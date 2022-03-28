Dr. Steven Struhl is a well-respected, board-certified NYC orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist. His exceptional reviews through reputable online sources earned this distinguished award from Find Local Doctors.
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Steven Struhl is a leading orthopedic shoulder and knee surgeon, as well one of the best AC joint repair specialists in the country. Find Local Doctors has selected Dr. Steven Struhl for this award as a result of the large volume of five-star, excellent reviews from real patients. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory that helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area. Dr. Struhl's Shoulders & Knees orthopedic clinic in NYC and White Plains, NY, offers innovative treatments for shoulder and knee pain relief, including the latest in minimally invasive and interventional medicine. For the past twenty years, he has been performing AC joint repair surgery and is internationally known as a renowned expert in addressing AC joint separation using his patented, highly effective technique. In all cases, Dr. Struhl performs treatments and procedures in state-of-the-art medical facilities, using the most advanced technology and imaging equipment, such as the IntraVue needle scope. The goal of Dr. Struhl and his staff is to provide each patient with quality care, immediate access, seamless service, and to deliver an accurate diagnosis with attentive treatment and rehabilitation.
"It is always an honor to be recognized. I strive to provide my patients with beneficial procedures that will give long-lasting relief and recovery," says Dr. Steven Struhl.
More about Dr. Steven Struhl:
Dr. Struhl is board certified in both orthopedic surgery and sports medicine/arthroscopic surgery and has been in private practice for over 22 years. He graduated from MIT and earned his medical degree from the University of California San Francisco. Dr. Struhl completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Montefiore Medical Center in New York and a fellowship in sports medicine at Penn State University. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and a member of the Arthroscopy Association of North America. He has authored numerous peer-review articles, and his research has been presented both nationally and internationally. Dr. Struhl has served as a medical consultant for the US Open tennis tournament and medical director for Sportscare Physical Therapy, official physical therapists for the Brooklyn Nets.
To learn more or schedule an appointment with Dr. Struhl at his Shoulders & Knees orthopedic practice, call (212) 207-1990 for the Manhattan clinic or (914) 328-4111 for the White Plains, NY, location. You can also visit http://www.shouldersandknees.com for more information.
Media Contact
Dr. Steven Struhl, Shoulders & Knees Dr. Steven Struhl, (212) 207-1990, stevestruhl@gmail.com
SOURCE Dr. Steven Struhl