EDMONDS, Wash., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Scott Babin, Dr. Robert Keever and the rest of the dental team are excited to welcome Dr. Anne Mazure-Schmidt to their team of talented dentists. This modern family dental practice has offices in Renton and Edmonds, Washington. She joins a team that provides exceptional, cutting-edge care for patients of all ages in a comfortable, relaxing environment. This thriving practice offers general dentistry as well as cosmetic and restorative dental care, with a personalized and gentle approach. Dr. Mazure-Schmidt received her DDS from the University of Washington. She completed an advanced degree in general dentistry training from Birmingham VA Medical Center, in Birmingham, Alabama, which included a residency. At Birmingham VA Medical Center, she provided comprehensive dental care to her patients including implants, endodontics, aesthetic dentistry, prosthodontics and oral surgery. Dr. Mazure-Schmidt believes that knowledge and education will always enhance the patient-provider relationship and is committed to providing excellent care, in a supportive environment. Her professional memberships include the American Dental Association, Washington State Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry and the Seattle-King County Dental Association.
"My commitment to patients is to provide excellent care and help them achieve a better smile with improved oral and overall health," says Dr. Anne Mazure-Schmidt.
More about Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates:
Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates offer a wide selection of advanced dental care services in a relaxed and family-friendly environment. Their offices in Edmonds and Renton are equipped with innovative dental technology to provide efficient and exceptional dental care for patients. They can handle all of your preventive and routine dental care needs, as well as specialized treatments. The highly skilled dentists at this practice provide a wide range of options under one roof, including dental cleanings, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening and advanced procedures.
To find out more about the services offered at Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates, please call (425)-775-1766 for the Edmunds location or (425)-227-7788 for the Reston clinic. Visit the website http://www.scottbabindds.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.
