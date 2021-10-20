PHOENIX, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dream City Church, one church amongst many locations shining a light on the city and progressively living out a mission to reveal Christ to the world, has announced its 41st Annual Dream Conference will take place from February 7-9, 2022. The highly anticipated event follows the cancellation of the 2021 conference, which would have marked 40 years of the Dream Conference.
"We are excited to assemble pastors and leaders from around the country and around the world," says Pastor Luke Barnett. "This past year has been filled with obstacles and trials that have tested many pastors and ministry leaders on many fronts. The Dream Conference is a gathering to receive a fresh dream, clear vision and renewed purpose to stand courageously with Christ for our culture."
The Dream Conference will feature panels and keynote presentations, both in-person and virtual, and will be hosted by Dream City Church senior pastor Luke Barnett, and co-pastors Angel Barnett and Tommy Barnett. The theme this year is STAND - Courage, Christ, Culture. The goal is to remind other congregations they are a resource and solution to their community, despite churches being shut down during the pandemic.
"I am looking forward to speaking at the Dream Conference," says speaker Pastor Jentezen Franklin. "This 3-day leadership training will inspire and empower you to reach your God-given dreams. Pastors and leaders should make attending this life-changing conference a top priority in future years."
The conference is open to all individuals and groups from churches and ministries from across the world. Early bird registration is now open through November 1, at $80 per attendee. Ticket prices will rise to $130 per attendee after November 1. Attendees can also sponsor other attendees for $150 per person, which includes entrance into the conference, access to day sessions and workshops, and meal vouchers for lunch and dinner. Group options are available for groups of 10 or more for $300 or groups of 20 or more for $350.
For more information on the Dream Conference or to register to attend or speak, please visit https://dreamconference.net/.
About Dream City Church
Serving as the heart and soul of Arizona, Dream City Church is one organization, with many locations, serving more than 40,000 people each month and shining God's light to positively impact the community. Their mission is to find a need and fill it and find a hurt and heal it, and is reflected in all that they do through a variety of community outreach programs for residential rehabilitation, shelter and care for victims of human trafficking, affordable housing for men and women in transition, and distribution of food and clothing throughout the state. Dream City Church's various programs are the Short Creek Dream Center, Mom's Pantry, Thrive AZ, StreetLightUSA and the Phoenix Dream Center. Through these entities, Dream City is able to provide over 100,000 pounds of food per month to families in need, and is the largest rescue and recovery in North America for victims of human trafficking with a 97% success rate. For more information on Dream City Church, or to get involved in its causes, visit http://www.dreamcitychurch.us.
Media Contact
Lisa Sass, Serendipit Consulting, 6022835209, LSASS@SERENDIPITCONSULTING.COM
SOURCE Dream City Church