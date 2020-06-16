SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, the professional medical network, has acquired THMED, a leading healthcare staffing solutions company. THMED has changed its name to Curative to reflect the new company empowered by Doximity's technology and network. Together, the two companies have created a first-ever business model for healthcare staffing that uses technology to re-engineer delivery by focusing on personalized search that connects medical groups and healthcare facilities with a far-reaching network of highly qualified vetted practitioners. Jeff Bowling will lead the company as Curative's CEO.
Curative will serve as the staffing vertical of the largest community of healthcare professionals in the world. In the U.S. alone, over 70% of all doctors and 45% of all nurse practitioners and physician assistants are part of the Doximity network. Combining Doximity's data science and intelligence with the service of Curative's customer-focused recruiters empowers the company to deliver even faster and more precise personalized matching of healthcare professionals with opportunities.
"The combination of Doximity and Curative brings together tech and team in a new way that will deliver talent to our healthcare clients quickly and at scale. Also, one of the biggest wins of this deal is Jeff Bowling coming on board as the Curative CEO. Jeff's future-forward leadership style, the value he places on people, and his record of driving growth is unmatched. His approach aligns perfectly with our culture. Together, we're thrilled to bring this new healthcare staffing model to market," said Jeff Tangney, CEO and co-founder of Doximity.
Bowling most recently served as founder and CEO of The Delta Companies, where he led the company to become one of the largest providers of locum tenens (temporary) in the U.S., ultimately resulting in one of the healthcare staffing industry's biggest acquisitions. He currently holds several board positions with organizations throughout the staffing industry, including the American Staffing Association (ASA) and ClearlyRated.
Moving forward, Curative is positioned for significant growth. Bowling said, "We are going to go fast and grow fast. Curative now has all the advantages of a Silicon Valley tech company to fuel its customer experience and delivery. Most staffing firms have a database; we have access to a living, breathing network of physicians. Now, with the creation of Curative and the power of Doximity, hospitals and medical practices have access to the largest network of physicians. I'm here because this is different; 100% unique in staffing. Every CEO dreams of leading an organization with a true differentiator, and we have a clear one here."
Former THMED brands including Medestar, Fidelis, THMED Executive Search and CV Staff Solutions are now part of the Curative brand. John Martin, former CEO of Medestar, and Arthur Cooper, former CEO of Fidelis, will remain with the company leading the locum tenens and permanent placement services, respectively.
THMED was a portfolio company of Waveland NCP Texas Ventures (WNCP), a partnership between New Capital Partners and Waveland Ventures. WNCP was a founding investor in THMED alongside John Martin.
Now live, the Curative brand reflects the forward-moving direction of the company through the expansion of the physician network and tech-forward solutions. The elements of the logo represent this next step in evolution for physician talent, exemplified by waves in motion that reverberate from the "C" in the Curative mark. To see Curative's new look, click here.
