KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRE Health Corporation today announced their plans to build a manufacturing plant for disposable face masks in the United States in response to the recent global Coronavirus outbreak. As of March 2nd there are over 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) worldwide, a virus that has gained global media attention and may cause a national pandemic. The Coronavirus has claimed over 3,200 lives internationally and 9 in the United States, exceeding the worldwide deaths from the SARS virus. The CDC warned that "this may be bad". As panic grows quickly, a worldwide shortage of face masks has been established, and DRE Health, a global manufacturer of healthcare consumable products including face masks, aims to help solve the problem at home here in the States.
"We have received worldwide purchase inquiries from customers exceeding 250,000,000 masks, there is a serious global supply chain issue," said DRE Chief Executive Officer Isaac Bawany in an interview conducted last Friday. He continued, "The cost of the raw filtration material has gone up over 50-fold since this January due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Our customers here in the US are completely wiped out of inventory. We even had to set up a new email channel just for face masks and urgent inquiries due to the sheer amount of interest."
To respond to the outbreak and supply shortage, Isaac Bawany confirmed that DRE Health plans to open a manufacturing facility for medical grade face masks in the United States, "We will have our plant up and running the second week of March, we expect to be able to produce several million pieces per day. We are intending on selling these masks with priority given to US customers to protect the security of the Homeland."
He added, "We are really big on supporting the US economy, we are currently in a planning phase for opening a disposable glove manufacturing facility in the US as well, a project expected to add several hundred jobs and to cost upward of USD$40 million."
Parties interested in purchasing bulk quantity of US made face masks for the Coronavirus may reach DRE Health Corporation at their special email hotline @ masks@drehealth.com or 911@drehealth.com for all other Coronavirus related supply emergencies including disposable gloves, hand sanitizers, thermometers, and gowns.