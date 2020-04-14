HOLLAND, Ohio, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape Media, the publishing and entertainment arm of Midwest Tape, today announced a new multi-year agreement with publishing house Crooked Lane Books. The deal includes production and distribution for Crooked Lane's mystery, thriller, and suspense audiobook titles as well as reading group titles from Alcove Press, the first new imprint from Crooked Lane. Several outstanding audiobook stories are now available for audiences to enjoy on hoopla digital (https://www.hoopladigital.com/collection/8750), Amazon, Audible, iBooks and OverDrive – with more releases coming in spring 2020. In addition to the audiobook collection, the partnership will include distribution to hoopla for all Crooked Lane and Alcove Press eBook titles. This is the first time Crooked Lane Books and Alcove Press eBook titles will be available on hoopla digital, the library platform boasting over 5 million users.
"Crooked Lane Books has become a destination for the industry's most gripping, mystery titles," said Cat Zappa, Executive Director of Content and Strategy, Dreamscape Media. "It's a testament to their commitment to the many readers of the genre. That spirit extends to their new endeavor Alcove Press, which is devoted to the stories that can speak to the depth and breadth of our shared human experience. Dreamscape Media shares Crooked Lane's commitment to storytelling and we look forward to creating a new way for readers to experience their growing collection of titles."
New audiobook titles releasing today include The Secrets They Left Behind by Lissa Marie Redmond, The Body in the Garden by Katharine Schellman, Dead on the Vine by Elle Brooke White and All We Buried by Elena Taylor. Other highlights include acclaimed crime and mystery titles like The Woman in the Veil by Laura Joh Rowland as well as stunning debuts like Rebecca Hodge's Wildland.
The deal also gives upcoming Crooked Lane titles the opportunity to simultaneously publish in print and audio formats, with anticipated titles like Hurry Home by Nay Roz and Girls Weekend by Jody Gehrman.
"We couldn't be more excited to be working with Dreamscape to bring nearly all of our upcoming titles and select backlist to an even wider audience," said Matt Martz, Publisher of Crooked Lane Books and Alcove Press. "Audiobooks are by far the fastest growing segment in our industry, and with publishers like Dreamscape leading the pack there won't be any slowdown. In a world where we're all strapped for time, they've found more hours in the day to listen to the best stories from the very best storytellers. This is a terrific opportunity for our authors and their amazing fans, both readers and listeners."
Among the Alcove Press' book club worthy titles, set to debut this September, highlights include Every Now and Then by New York Times bestselling author Leslie Kagen and Glamour Girls by USA Today bestselling author Marty Wingate.
Crooked Lane Books and Alcove Press audiobook titles are available everywhere audiobooks are sold including Amazon, Audible, iBooks and OverDrive.
The titles are also available to library patrons through hoopla digital, Midwest Tape's mobile and online service for public libraries. The audiobooks will join hoopla's collection of Crooked Lane and Alcove Press eBook titles, which includes titles like The Secrets They Left Behind by Lissa Marie Redmond and Before Familiar Woods Ian Pisarcik. Dreamscape will be distributing all Crooked Lane and Alcove Press titles on hoopla moving forward. Eight eBook titles are now live on hoopla, with new titles going live on the platform through 2020.
About Dreamscape Media
Dreamscape Media (dreamscapeab.com) is a privately held media development firm focusing on production, distribution and licensing in publishing and video channels, with an emphasis on the library/educational market. The company produces fiction and non-fiction audiobooks, book-based children's read-along video programs, and offers video distribution services. Titles are available to both library and retail channels in physical and digital formats. In 2020, Dreamscape Media is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a library-first publisher. Dreamscape is the publishing arm of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for nearly 30 years.
About Crooked Lane Books
Crooked Lane Books is a crime fiction imprint that publishes today's most gripping mysteries, thrillers, and suspense novels. From high-concept thrillers and white-knuckled suspense to traditional mysteries and literary crime, our titles consistently deliver driving plots, engaging characters, and stunning twists from the most talented authors on the scene.
About Alcove Print Press
Alcove Press is dedicated to publishing book club fiction that highlights our shared human experience. Our thoughtfully curated list embraces stories of journey, self-discovery, and connection that are accessible, insightful and provocative. Alcove Press celebrates stories from new voices as well as established and bestselling writers who want to inspire, engage, and spark meaningful conversations.