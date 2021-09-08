TOMS RIVER, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Joseph C. Tauro, Director of Ocean County Sports Medicine (OCSM), AOSSM Director, and nationally recognized innovator in orthopedic care for surgical and non-surgical musculoskeletal problems, recently co-hosted an instructional course at the AOSSM-AANA combined 2021 Annual Meeting held at Music City Center in Nashville, TN.
The 5-day event included the most comprehensive level of education and research provided by the world's leaders in all areas of sports medicine and arthroscopy. This exciting event highlighted the synergistic expertise of both great organizations while celebrating each of the organization's traditions, including the start of AOSSM's 50th Anniversary and AANA's 40th Anniversary.
Dr. Tauro's course, entitled "Large Rotator Cuff Tears: Repair, Release, Patch, SCR, Reverse: A Case-Based Symposium," included a series of interactive, case-based presentations showing examples of various large rotator cuff tears and the best treatment solutions for each. Dr. Ian K.Y. Lo and Dr. Patrick St. Pierre were also on the faculty panel for this session.
"The learning objective here was to evaluate and treat patients with large rotator cuff tears," said Dr. Tauro. "Participants were given concrete case examples for surgical techniques and proper decision making from simple repair to releases, to augmented repairs, to superior capsular reconstruction and when direct progression to reverse total Shoulder Replacement would be best."
Dr. Tauro says this conference offered a broad effort to develop realistic surgical simulators for arthroscopic surgery related to the knee, shoulder and hip. "Training needs to be standardized and repetitive," Dr. Tauro added. "We use methods like augmented reality and haptic feedback to validate and improve real world performance. We are ultimately working to provide scientific validating guidelines to enable all orthopaedic surgeons to do the best possible things for their patients – both surgical and non-surgical."
Dr. Tauro is collaborating with Switzerland-based VirtaMed on perfecting an arthroscopic simulation training platform. "Realistic simulators are a critical part of training for Orthopaedic Surgeons," he said. "They allow for repetition, show critical steps and give feedback on performance. AANA is leading the way in surgical skills training."
OCSM was established in 1988 by Dr. Joseph C. Tauro. With over 30 years of experience in sports medicine, Dr. Tauro specializes in the prevention and treatment of complex sports injuries and degenerative joint conditions. As a professor at Rutgers Medical School and a national lecturer, Dr. Tauro assures his patients that they will be provided with the finest care available anywhere in the country.
"Our philosophy is to be compassionate, caring and friendly," said Dr. Tauro. "We help our patients make the best decisions for preventing problems or solving them after they occur. As our patient, we will ensure that you understand the nature of your problem and take an active part in its treatment and resolution."
Ocean County Sports Medicine is located at 9 Hospital Drive, Toms River, NJ 08755. To learn more or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Tauro, please visit oceancountysportsmedicine.com or call 732-741-3247.
About AOSSM
American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) is the premier global, sports medicine organization representing the interests of orthopaedic surgeons and other professionals who provide comprehensive health services for the care of athletes and active people of all ages and levels. AOSSM cultivates evidence-based knowledge, provides extensive educational programming, and promotes emerging research that advances the science and practice of sports medicine. AOSSM is also a founding partner of the STOP Sports Injuries campaign to prevent overuse and traumatic injuries in kids.
About AANA
The Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) is an international professional organization of more than 5,000 orthopaedic surgeons and other medical professionals who are committed to advancing the field of minimally invasive orthopaedic surgery to improve patient outcomes. AANA endeavors to be up-to-the-minute, free of commercial bias, and to curate the most relevant information for its members and customers. AANA is incorporated as a non-profit organization and is governed by an elected Board of Directors comprised of 13 Active Members. Its programs, products and services are driven by 21 committees of members and executed by a full-time staff of 14 professionals. The AANA's Education Foundation has raised over $1 million to support its mission of advancing the field of arthroscopic surgery and improving patient outcomes.
About Ocean County Sports Medicine
Ocean County Sports Medicine, a comprehensive, regional orthopedic practice in Toms River, NJ, was established in 1988 by Dr. Joseph C. Tauro, a nationally recognized innovator in orthopedic care for surgical and non-surgical musculoskeletal problems. To learn more, visit oceancountysportsmedicine.com. Facebook/Instagram: @OceanCountySportsMedicine
Twitter: @OCSM_
About Dr. Joseph C. Tauro, MD
Dr. Joseph C. Tauro, MD has traveled extensively both nationally and internationally to teach advanced surgical techniques to other doctors. He is a member of the Board of Directors of AANA, a national organization for the advancement of orthopedic surgery worldwide. Dr. Tauro currently leads Ocean County Sports Medicine, and he is also a Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, NJ. He teaches orthopedic surgery residents at Rutgers as a consulting surgeon at the East Orange Veterans Medical Center.
Media Contact
Laura Crossan, Design 446, 732-292-2400, lcrossan@design446.com
SOURCE Ocean County Sports Medicine