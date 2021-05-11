RICHARDSON, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is pleased to announce that interventional pain management specialist Fredrick Kyle Comrie, M.D., has joined the company's Richardson, Texas pain management practice. He is now seeing patients at the office, located at 3021 E Renner Road #100, Richardson, TX 75082.
"I enjoy Interacting with patients to achieve good rapport and achieve some level of satisfaction in order to improve their quality of life," says Dr. Comrie. He chose to join PPOA in Texas to be closer to family and attributes PPOA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Abraham Rivera with influencing his decision.
"I'm excited by what I see as a learning atmosphere at PPOA and look forward to my work in physical medicine and rehabilitation and to further my knowledge of spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation along with regenerative medicine."
Dr. Comrie graduated with his Doctorate in Medicine from Meharry Medical College, in Nashville, TN and received a DePuy Educational Assistance Scholarship, and prior to his B.A. degree in Psychology from St. John's University. He completed his residency in the Rehabilitation Medicine Residency Program at the University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA; his General Surgical Internship at SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital; and his Fellowship training in Interventional Spine and Sports Medicine in Santa Maria, CA.
He is a member of numerous professional associations including WAPMU – World Academy of Pain Medicine United, AAPM&R – American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and ASRT – American Society for Radiologic Technologists.
Dr. Comrie also has considerable experience in research, having worked on case studies for the University of Washington, the FDA and Vanderbilt Orthopedic Institute; and Meharry Medical College.
He enjoys basketball and reading. He and his wife have two beautiful children.
