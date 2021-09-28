BEND, Ore., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bend Suboxone is an addiction treatment clinic founded by Dr. Christopher DiGiulio. Dr. DiGiulio is a Medical Doctor (MD) who graduated with high honors from Temple University School of Medicine in 1998. Dr. DiGiulio practices Addiction Medicine, Urgent Care, and Occupational Medicine. He is board-certified and has extensive expertise in treating substance abuse using state-of-the-art modalities including Suboxone and Vivitrol.
At Bend Suboxone clinic, patients can get access to Suboxone therapy. Suboxone is a life-saving medication that allows patients to regain control of their life and health. It can be a critical component of addiction treatment and immediately relieves the addicted patient from cravings, withdrawal symptoms, and allows them to avoid illegal activity due to its approval by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA). It contains Buprenorphine that helps with pain relief and Naloxone, a substance that prevents overdose. For the treatment of opioid dependence, patients will be advised to use Subutex that is buprenorphine without naloxone. Suboxone can only be prescribed completely confidentially by qualified doctors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners who have completed a rigorous academic course load, passed an extensive exam, and received certification by the federal government through the Drug Addiction Treatment Act and Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act of 2016.
Patients of Bend Suboxone clinic can cure their addictions with VIVITROL Therapy. VIVITROL is a prescription injectable medicine used to treat alcohol dependence and to prevent relapse to opioid dependence after opioid detox. However, to be effective, VIVITROL must be used with other alcohol or drug recovery programs such as counseling. Unfortunately, VIVITROL can cause serious side effects such as an increased risk of opioid overdose. This can happen in several ways. Commonly, VIVITROL blocks the effects of opioids, such as heroin or opioid pain medicines and some patients will try to overcome the blocking effects by taking large amounts of opioids. Also, after receiving a dose of VIVITROL its blocking effect slowly decreases and completely goes away over time. Some patients might feel the need to use drugs in amounts that they have used before the treatment to VIVITROL. This can lead to overdose or even death. VIVITROL can also cause severe injection site reactions such as intense pain, large area of swelling, the injection area feels hard, lumps, blisters, opens wounds, dark scabs.
At Bend Suboxone clinic, the addiction treatment doctors keep careful records of any other medications their patients take, their history with narcotics, and co-occurring illnesses they might have. This attention to detail is critical to the patients' success in defeating addiction and maintaining their overall health. The Bend Suboxone doctor monitor their patients progress to ensure they are getting the proper dosage to both manage their pains and keep them from experiencing withdrawal symptoms.
Dr. Christopher DiGiulio is a residency-trained physician who served as Chief Resident in 2000-2001 while training at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees, New Jersey. Dr. DiGiulio retired from the Oregon Department of Corrections after establishing the Department's first Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program providing addiction services to the 15.000 incarcerated adults located in Oregon's prison system. He wrote the State's Policy and Procedure, coordinated the wavier application of 25 employed physicians, and managed the day-to-day treatment of the addicted incarcerated male and female adults. This experience enables him to provide expert outpatient addiction services using state-of-the-art modalities including Suboxone and Vivitrol.
Contact Info:
Dr Christopher DiGiulio
541-388-7799
1302 NE 3rd Street
Bend, Oregon 97702
Media Contact
Dr Christopher DiGiulio, Suboxone, 541-388-7799, CDiGiulio@MtMedGr.com
SOURCE Suboxone