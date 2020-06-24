FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nutrition 360, a rising star in the world of supplemental nutrition, premiered their line of custom vitamins at May's ECRM conference. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference is designed to allow established and up and coming brands to meet with retailers in their field, in the hopes of having their products featured through some of the largest online and brick and mortar retailers in the United States.
May's program on Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition has been an unprecedented event since social distancing necessitates that the conference took place entirely online. This sudden change in meeting format has done a lot to elevate the value of brands with demonstrated tech literacy and an ability to adapt to the changing demands in the new age of business marketing.
But a change is what Dr. Nutrition 360 does best, this emerging brand has been revolutionizing the way supplements are bought and sold since their company first began. This Canadian health and wellness company has been bringing customers the highest quality supplements directly from the manufacturer, which eliminates the need to shop around to different companies to get the right vitamin combinations.
Dr. Nutrition's products are all manufactured in their licensed, state-of-the-art facility in Toronto, Canada. The 75,000 square foot facility also houses their on-site laboratory, providing rigorous quality testing of all of their products, not to mention their showroom, packaging, order-fulfillment warehouse, and corporate offices, so every aspect of their business is all under one roof.
This streamlining of production is one feature that has helped propel Dr. Nutrition's ECRM success. Dr. Nutrition debuted their brand to a lineup of some of the largest retailers in the United States, fostering relationships, and paving the way for the future of their company. This year's ECRM format was historically different from other years, as meetings were conducted entirely online, through a series of fast-paced video interviews and product demonstrations.
This virtual high stakes, high yield meeting space could be the new face of collaborative marketing, but Dr. Nutrition has been an innovator in the field of virtual nutrition sales since their inception. Dr. Nutrition's biggest selling point is that their website allows for not only order customization, but guidance from healthcare professionals when it comes to selecting the correct vitamin and supplement combinations.
Dr. Nutrition founder, Dr. Peter Ou says often a customer will know what they're hoping to achieve from a particular supplement, but without the guidance of trained professionals, they may end up buying products that simply do not work for their body, or perhaps need to be taken with other supplements to achieve their effect.
The feeling of being overwhelmed by options when they are shopping for vitamins and supplements noted as a major hurdle that most customers face when buying online, which is why Dr. Nutrition offers a wealth of personalized information in tandem with their online ordering process.
Dr. Nutrition 360 is ready to expand their business, and after a successful run at May's ECRM conference, they expect to have their products for sale through a diverse range of e-commerce retailers as soon as 2020.
