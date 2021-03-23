DUBOIS, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raised in DuBois, PA, Algie LaBrasca, D.O., earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Mare Island, Vallejo, California. He completed his general surgery residency at Memorial Hospital in York, Pennsylvania. He then completed a plastic and reconstructive surgery fellowship at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Michigan, with additional, extensive training at the Detroit Medical Center and Botsford Hospital.
Dr. LaBrasca specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. This includes breast augmentation, reconstruction, lifts, and reduction; arm lifts, liposuction, thigh lifts, tummy tucks, brow lifts, ear surgery, eyelid surgery, facelifts, and nose surgery. Non-surgical procedures include liquid facelifts, Botox, Juvederm, Sculptra, microdermabrasion, different skin peels, and skincare products.
"I am thankful and honored to come back to the DuBois area," Dr. LaBrasca says. "It was a great place to grow up, with hard-working, dedicated people—a mentality instilled in me from a young age. I chose plastic surgery because of the complexity and diversity that the specialty offers, and I am proud to offer my services to the DuBois region."
Dr. LaBrasca is currently a member of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, American Osteopathic Association, Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association, and Michigan Osteopathic Association. Dr. LaBrasca was appointed to the clinical faculty of Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, East Lansing, Michigan in 2009.
Dr. LaBrasca is Board Certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery through the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery.
Known for his sense of humor, dedication to patient care, and skill as a professional, Dr. Algie LaBrasca is proud to offer his services to the region.
Learn more about Dr. Algie LaBrasca by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-algie-labrasca/
For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
