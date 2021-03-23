Dr. Eddie's entire line of Happy Cappy® products is now available at Walgreens stores nationwide. These medicated and non-medicated formulas are A Pediatrician's Solution® for children of all ages suffering from common skin conditions including eczema, sensitive skin, seborrheic dermatitis, and dandruff. All products are dermatologist-tested, paraben and fragrance-free, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan.