ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mara C. Weinstein Velez, M.D., FAAD is a board-certified dermatologist, and Director of Cosmetics and Laser Surgery at the University of Rochester Medical Center, in Upstate New York. She completed a prestigious Laser, Cosmetic and Dermatologic Surgery fellowship at SkinCare Physicians in Boston, with clinical faculty from the Harvard and Yale Departments of Dermatology, and is one of the only Fellowship-trained Cosmetic and Laser Surgeons in Western NY.
Dr. Weinstein is an Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the University and is the Founding Director of the Multicultural, Cosmetic and Procedural Clinic which has recently been integrated into the Residency training program.
She earned her bachelor's degree from Princeton University and completed her Dermatology residency training at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. Dr. Weinstein has been invited to present at national professional meetings, published numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals, and co-authored chapters in dermatologic textbooks including Surgery of the Skin, Treatment of Traumatic and Burn Scars, and Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology. She has been working in clinical research for over 4 years as both a sub-investigator and principal investigator and has participated in over 15 clinical research trials for state-of-the-art laser devices, minimally invasive cosmetic treatments, and new acne medications.
Dr. Weinstein has received numerous awards and achievements, including the Excellence in Teaching Award from the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, the Women's Dermatology Society (WDS) Mentorship Award, and was also selected to be a part of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Future Leaders Network. She serves on the Board of Directors for the WDS and holds positions on Diversity, Networking, Fundraising, and educational committees for national societies.
Dr. Weinstein's passion for healing, communication, artistry, beauty, and psychology lead her to pursue a career in Dermatology. Not only can skin cancer be cured with early detection, but the appearance of scars from skin cancer-related surgeries can also be improved with advancing laser technology. She practices with a holistic approach to medicine, recognizing the whole patient instead of limiting evaluation by their skin condition alone which allows her to focus on the psychosocial well-being of patients and not just their external appearance. Dr. Weinstein skillfully uses her artistic eye, steady hands, 13 years of education, and beauty background to counsel, and treat in order to achieve the best version of you! (Inside and out!). Outside of work hours, Dr. Weinstein enjoys spending time with her husband and 3 children, exercising, and traveling.
