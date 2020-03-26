Dr. Arianne Hinds Joins Tencent

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent today announced that Dr. Arianne Hinds has joined as Principal Researcher at Tencent Media Lab, where she will continue research in immersive and multimedia technologies. Hinds is the US delegation lead to the Moving Pictures Experts Group (MPEG), formed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) to set global standards for audio and video compression and transmission.
Hinds, who has extensive experience in immersive media for extended reality (XR), light field panels, video and content distribution, serves as Chairperson for the International Committee for Information Technology Standards (INCITS) L3.1 Committee, a group focused on the standardization of coded representation of audio, picture, multimedia and hypermedia information.
"Arianne is an accomplished researcher with a distinguished track record. Her deep experience makes her uniquely suited to support the mission of Tencent Media Lab," said Shan Liu, Distinguished Scientist, VP and General Manager, Tencent. "She shares our passion and a deep commitment to improving the media experience for the industry and people around the world."
Prior to Tencent, Dr. Hinds was Principal Architect for CableLabs, responsible for developing the overarching strategy for immersive media and related technologies on behalf of CableLabs and its members. In 2019, she co-founded Immersive Digital Experiences Alliance (IDEA), a non-profit industry alliance working towards developing an interchange and distribution format for streaming immersive media over commercial networks to drive XR displays and light field panels.
"I have tremendous respect for the culture of innovation at Tencent and the company's focus on user experience," said Hinds. "I am honored and excited to bring my background and expertise to helping Tencent Media Lab explore and define the next frontier of immersive multimedia experiences."
Dr. Hinds has been a long-time contributor to the MPEG committee standards activities and has actively contributed to video-related projects as well as serving as chair of the MPEG Ad hoc Group for the exploration of light field technologies.
Founded in 2017, Tencent Media Lab is dedicated to advanced research in audio and video communications technology. Its forward-looking research covers global real-time audio and video network optimization, algorithm in audio and video coding and decoding, computer vision image processing, and AI-based audio enhancement. Tencent Media Lab plays a key role in setting China's second-generation source coding standard (AVS audio and video coding standard) and is an important contributor in developing international next-generation video coding and decoding standards.
