ROCKVILLE, Md., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Lisa Vardi has kicked off her tenure as the High School Principal for the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School (CESJDS). She most recently served as the Director of Teaching and Learning at the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.
During her 12 years at Bullis, Dr. Vardi also served as Director of Cross-Divisional Curriculum and Professional Development, Upper School Social Studies Department Chair, and Global Studies and Services Director. Prior to her work in independent schools, she was an administrator and teacher at Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring, Maryland, and a department chair and teacher at Leo Baeck Junior High School in Haifa, Israel. She has experience from outside the educational world as an executive at AT&T and the US Department of Commerce.
Dr. Vardi recently completed a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy from Vanderbilt University. She also holds two masters degrees from The George Washington University, one in Secondary Education and the other in International Affairs. In addition, she has a teaching certificate in English as a Foreign Language from Gordon's Teacher's College in Haifa and was National Board Certified in the teaching of Social Studies.
Dr. Vardi has a deep love of Israel and the Jewish people, having lived and worked in Israel for a number of years. Her experience teaching in Israeli schools informs her work as both an educator and a deeply committed Jew. This position also represents a return to CESJDS as her children attended the School.
"Dr. Vardi embraces our mission of engaging students in an outstanding and inspiring general and Jewish studies education grounded in a commitment to Jewish values, the Jewish people and love of Israel. Her knowledge of our community and her exceptional educational background will serve as an asset in her work with students, faculty and families," said Rabbi Mitchel Malkus, CESJDS Head of School. Rabbi Malkus added that "Dr. Vardi will build on the superior education that CESJDS offers students by drawing on her history of excellence and innovation in schools."
About CESJDS
Founded in 1965, the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School (CESJDS) is one of the largest and most prestigious K-12 Jewish day schools in North America. Creativity and confidence are the cornerstones of our school community, cultivated by our warm, family atmosphere and tradition of academic excellence. Our 900+ students flourish with the support of dedicated faculty and the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies. At CESJDS, we prepare our students for active engagement in the Jewish community and leadership in American society. CESJDS is accredited by the Association of Independent Maryland & DC Schools (AIMS).
