilities, today announced a technology partnership with Mainstreet Credit Union. Mainstreet Credit Union will become a leader in digital self-service, as it commences the implementation of Doxim Self-Service Account & Loan Origination.
"We'll be using Doxim's latest innovation in conjunction with the Doxim in-branch User-Assisted Account & Loan Origination, which we previously implemented. This combination will give our valued member-owners the freedom to apply for the financial products they need in real-time, from chequing accounts, to more complex lending products, in a single streamlined session. Members can also start an application in one channel and finish it in another seamlessly. This solution will allow Mainstreet to service our members' financial needs quickly and conveniently from anywhere and at the time that works best for the member," said Janet Grantham, President & CEO of Mainstreet Credit Union.
Doxim Self-Service Account & Loan Origination integrates seamlessly with Doxim solutions already in place at Mainstreet Credit Union, including CRM and ECM, and with the credit union's core banking system.
"By using interconnected technology from Doxim, we can eliminate the manual effort required to bridge technology silos and make intelligent use of our member data to provide better products and services across the board," added Grantham. "No other vendor offered everything from origination to document management and storage to CRM in one suite."
"Mainstreet Credit Union and Doxim have worked together on many technology initiatives in the past, and we're excited to support Mainstreet's origination journey as well," said Mike Rogalski, President and CEO of Doxim. "As part of their digital roadmap, Mainstreet has partnered with Doxim to stay ahead of the curve and help them grow their digital service offering to their members."
About Doxim:
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving regulated markets, providing omnichannel document solutions and transforming experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.
About Mainstreet Credit Union:
Mainstreet Credit Union is a financial cooperative that provides a full-suite of personal, business, and agricultural banking products, and personalized advice, to their member-owners across Southwestern Ontario (Chatham-Kent, Goderich, Sarnia-Lambton and Middlesex). Mainstreet has over 26,000 members and over $1 billion in assets. The credit union employs 150+ residents from across Southwestern Ontario and is dedicated to investing back in the communities. To learn more, please visit: http://www.mainstreetcu.ca
