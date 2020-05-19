GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSteward™ Inc. is pleased to announce the members of its Board of Directors and the addition of Dr. David Shulkin, the ninth United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs. The Board will guide the company's efforts towards providing automated and enhanced infection control solutions in skilled nursing facilities across the country.
SmartSteward™ is the first and only intelligent software specifically designed to detect malicious viruses and multidrug resistant organisms (MDRO) in skilled nursing facilities as well as serve as a decision support platform, delivering data to doctors and nurses at the moment they need it.
SmartSteward's work in the space is especially important today in light of the current Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Its products, SmartSteward™ EYE, SmartSteward™ ID and SmartSteward™ SYNC, work together to detect malicious and deadly viruses and serve as a smart early warning system in skilled nursing facilities, helping them to reduce infections and readmissions through early detection of infectious diseases, use of antibiotic prescription optimization and reduction of facility antibiotic resistance.
"We are thrilled to have a diverse group of accomplished and experienced professionals leading SmartSteward's efforts into the future," said Guy LaTorre, CEO of SmartSteward™. "This is an exciting time for SmartSteward™, as we begin to truly make a noticeable difference in how skilled nursing facilities detect and manage infectious diseases. SmartSteward™ makes a difference not only for their medical teams, but also for every patient in their care."
Members of SmartSteward's Board of Directors are as follows:
Dr. David Shulkin served as the ninth United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs. He is President and CEO of Shulkin Solutions, Inc., a firm dedicated to promoting innovation in healthcare and advocating for veterans and underserved populations. Dr. Shulkin also served as Undersecretary for Health from 2015 to 2017. Dr. Shulkin has been named as one of the Top 100 Physician Leaders of Hospitals and Health Systems by Becker's Hospital Review and one of the "50 Most Influential Physician Executives in the Country" by Modern Healthcare and Modern Physician.
Dr. Jack Lord is a nationally recognized leader in innovations in health care. A board-certified forensic pathologist and Fellow of the College of American Pathologists, Dr. Lord is actively engaged in driving change in healthcare through new technologies and therapies. His experience includes executive and governance roles at Health Dialog, Humana, Therasense, Dexcom (DXCM), Stericycle, Mako Surgical, Dexcom, Velano Vascular, Digital Reasoning and Hubble Telemedical. Dr. Lord has earned certificates in Governance and Audit from the Harvard Business School.
Dr. Robert Yancey, Jr. is Co-Founder of SmartSteward™ Inc. and serves as its Chief Medical Officer. An Infectious Disease Specialist and Epidemiologist, Dr. Yancey's over 20 years' experience includes designing and leading hospital-based antibiotic stewardship and infection control programs. He has successfully designed and implemented four different hospital-based Antibiotic Stewardship Programs.
Guy LaTorre, CEO of SmartSteward™ and Chairman of the Board, holds over 25 years of experience in medical device development and commercialization. He has served in numerous executive management positions in the regenerative medicine, dental, and IVD spaces, and has expertise developing solid global partnerships in multiple sectors.
Jeffrey Goodman serves as the SmartSteward™ Chief Commercial Officer. Jeff has extensive business development and entrepreneurial experience within the medical device industry and has led sales and marketing efforts for market leaders and innovators. He is the founder and CEO of a successful contract sales consultancy, CoreStrength.
About SmartSteward™
SmartSteward™Inc., located at the University of Florida's UF Innovate | The Hub, has developed a software platform called SmartSteward™ that automates infection control and antibiotic stewardship in skilled nursing facilities. SmartSteward™ software helps facilities reduce infections and readmissions by optimizing the use of antibiotics, automating infection detection and reducing facility antibiotic resistance patterns. Learn more at https://smartsteward.co.
CONTACT: Rebecca Neill, neill@verasoni.com