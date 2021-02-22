BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Insights, a data strategy, technology and strategic consulting company specializing in big data, data science, machine learning and AI in digital transformations, announced today that Dr. Ibrahim Gokcen is joining the company in the role of President and Chief Revenue Officer. He will be based out of Silicon Valley.
Gokcen will join the executive team to lead sales, product, and go-to-market activities. Gokcen has more than 20 years of experience in building and transforming technology companies, and commercial and digital leadership. Most recently, he was the Digital Chief Technology Officer for Schneider Electric. Prior to Schneider Electric, he was the Chief Digital Officer at A.P. Moller Maersk, one of the largest shipping companies in the world. Before bringing digital transformation to Maersk, he led General Electric's product management, IT and R&D initiatives. Over his career he and his teams partnered with companies such as Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, IBM and Palantir Technologies.
Gokcen also serves as an independent non-executive director and advisor to several public and private companies, including Lindsay Corporation, Maersk Tankers and ZeroNorth. He is an advisor to PE-backed and family-owned companies in logistics & supply chain. Gokcen holds a PhD in Artificial Intelligence and a Bachelors of Science in Computer Science.
"Ibrahim brings in a wealth of experience in understanding the enterprise view of technologies like AI, BigData, Data Science and their role in digital and data transformations," said Dr. Usama Fayyad, Founder & Chairman of Open Insights and former CDO of Barclays and Yahoo!. "The fact that Ibrahim successfully led transformational data efforts at some of the largest enterprises gives him a clear view of the challenges, opportunities, and most importantly value that data can deliver in the enterprise context. He will help make these concepts a concrete imperative with our large enterprise customers and partners."
The hiring of its first Chief Revenue Officer coincides with Open Insights rapidly scaling its consulting services and products globally.
"I am excited to join Open Insights to accelerate the success in data strategy, governance initiatives, and delivering data-as-a-service and enterprise AI products for its global Fortune 1000 clients," said Gokcen, "our projects in financial services and telecommunications, retail and private equity firms for over a decade now are ready to be scaled. I look forward to working closely with our world-class team of technology leaders and subject matter experts in accelerating digital transformation of our enterprise customers."
