AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Alina Sholar was born in Port Arthur and grew up in Orange, TX, excelling in art, music, and science throughout her early school years. Because both of her maternal and paternal families came to Texas as tenacious immigrants in its early historical Republic days, she is a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, whose mission is to perpetuate the spirit of those women who achieved the independence of Texas. With this independence of spirit, and being raised with the strongest of work ethic, a love of animals, and a deep understanding of the importance of the conservation of her family's land, the connection is an indelible part of who Dr. Sholar is. Leading by example, Dr. Sholar not only 'talks the talk,' but 'walks the walk' when it comes to advocating for her patients' best selves. Dr. Sholar is the first physician in her family, but she knew even in her elementary years what she may become. At age 7, she predicted she would be a doctor- either for people or animals. After receiving a full-tuition merit scholarship from the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation in Orange, she received her BS degree in Biomedical Sciences with Magna Cum Laude honors from the College of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M University in December 1994.
She started medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch in 1995. During her medical education, it became apparent that a surgical specialty was her calling. She did surgical research in an esteemed scientific laboratory at the University of Texas with her culminating in the publication in a prominent scientific journal, Perfusion. She was there awarded the prestigious Janet M. Glasgow Memorial Award and Achievement Citation for Women in Medicine, along with other meritorious honors and accolades like the Robert Wood Johnson Fellowship Award in medicine. She graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch in 1999 then went on to her surgical residencies.
She completed a full five-year residency, including Chief Resident, in General Surgery at the University of Louisville in 2004, where she was awarded Best Resident Instructor and Mentor by the students of the University of Louisville School of Medicine. Dr. Sholar published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology during her General Surgery residency.
She continued her study of surgery by completing an additional residency in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Tennessee, serving as Chief Resident in 2006. Her plastic surgery training included not only aesthetic surgery, but also dermatology, non-invasive and laser aesthetic treatments, reconstruction related to craniofacial surgery, microsurgery, hand surgery, burn surgery, and breast surgery. She received multiple awards and publications in research areas such as the efficacy of treatment at Tertiary Care Wound Centers and the advanced reconstructive techniques required after major facial trauma and infections in journals including the prestigious Annals of Plastic Surgery. During this time, she also had the privilege of spending time on mission trips in the Republic of Panama where she repaired cleft lip and palates and assisted in complex reconstructive craniofacial procedures for children. She was certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery in 2008.
When she's not in the office or operating room, she can likely be found on her back porch painting on a big canvas. In addition to her professional endeavors as a plastic surgeon, Dr. Sholar is a medical illustrator and an accomplished professional artist, with personal artwork displayed in galleries and storefronts.
Her medical artwork has been published in prestigious medical journals and textbooks such as the Annals of Plastic Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Journal, Annals of Surgical Oncology, and Cameron's Current Surgical Therapy. From a very young age, Dr, Sholar was creating beauty. This natural artistic talent and understanding of human anatomy are demonstrated in her ability to create beautiful and natural enhancements in cosmetic aesthetic surgery and advanced techniques in non-invasive injectable treatments.
