MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Pradeep Adatrow is selected as the go to expert for Dental Implants in Memphis, TN
Dr. Pradeep Adatrow is the founder of Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center, a dental specialty clinic in Southhaven, Mississippi. He has been nominated and selected as the face of dental implants and TMJ treatments in Memphis.
Memphis, TN (PRWEB) August 7th, 2021--Memphis Magazine has voted Dr. Adatrow as the Face of Dental Implant and TMJ treatment in the Mid-South for 2021. This is a highly prestigious award where the public nominates the best doctors or service providers.
Dr. Adatrow is a dual specialist, he is the only board-certified periodontist and prosthodontist in practice in the southern United States. Dr. Adatrow is enthusiastic about providing personalized treatment to his patients. He spends time with the patients, recognizes the patient's issues, discusses and recommends to his patients the best possible treatment. He has intensively trained to place implants and deliver sedation to his patients at the University of Tennessee and Indiana University hospitals. He has more than 17 years of experience with a high success rate over 97% for his treatments.
Dr. Adatrow has a beautiful, state-of-the-art dental specialty practice - Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center in Southhaven, Mississippi, with the latest technologies while offering consistent, affordable care. He has expertise in dental implants, conservative TMJ therapy, laser treatments, gum disease treatments, and sedation dentistry. He treats his patients with the highest quality oral care and with utmost respect and compassion. He has the expertise to provide single tooth implants, implant-supported dentures, and All-on-X (All-on-4) implants. He also offers all kinds of sedation to his patients to enable his patients to have painless and stress-free dental procedures.
His patients appreciate Dr. Adatrow and his team for an approachable demeanor and passion for serving excellent and customized care.
Dr. Adatrow not only treats his patients but also empowers them by providing them oral health education. He spends time with the patient, understands and discusses the patient's problems in detail, and then recommends the patient's best treatment. Patients love him for his patient-centered care, his expertise, and his welcoming demeanor. He is also actively involved in giving back to his community by participating in community service events like Mid-South Mission Mercy and generously donating to Palmer's Children's Home. He and his team believe in providing world-class dental care and making a positive impact on the community.
About the Practice
Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center provides personalized and specialized dental and TMJ care in Southaven, MS. Dr. Pradeep Adatrow is an excellent dental expert who provides patients with customized treatment plans to meet the oral health needs of the patients. Dr. Adatrow is a board-certified and the only practicing Periodontist and Prosthodontist in the southern U.S. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry and his post-graduate degree from Indiana University and University of Tennessee. Dr. Adatrow is board certified by the American Board of Periodontology and is a Fellow of the prestigious International College of Dentistry. Along with a devoted team of dental hygienists, assistants, and administrative staff, Dr. Adatrow treats his patients as his primary focus. Please visit our website at http://www.advanceddentaltmj.com or call us at (662) 655-4868 to schedule a consultation.
Media Contact
Katie Wood, Advanced Dental, 662-655-4868, office@adatmj.com
SOURCE Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center