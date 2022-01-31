WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Group of Thirty (G30) announced today that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has joined the Group's membership. She brings an exceptional and unique record of leadership, in Africa, at the World Bank and numerous international fora, and in her current role as Director-General of the World Trade Organization.
The Group of Thirty, founded in 1978, is an independent global body comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of economic and financial issues, and of the international repercussions of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. Members participate in the Group in their personal capacities, not on behalf of any organization, public or private, to which they may be affiliated.
Dr. Jacob A. Frenkel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said: "We are delighted to welcome Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as a member of the Group of Thirty. Her exemplary contributions to the international system, at both a national and global level, assure she will be a vital voice in our deliberations on the contours of globalization in the years ahead."
Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chairman of the G30, said: "We look forward to Ngozi's engagement in the Group's discussions and work on key issues facing the international economy. Ngozi has been and remains a preeminent leader of our times."
Dr. Okonjo-Iweala said: "I thank the Group of Thirty for this opportunity, and am honored to join
its distinguished membership. I look forward to supporting the Group's mission and working with G30 members on some of the most important issues of the day."
A full G30 membership list is available at http://group30.org/members.
