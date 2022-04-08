Data support that sirpiglenastat (DRP-104) has therapeutic potential in targeting KEAP1-mutant lung cancer as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck
SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dracen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotech company developing anti-cancer drugs that target immuno-metabolism, announced today an oral and a poster presentation on its lead compound sirpiglenastat (DRP-104, which is currently in phase I/IIa clinical development) are to be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. The meeting is taking place between April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana and virtually.
"Sirpiglenastat has a novel mechanism of action, including direct, broad inhibition of multiple glutamine dependent pathways in tumors as well as immuno-oncology activities affecting both adaptive and innate immune cells," said Robert Wild, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Dracen Pharmaceuticals. "We believe this unique profile has the potential to translate into profound impact on multiple tumors and across different types of cancers. Our preclinical data presented at AACR this year support this concept in high unmet medical need tumor types such as KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer co-harboring mutations in KEAP1 as well as PTEN/PIK3CA mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. We are excited to continue the clinical development of sirpiglenastat in these indications."
Presentations at AACR 2022:
Title: Sirpiglenastat (DRP-104), a novel broad acting glutamine antagonist, has therapeutic potential in targeting KEAP1-mutant lung cancer
Abstract Number: 2174, Oral, Mini-Symposium
Date/Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, 2:35 – 2:50 p.m. CST
Location: Room 243-245, Convention Center
Session: MS.MCB08.01 - Cancer Metabolism
Presenter: Thales Papagiannakopoulos, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department of Pathology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, New York, NY; member, Perlmutter Cancer Center
Title: Elucidating the role of glutamine metabolism in head & neck squamous cell carcinoma
Abstract Number: 3027/15
Date/Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. CST
Session: MCB08.04 - Nutrients, Diet, and Metabolic Requirements of Cancer
Presenter: Michael Allevato, University of California San Diego, San Diego, CA
About DRP-104
Our lead glutamine antagonist, DRP-104 (sirpiglenastat), is currently in phase I/IIa clinical development. The mechanisms of action for DRP-104 include: a) direct inhibition of tumor cell addiction to glutamine metabolism leading to substantial single agent activity and tumor regression in multiple pre-clinical models; b) broad metabolic remodeling of the tumor microenvironment leading to enhanced anti-tumor immune activity; and c) stimulation of T effector, NK and NKT cells and inhibition of immunosuppressive MDSC and macrophage cells, potentially leading to greater long-term durable responses and survival.
About Dracen Pharmaceuticals
Dracen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held biotech company developing proprietary anti-cancer drugs that target immuno-metabolism. Dracen's discovery pipeline includes a small molecule NFR2 inhibitor as well as another undisclosed target. Dracen's investors include Deerfield Management; i&i Biotech Fund (i&i Bio); Osage University Partners; and The Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the CAS (IOCB Prague). Dracen has operations in San Diego, CA.
Media Contact
Mohamed Ragab, Chief Business Officer, Dracen Pharmaceuticals Inc., 1 917-398-3713, mragab@dracenpharma.com
Molly C. Watson, Ritz Communications, 413.454.3926, molly.watson@ritzcommunications.com
SOURCE Dracen Pharmaceuticals Inc.