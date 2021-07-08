ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, a nationwide nonprofit that serves as a catalyst for good health, announced that Dr. Tenbit Emiru, M.D., PhD, MBA, was unanimously elected to its national board of directors.
"Dr. Emiru is highly skilled in neurology, nonprofits, and community-based academic health centers," said Thomas G. Bognanno, president and CEO at CHC. "We look forward to leveraging her expertise to improve community health and wellbeing."
Dr. Emiru is dedicated to providing outstanding care to patients who are critically ill from neurological or neurosurgical conditions. As the Chief of the Department of Neurology for Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, MN, she partners with the community to promote clinical care that is equitable, high quality, person-centered, culturally inspired and value-based.
"CHC's mission aligns well with my own," said Dr. Emiru, board director at CHC. "I look forward to serving on the national board of directors and helping create healthier communities."
Dr. Emiru holds a Bachelor of Arts, Doctor of Philosophy, and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She also recently completed the Executive MBA program at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and serves as a member of the State of Minnesota Board of Medical Practice in a governor-appointed seat.
ABOUT CHC: CREATING HEALTHIER COMMUNITIES
CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, formerly Community Health Charities, is a catalyst for good health, bringing communities, nonprofits, and businesses together around a shared commitment to better health and wellbeing. The organization represents thousands of high-impact nonprofits nationwide, working to address barriers to good health and connecting them with capital from corporate, foundation and government partners to power transformative change. By listening to partners and convening community and business leaders, CHC aims to act in the best interests of communities, directing resources and expertise where it is needed most. For more information, visit https://chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.
Amanda Ponzar, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, 571.302.9171, aponzar@chcimpact.org
