SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Jacqueline Watchmaker to their CALM Scottsdale and Phoenix 32nd locations.
Dr. Jacqueline Watchmaker is a Board-Certified Dermatologist who practices general and cosmetic dermatology. Dr. Watchmaker helps patients with all aspects of their skin including rashes, skin cancers, acne, skin aging, cosmetic procedures, and more. She feels that the most rewarding part of her job is sharing knowledge with her patients so that as a team the patient can partner in how to best treat their skin condition.
Dr. Watchmaker won numerous awards and honors throughout her medical training at Medical College of Wisconsin, where she attended medical school, and Boston University, where she completed her dermatology residency. During medical school, she was elected to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. During residency, she was selected as the top intern and also served as the Director of Resident Education during her second year of training. During her final year of residency, she was selected as the Chief Resident for her program.
Following her medical training, Dr. Watchmaker furthered her education with a fellowship at the renowned Skincare Physicians in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts where she focused on cosmetic dermatology and laser medicine. There, she developed expertise in the use of lasers for the treatment of a variety of skin conditions and cosmetic procedures. During her fellowship, she trained with dermatologists who are leaders in the field and worked on clinical trials which are advancing the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Through this work, she developed an expertise in the use of injectable fillers, neuromodulators (such as Botox), lasers, and other energy-based devices to treat a wide variety of medical and cosmetic conditions including scars, birthmarks, rosacea, acne, cellulite, melasma, hair loss, and aging skin.
Dr. Watchmaker has been invited to present at national conferences including the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery. She has also written multiple book chapters and contributed research papers to peer-reviewed medical journals.
Dr. Watchmaker grew up in Wisconsin and trained in Boston but has adopted Arizona (where she has many family members) as her home. Outside of practicing dermatology, she enjoys spending time with her husband and family (including her twin sister), hiking, cooking, and taking barre classes. She is thrilled to be a part of the U.S. Dermatology Partners family and looks forward to providing her patients with exceptional care at the CALM Scottsdale location.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh stated, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Watchmaker back to Arizona where we know she will make an excellent addition to our CALM Scottsdale and Phoenix teams."
Dr. Jacqueline Watchmaker treats patients in CALM Scottsdale and Phoenix 32nd and is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 480-591-3500.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
