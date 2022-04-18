Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

 By Upstream Rehabilitation

At 580 Cranbrook Road, next to Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar

COCKEYSVILLE, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened an outpatient clinic today at 580 Cranbrook Road, next to Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 443-578-3988 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. They include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Andrew Tierney earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Saint Louis University. He is an orthopedic clinical specialist and is pursuing certification in dry needling. He specializes in orthopedics and vestibular and TMD/TMJ rehabilitation with clinical interests in treating sports, orthopedic and vestibular patients.

Founded in 2002 with the opening of its first clinic in Bel Air, Drayer has two locations there and single clinics in Aberdeen, Baltimore (White Marsh-Overlea), Edgewood, Fallston, Fulton and Rising Sun.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drayer-physical-therapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-cockeysville-md-301527285.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.