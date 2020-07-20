NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers has announced that Richard Cervantes has joined the New York-based firm as a Senior Vice President and Director of Asian Works of Art.
A former educator with a background in History and Italian Literature, Mr. Cervantes was drawn to auction in 2006 and began his career at The Samuel T. Freeman Co. of Philadelphia. As Specialist and eventual department head of both Asian Arts and Oriental Rugs at Freeman's, he oversaw and coordinated auctions of fine Chinese works of art, including the sale of an important Chinese Imperial seal of the Qianlong Emperor and property from the Collection of noted Philadelphia-area financier Henry C. Gibson. For three years, he was Director of Asian Arts at Heritage Auctions, overseeing their inaugural Asia Week New York auctions.
Mr. Cervantes has been a featured appraiser for seven seasons on Antiques Roadshow, a WGBH production televised nationwide on the PBS network. He has presented on Asian art topics to the International Society of Appraisers, WHYY Philadelphia, The History Channel and various publications.
Mr. Cervantes' first auction at Doyle is the sale of Asian Works of Art taking place on Thursday, July 23. The public is invited to view the catalogue, request condition reports, schedule private viewings, and place bids conveniently at Doyle.com.
Mr. Cervantes is currently evaluating property to be offered in the September Asian Works of Art auction scheduled during the week of Asian sales in New York. He is based in Philadelphia and travels regularly to New York and other areas of the country. He may be reached at 215-539-3109 or Asian@Doyle.com.
Doyle has been privileged to auction many of the world's most important collections of Asian Works of Art. Doyle's landmark sale of Chinese porcelain from the F. Gordon Morrill Collection of Delray Beach drew newly affluent Chinese collectors for the first time to a New York auction, driving the sale total past $12 million. Doyle also held the sale of important jades from the Estate of Baron Pierre DeMenasce highlighted by an 18th century Chinese celadon jade vase that achieved $5 million.
