HARTFORD, Conn., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, the leader in home-based and post-acute care services, announced today the addition of healthcare industry veteran Richard Popiel, MD, MBA to its Strategic Advisory Board. Dr. Popiel brings deep industry insights and years expertise leading healthcare transformation, most recently serving as the Executive Vice President and Corporate Chief Medical Officer of Cambia Health Solutions, following senior leadership roles in Regence Health Plans, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and Kaiser Permanente. Dr. Popiel will advise on strategies related to CareCentrix's mission to make the home the center of care.
"COVID-19 exposed the fragility and fragmentation of our health care system and demonstrated once again the value of providing more care to the home. As the pandemic unfolded, we showed in hot-spots ranging from New York and Connecticut to Florida and Louisiana that the home can be a superior destination for care and healing," said CareCentrix CEO John Driscoll. "Dr. Popiel's experience delivering innovation and change at scale within large health plans and provider organizations will help us accelerate opportunities to bring care home."
CareCentrix is leading this transformation in real-time as the pandemic develops, integrating technology into the home care setting, making telehealth and remote patient monitoring services available to their network to maintain care continuity while minimizing risk of infection. CareCentrix also recently acquired the community-based palliative care leader, Turn-Key Health, expanding its continuum of care in the home.
"The expansion of person-centered home care is one of the most effective ways to improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary hospital readmissions," said Dr. Richard Popiel. "CareCentrix has demonstrated leadership in leading care home, long before COVID-19 struck – the pandemic exacerbated already well-established challenges of a fragmented continuum of care once patients leave the hospital. I look forward to collaborating with the experts on the Strategic Advisory Board and exploring ways to continue to innovate and bring healthcare into people's homes."
Dr. Popiel joins an impressive eight-member CareCentrix Strategic Advisory Board that welcomed former Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove, MD earlier in 2020. Dr. Popiel is board-certified in internal medicine and completed his medical degree and a bachelor's degree in biology from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He also earned a master's degree in business administration from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.
