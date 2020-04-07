NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamk Capital, a growth equity and venture capital firm focused on life science industrials, announced today that Dr. Gustavo Mahler has become a General Partner in recognition of his previous contributions as a Venture Partner. Dr. Mahler has been instrumental to Dynamk's success in creating a highly specialized focus in life science industrials, and a differentiated investment strategy. This move will allow Dr. Mahler to be more active in the fund's management including day to day operations and in executing the longer-term strategy. With real-life understanding of the challenges facing biomanufacturers, and deep domain expertise he will continue championing innovation within our portfolio companies. His insights are invaluable as part of the team at Dynamk Capital evaluating new technologies and guiding companies in Dynamk's growing portfolio.
"Dynamk's progress in the past months has been impressive," Gustavo commented, "I see my new role as instrumental to helping Dynamk become the leading venture and growth equity firm in the Life Science Industrials sector."
Dr. Mahler first partnered with Dynamk while at CMC Biologics/AGC Biologics. Under his leadership as CEO of AGC Biologics, the company grew to become a leader in biologics contract development and manufacturing with operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia. While at AGC Biologics, he successfully supported clients from pre-clinical through commercial production for over 150 biologics programs, while successfully guiding customers through the regulatory approval processes. Gustavo was a key player in the sale of CMC Biologics to the Asahi Glass Corporation in 2017. Throughout his career, which also included a role as VP Technical Operations at Bayer Healthcare, Gustavo has been involved in all aspects of biomanufacturing including large scale cell culture and protein manufacturing, purification, solid and liquid formulation including aseptic filling, and facility operation under cGMP guidelines.
About Dynamk Capital
Dynamk Capital LLC is a growth equity and venture capital firm investing in life sciences industrials. Dynamk's investment strategy is centered on identifying companies developing disruptive technologies, tools, and services that enable the full biopharma continuum across discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutics. Please visit www.dynamk.vc for more information.
